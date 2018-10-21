Os atores mais atléticos de 2018

por Guilherme Della Negra | Traduzido Por  | Dom., 21 out. 2018 04:00

Michael B. Jordan

Twitter

Michal B. Jordan publicou uma foto sem camisa nas redes sociais e mostrou que o corpo está pra lá de malhado! Porém, como sabemos que ele não é o único ator que leva a academia a sério, fizemos uma matéria reunindo fotos dos artistas mais atléticos para você. De nada!

Michael B. Jordan

Twitter

Michael B. Jordan

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, Thor

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Pratt

Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris Evans, Shirtless

Jay Maidment/Marvel Entertainment

Chris Evans

Henry Cavill

Jason Momoa

Idris Elba

Instagram

Idris Elba

Nick Jonas

Joe Manganiello

Criador de Celebridades: Toda quinta-feira, a partir as 20h. Só no E!

