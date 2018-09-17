A lista completa de vencedores do Emmy Awards 2018

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)
Matt Smith, The Crown (Netflix)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta (FX)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne (ABC)
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace (NBC)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta (FX)
Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Kenan Thomspon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme
Jeff Daniels, Godless (Netflix)
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
John Leguizamo, Waco (Paramount Network)
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)