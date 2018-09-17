A lista completa de vencedores do Emmy Awards 2018

  • Por
    &

por Lily Harrison | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Seg., 17 set. 2018 17:10

Emmy Statuette

ATAS/NATAS

O Emmy Awards 2018, que aconteceu nesta segunda-feira, 17, foi recheado de grandes emoções! Além de um tapete vermelho repleto de astros e beldades, os maiores nomes da TV foram premiados com o tão sonhado troféu no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles.

Confira abaixo quem foram os grande vencedores da noite:

Melhor Série Dramática

The Americans (FX)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)

Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta (FX)
black-ish (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Melhor Minissérie

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Alientist (TNT)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Ed Harris, Westworld (HBO)

This Is Us Season 3

NBC

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Penelope Cruz, American Crime Story

FX Networks

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Jessica Biel, The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern, The Tale (HBO)
Michelle Dockery, Godless (Netflix)
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Edie Falco, Law & Order: True Crime The Menendez Murders (NBC)
Regina King, Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower (Hulu)
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Merritt Wever, Godless (Netflix)
Letitia Wright, "Black Museum," Black Mirror (Netflix)

Evan Rachel Wood, James Mardsen, Westworld

HBO

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)
Matt Smith, The Crown (Netflix)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta (FX)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne (ABC)
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace (NBC)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta (FX)
Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Kenan Thomspon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme

Jeff Daniels, Godless (Netflix)
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
John Leguizamo, Waco (Paramount Network)
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Queer Eye

Netflix

Melhor Reality Show de Competição

The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Top Chef (Bravo)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Project Runway (Lifetime)

Melhor Talk Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

ESC: Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Macall B.Polay/HBO

Melhor Programa de Variedades e Esquetes

At home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Portlandia (IFC)
Saturday Night Live NBC)
Tracey Ullman's Show (HBO)

Melhor Programa Infantil

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)
Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
Fuller House (Netflix)
Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD)
The Magical Wand: A Sesame Street Special (HBO)

