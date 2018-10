John Green anuncia protagonistas da adaptação de Quem é Você, Alasca?

View this post on Instagram

In the Looking for Alaska Hulu series, Alaska will be played by Kristine Froseth (@kristine_froseth on instagram), and Miles will be played by Charlie Plummer (@charliefplummer on twitter and on instagram--but mostly on instagram). . I spoke to Kristine and Charlie on the phone yesterday and it was really special to have a conversation with the people who will become Miles and Alaska. I'm so grateful to them and to everyone involved with the Looking for Alaska series. It's all starting to feel very real! . I am so grateful that LFA has an enthusiastic readership all these years after its publication. I know people have strong casting opinions, but I'd ask you to remember that the people who've been cast are human beings (and young ones), so please be kind if/when tagging them. . (Also, a friendly reminder that I do not cast movies or limited series adaptations on Hulu. But I did get to see both of these actors' auditions, and they are both truly brilliant and embody the characters to me. They're both also fans of the book, which is nice!)