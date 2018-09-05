Última Hora

A lista completa de indicados ao People’s Choice Awards 2018

People's Choice Awards, PCAs

E!

O People's Choice Awards está chegando! E na manhã desta quarta-feira, 5, o canal E! revelou os nomeados para a nossa primeira transmissão do People's Choice Awards. Mal podemos esperar!

A premiação será ao vivo e votada pelas pessoas. A cerimônia contará com 43 categorias e vai ao ar no dia 11 de novembro no canal E!.

Você também poderá assistir ao show em 17 canais internacionais, que alcançam 153 países diferentes em 24 idiomas.

Veja quem são os indicados:

Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira

Marvel Studios

Filmes E Seriados

Filme de 2018

Pantera Negra

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Os Incríveis 2

Deadpool 2

Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars

Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade

Jogador Número 1

Um Lugar Silencioso

Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

Uma Dobra no Tempo

Oito Mulheres e um Segredo

Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout

Clique aqui para votar em Filme de 2018!

Filme de Comédia de 2018

Com Amor, Simon

Te Peguei!

A Noite do Jogo

Não Vai Dar

I Feel Pretty

Do Jeito Que Elas Querem

Alma da Festa

Tio Drew

Overboard

Meu Ex é um Espião

Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo

Podres de Ricos

Clique aqui para votar em Filme de Comédia de 2018!

Filme de Ação de 2018

Pantera Negra

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Deadpool 2

Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars

Jogador Número 1

Homem-Formiga e a Vespa

O Protetor 2

Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

Rampage: Destruição Total

Oito Mulheres e um Segredo

Megatubarão

Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout

Clique aqui para votar em Filme de Ação de 2018!

Filme de Drama de 2018

Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade

12 Heróis

Aniquilação

Operação Red Sparrow

Breaking In

15h17 - Trem Para Paris

Acrimony

Vidas à Deriva

Sol da Meia-Noite

A Primeira Noite de Crime

Infiltrado na Klan

Um Lugar Silencioso

Clique aqui para votar em Filme de Drama de 2018!

A Wrinkle in Time

Disney

Filme de Família de 2018

Os Incríveis 2

Uma Dobra no Tempo

As Aventuras de Paddington 2

Pedro Coelho

Hotel Transylvania 3

Gnomeu e Julieta: O Mistério do Jardim

I Can Only Imagine

Show Dogs

O Homem das Cavernas

Os Jovens Titãs em Ação!

Christopher Robin - Um Reencontro Inesquecível

A.X.L.

Clique aqui para votar em Filme de Família de 2018!

Astro de Cinema de 2018

Paul Rudd - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa

Chris Hemsworth - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Robert Downey Jr - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman - Pantera Negra

Dwayne Johnson - Skyscraper

Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra

Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

John Boyega - Círculo de Fogo: A Revolta

Tom Cruise - Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout

Pierce Brosnan - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo!

Nick Robinson - Com Amor, Simon

Clique aqui para votar em Astro de Cinema de 2018!

Estrela de Cinema de 2018

Evangeline Lilly - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa

Scarlett Johansson - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Oprah Winfrey - Uma Dobra no Tempo

Sandra Bullock - Oito Mulheres e um Segredo

Reese Witherspoon - Uma Dobra no Tempo

Leslie Mann - Não Vai Dar

Anne Hathaway - Oito Homens e um Segredo

Lily James - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo!

Melissa McCarthy - Alma da Festa

Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

Emily Blunt - Um Lugar Silencioso

Jennifer Lawrence - Operação: Red Sparrow

Clique aqui para votar em Estrela de Cinema de 2018!

Astro/Estrela de Drama de 2018

Reese Witherspoon - Uma Dobra no Tempo

Oprah Winfrey - Uma Dobra no Tempo

John Krasinski - Um Lugar Silencioso

Emily Blunt - Um Lugar Silencioso

Natalie Portman - Aniquilação

Jennifer Lawrence - Operação: Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Heróis

Gina Rodriguez - Aniquilação

Ewan McGregor - Christopher Robin - Um Reencontro Inesquecível

John David Washington - Infiltrado na Klan

Shailene Woodley - Vidas à Deriva

Jamie Dornan - Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade

Clique aqui para votar em Astro/Estrela de Drama de 2018!

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

Astro/Estrela de Comédia de 2018

Awkwafina - Podres de Ricos

Constance Wu - Podres de Ricos

Amy Schumer - I Feel Pretty

Melissa McCarthy - Alma da Festa

John Cena - Não Vai Dar

Leslie Mann - Não Vai Dar

Nick Robinson-  Com Amor, Simon

Amanda Seyfried - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós De Novo!

Anna Faris - Overboard

John Hamm - Te Peguei!

Tiffany Haddish - Tio Drew

Mila Kunis - Meu Ex é um Espião

Clique aqui para votar em Astro/Estrela de Comédia de 2018!

