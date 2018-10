Camila Cabello divulga prévia do clipe de Consequences, com Dylan Sprouse

View this post on Instagram

let the magic begin...... consequences (orchestra) is out tonight at midnight ET and the video with my friend @dylansprouse comes out on Wednesday 🌙 when i was thinking of what i wanted for the video for this song, i thought of how it felt trying to let someone go. seeing the memories and traces of them in every familiar place. i remembered the Pablo neruda quote... “loving is so short, forgetting is so long...”, and the journey of moving on. that was what inspired this story. it’s really close to my heart, and the most excited I’ve ever been about making a video. this Wednesday 🌹