Canal E! fará cobertura exclusiva do Brazilian Film Festival 2018

The competitive screenings will present eight feature films depicting the diversity of the Brazilian cinematography. This year, the curator is Anna Marie de la Fuente, chief editor for Latin America of Variety magazine, Flavia Guerra, journalist and documentary filmmaker, and Carlos Gutierrez, director of NY-based Cinema Tropical Film distributor. Films competing for the Crystal Lens award are premieres in Florida, and two of them will be presented in Miami before being released in Brazil: Jeferson De's comedy Running After, with a mostly black cast and crew, and drama Loveling, by Gustavo Pizzi. Two out of the eight feature films in competition are directed by women: the dramas The Liquid Truth, by Carolina Jabor, and The Good Manners, by Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra. Also part of the selection the acclaimed Berenice, by Allan Fiterman, with an important LGBT figure in the cast; and The Patient, Sérgio Rezende's medical thriller that reveals details of the mysterious death of the elected president Tancredo Neves, who never took office (premiering simultaneously in Brazil); and the comedy Before I Forget, by Tiago Arakilian.