Astro/Estrela de Ação de 2018

Chris Hemsworth - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Evangeline Lilly - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2

Donald Glover - Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars

Alicia Vikander - Tomb Raider

Chadwick Boseman - Pantera Negra

Danai Gurira - Pantera Negra

Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra

Dwayne Johnson - Rampage: Destruição Total

Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

Scarlett Johansson - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Tom Cruise - Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout

Clique aqui para votar em Astro/Estrela de Ação de 2018!

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

NBC

TV

Show de 2018

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

Will & Grace

WWE Raw

The Good Doctor

13 Reasons Why

9-1-1

America's Got Talent

Modern Family

Saturday Night Live

Clique aqui para votar em Show de 2018!

Show de Drama de 2018

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

The Good Doctor

Scandal

Lost in Space

9-1-1

Westworld

Riverdale

The Handmaid's Tale

Castle Rock

Clique aqui para votar em Show de Drama de 2018!

Queer Eye

Netflix

Show de Comédia de 2018

Saturday Night Live

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Will & Grace

Black-ish

Mom

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Atlanta

Santa Clarita Diet

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Insecure

Clique aqui para votar em Show de Comédia de 2018!

Show Revival de 2018

Will & Grace

American Idol

Trading Spaces

Arrested Development

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

X-Files

Love Connection

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Lost in Space

Fear Factor

Clique aqui para votar em Show Revival de 2018!

Reality Show de 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of New York City

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Basketball Wives

Gold Rush

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta

Love and Hip Hop: New York

Teen Mom

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Clique aqui para votar em Reality Show de 2018!

Competição de 2018

Nailed It

The Voice

Survivor: Ghost Island

Ellen's Game of Games

The Amazing Race

Big Brother

Top Chef

MasterChef

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

American Idol

The Bachelor

Clique aqui para votar em Competição de 2018!

The Walking Dead Season 8 Finale, Andrew Lincoln

AMC

Astro de Série de TV de 2018

Andrew Lincoln - The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Jesse Williams - Grey's Anatomy

Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory

Cole Sprouse - Riverdale

Tony Goldwyn - Scandal

Justin Chambers - Grey's Anatomy

Scott Foley - Scandal

Ian Armitage - Young Sheldon 

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Clique aqui para votar em Astro de Série de TV de 2018!

Estrela de Série de TV de 2018

Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

Kerry Washington - Scandal

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

Camila Mendes - Riverdale

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae - Insecure

Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Lauren Cohan - The Walking Dead

Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder

Danai Gurira - The Walking Dead

Kaley Cuoco - The Big Bang Theory

Clique aqui para votar em Estrela de Série de TV de 2018!

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's tale

Hulu

Estrela de Série de Drama de 2018

Andrew Lincoln - The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Kerry Washington - Scandal

Justin Hartley - This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: SVU

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

KJ Apa - Riverdale

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story

Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why

Clique aqui para votar em Estrela de Série de Drama de 2018!

Estrela de Série de Comédia de 2018

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Sofia Vergara - Modern Family

Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish

Megan Mullally - Will & Grace

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Tiffany Haddish - The Last O.G.

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Drew Barrymore - Santa Clarita Diet

Clique aqui para votar em Estrela de Série de Comédia de 2018!

Talk Show de 2018

Rachael Ray

Ellen

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Wendy Williams Show

The View

The Today Show

The Dr. Oz Show

The Talk

Good Morning America

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Clique aqui para voltar em Talk Show de 2018!

Talk Show Noturno de 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Conan

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Real Time with Bill Maher

Clique aqui para votar em Talk Show Noturno de 2018!

Competidor de 2018

Becca Kufrin -The Bachelorette

Colton Underwood - Bachelor in Paradise

Nikki Bella - Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe - American Idol

Brynn Cartelli - The Voice

Cody Nickson - The Amazing Race

Eva Igo - World of Dance

Wendell Holland - Survivor

Adam Rippon - Dancing With the Stars

Aquaria - RuPaul's Drag Race

Joe Flamm - Top Chef

Miz Cracker - RuPaul's Drag Race

Clique aqui para votar em Competidor de 2018!

Estrela de Reality Show de 2018

Khloe Kardashian - Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West - Keeping Up With the Kardashians

NeNe Leakes - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Antoni Porowski - Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines - Fixer Upper

Bethenny Frankel - The Real Housewives of New York City

Lisa Vanderpump - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Nikki Bella - Total Bellas

Clique aqui para votar em Estrela de Reality Show de 2018!

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Showtime

Série de 2018

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime
Story

Killing Eve

The Sinner

GLOW

The Walking Dead

Queer Eye

Ozark

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

13 Reasons Why

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Shameless

Younger

Clique aqui para votar em série de 2018!

Série de Sci-fi/Fantasia de 2018

Supernatural

Arrow

The Originals

Dr. Who

The Expanse

Marvel's Luke Cage

Supergirl

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Once Upon a Time

Cloak and Dagger

Black Lightning

Clique aqui para votar em Série Sci-Fi/Fantasia de 2018!

Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Getty Images

MUSICA

Artista Masculino de 2018

Drake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Kendrick Lamar

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Logic

G-Eazy

Shawn Mendes

Thomas Rhett

Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Clique aqui para votar em Artista Masculino de 2018!

Artista Feminina de 2018

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

SZA

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Carrie Underwood

Pink

Jennifer Lopez

Dua Lipa

Clique aqui para votar em Artista Feminina de 2018!

Grupo de 2018

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

Dan + Shay

Panic! At the Disco

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Little Big Town

Sugarland

Maroon 5

Clique aqui para votar em Grupo de 2018!

Música de 2018

Drake - "God's Plan"

Drake - "In My Feelings"

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign - "Psycho"

Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood"

Migos - "Stir Fry"

Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA - "All the Stars"

Selena Gomez -"Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - "I Like It"

Migos feat. Drake - "Walk It Talk It"

Travis Scott - "Butterfly Effect"

The Carters - "Apes--t"

Clique aqui para votar em Música de 2018!

Little Big Town, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Album de 2018

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Drake - Scorpion

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Migos - Culture II

J. Cole - Kod

Camila Cabello - Camila

Travis Scott - Astroworld

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande - Sweetner

Logic - Bobby Tarantino II

The Weeknd - My Dear Melancholy

Nicki Minaj - Queen

Clique aqui para votar em Album de 2018!

Artista Country 2018

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Little Big Town

Sam Hunt

Blake Shelton

Florida Georgia Line

Keith Urban

Sugarland

Clique aqui para votar em Artista Country 2018!

Artista Latino de 2018

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Bad Bunny

Natti Natasha

Alvaro Soler

Ozuna

Shakira

Nicky Jam

Clique aqui para votar em Artista Latino de 2018!

VideoClipe de 2018

Drake - "God's Plan"

Drake - "In My Feelings"

Selena Gomez - "Back to You"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B - "Finesse"

Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry"

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B - "Girls Like You"

Dua Lipa - "IDGAF"

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign - "Psycho"

The Weeknd - "Call Out My Name"

The Carters - "Apes--t"

Camila Cabello - "Never Be the Same"

Clique aqui para votar em VideoClipe de 2018!

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Turnê de 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z - On the Run II Tour

Justin Timberlake - Man of the Woods Tour

U2 - Experience + Innocence Tour

Kenny Chesney - Trip Around the Sun Tour

Taylor Swift - Reputation Tour

Britney Spears - Piece of Me Tour

Foo Fighters - Concrete and Gold Tour

Katy Perry - Witness Tour

Imagine Dragons - Evolve Tour

Bruno Mars - 24k Magic Tour

Pink - Beautiful Trauma Tour

Shania Twain - Now Tour

Clique aqui para votar em Turnê de 2018!

CULTURA POP

Estrela Popular de 2018

Shane Dawson

Lilly Singh

Eva Gutowski

Cameron Dallas

JennaMarbles

Gigi Gorgeous

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

King Bach

Zach King

Lele Pons

The Fat Jewish (Josh Ostrovsky)

Clique aqui para votar em Estrela Popular de 2018!

Influenciadora de Beleza de 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Michelle Phan

Carli Bybel

Camila Coelho

Manny Guiterrez

Jaclyn Hill

Jackie Aina

Patrick Starrr

James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Clique aqui para votar em Influenciadora de Beleza de 2018!

Celebridade Animal de 2018

Boo

Doug the Pug

Jiffpom

Lil Bub

Iamnalacat

Marnie the Dog

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Manny the Frenchie

Venus the Two Face Cat

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Clique aqui para votar em Celebridade Animal de 2018!

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Kids, Fathers Day 2018

Instagram

Celebridade de 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Lady Gaga

Ryan Reynolds

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Clique aqui para votar em Celebridade de 2018!

Comediante de 2018

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

2 Dope Queens: Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams

Ali Wong

Chris Rock

John Mulaney

Hannah Gadsby

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Leslie Jones

Michelle Wolf

Fred Armisen

Clique aqui para votar em Comediante de 2018!

Jogador de 2018

Adam Rippon

Chloe Kim

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Lebron James

Simone Biles

Nick Foles

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Kevin Durant

Nia Jax

Danica Patrick

Clique aqui para votar em Jogador de 2018!

Blake Lively Style, Poll

Getty Images/Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

Icone de Estilo de 2018

Rihanna

Gigi Hadid

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Meghan Markle

Harry Styles

Chadwick Boseman

Brooklyn Beckham

Jaden Smith

Chris Pine

Clique aqui para votar em Icone de Estilo de 2018!

Podcast Pop de 2018

Oprah's Master Class: The Podcast

My Favorite Murder

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith

Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley

WTF with Marc Maron

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

2 Dope Queens

Here's the Thing With Alec Baldwin

Lady Gang

Chicks in the Office

Clique aqui para votar em Podcast Pop de 2018!

Tapete Vermelho , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Notícias , Instanoticias
