Os atores mais atléticos de 2018

por Guilherme Della Negra | Traduzido Por | Dom., 21 out. 2018 04:00
Michal B. Jordan publicou uma foto sem camisa nas redes sociais e mostrou que o corpo está pra lá de malhado! Porém, como sabemos que ele não é o único ator que leva a academia a sério, fizemos uma matéria reunindo fotos dos artistas mais atléticos para você. De nada!
Michael B. Jordan
View this post on Instagram
Six months no beer. #GOTG Kinda douchey to post this but my brother made me.
A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on
Chris Pratt
Jay Maidment/Marvel Entertainment
Henry Cavill
View this post on Instagram
There's to many people to thank for all their hard work JL. Tonight is our wrap party. I am so thankful for my cast and crew. I love you. I have never in my life missed a wrap party But as you all know I'm a huge fan of the food and merriment!!!! ??????????????????????????????Unfortunately I prepare for the north. For those that will be there. I WON'T let you down Shaka aaalllooohhhaaa see u Monday xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx aquaman
A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on
Jason Momoa
Idris Elba
View this post on Instagram
I never do this but... Healthy living and fitness update. Post workout picture. #diabeticinshape #2.0
A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on
Nick Jonas
View this post on Instagram
Getting ready for #MagicMikeXXL and shooting some new footage for evolution359.com with @ronmathews!
A post shared by JOE MANGANIELLO (@joemanganiello) on
Joe Manganiello
Criador de Celebridades: Toda quinta-feira, a partir as 20h. Só no E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?