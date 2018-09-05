A lista completa de indicados ao People’s Choice Awards 2018

E!
por Johnni Macke | Traduzido Por Sally Borges | Qua., 5 set. 2018 08:50
O People's Choice Awards está chegando! E na manhã desta quarta-feira, 5, o canal E! revelou os nomeados para a nossa primeira transmissão do People's Choice Awards. Mal podemos esperar!
A premiação será ao vivo e votada pelas pessoas. A cerimônia contará com 43 categorias e vai ao ar no dia 11 de novembro no canal E!.
Você também poderá assistir ao show em 17 canais internacionais, que alcançam 153 países diferentes em 24 idiomas.
Veja quem são os indicados:
Marvel Studios
Filme de 2018
Pantera Negra
Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Os Incríveis 2
Deadpool 2
Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars
Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade
Jogador Número 1
Um Lugar Silencioso
Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
Uma Dobra no Tempo
Oito Mulheres e um Segredo
Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout
Clique aqui para votar em Filme de 2018!
Filme de Comédia de 2018
Com Amor, Simon
Te Peguei!
A Noite do Jogo
Não Vai Dar
I Feel Pretty
Do Jeito Que Elas Querem
Alma da Festa
Tio Drew
Overboard
Meu Ex é um Espião
Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo
Podres de Ricos
Filme de Ação de 2018
Pantera Negra
Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Deadpool 2
Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars
Jogador Número 1
Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
O Protetor 2
Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
Rampage: Destruição Total
Oito Mulheres e um Segredo
Megatubarão
Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout
Clique aqui para votar em Filme de Ação de 2018!
Filme de Drama de 2018
Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade
12 Heróis
Aniquilação
Operação Red Sparrow
Breaking In
15h17 - Trem Para Paris
Acrimony
Vidas à Deriva
Sol da Meia-Noite
A Primeira Noite de Crime
Infiltrado na Klan
Um Lugar Silencioso
Disney
Filme de Família de 2018
Os Incríveis 2
Uma Dobra no Tempo
As Aventuras de Paddington 2
Pedro Coelho
Hotel Transylvania 3
Gnomeu e Julieta: O Mistério do Jardim
I Can Only Imagine
Show Dogs
O Homem das Cavernas
Os Jovens Titãs em Ação!
Christopher Robin - Um Reencontro Inesquecível
A.X.L.
Clique aqui para votar em Filme de Família de 2018!
Astro de Cinema de 2018
Paul Rudd - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
Chris Hemsworth - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Robert Downey Jr - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman - Pantera Negra
Dwayne Johnson - Skyscraper
Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra
Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
John Boyega - Círculo de Fogo: A Revolta
Tom Cruise - Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout
Pierce Brosnan - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo!
Nick Robinson - Com Amor, Simon
Estrela de Cinema de 2018
Evangeline Lilly - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
Scarlett Johansson - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Oprah Winfrey - Uma Dobra no Tempo
Sandra Bullock - Oito Mulheres e um Segredo
Reese Witherspoon - Uma Dobra no Tempo
Leslie Mann - Não Vai Dar
Anne Hathaway - Oito Homens e um Segredo
Lily James - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo!
Melissa McCarthy - Alma da Festa
Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
Emily Blunt - Um Lugar Silencioso
Jennifer Lawrence - Operação: Red Sparrow
Clique aqui para votar em Estrela de Cinema de 2018!
Astro/Estrela de Drama de 2018
Reese Witherspoon - Uma Dobra no Tempo
Oprah Winfrey - Uma Dobra no Tempo
John Krasinski - Um Lugar Silencioso
Emily Blunt - Um Lugar Silencioso
Natalie Portman - Aniquilação
Jennifer Lawrence - Operação: Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Heróis
Gina Rodriguez - Aniquilação
Ewan McGregor - Christopher Robin - Um Reencontro Inesquecível
John David Washington - Infiltrado na Klan
Shailene Woodley - Vidas à Deriva
Jamie Dornan - Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade
Warner Bros. Pictures
Astro/Estrela de Comédia de 2018
Awkwafina - Podres de Ricos
Constance Wu - Podres de Ricos
Amy Schumer - I Feel Pretty
Melissa McCarthy - Alma da Festa
John Cena - Não Vai Dar
Leslie Mann - Não Vai Dar
Nick Robinson- Com Amor, Simon
Amanda Seyfried - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós De Novo!
Anna Faris - Overboard
John Hamm - Te Peguei!
Tiffany Haddish - Tio Drew
Mila Kunis - Meu Ex é um Espião
Clique aqui para votar em Astro/Estrela de Comédia de 2018!
Astro/Estrela de Ação de 2018
Chris Hemsworth - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Evangeline Lilly - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2
Donald Glover - Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars
Alicia Vikander - Tomb Raider
Chadwick Boseman - Pantera Negra
Danai Gurira - Pantera Negra
Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra
Dwayne Johnson - Rampage: Destruição Total
Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
Scarlett Johansson - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Tom Cruise - Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout
NBC
TV
Show de 2018
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
Will & Grace
WWE Raw
The Good Doctor
13 Reasons Why
9-1-1
America's Got Talent
Modern Family
Saturday Night Live
Clique aqui para votar em Show de 2018!
Show de Drama de 2018
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
The Good Doctor
Scandal
Lost in Space
9-1-1
Westworld
Riverdale
The Handmaid's Tale
Castle Rock
Netflix
Show de Comédia de 2018
Saturday Night Live
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Will & Grace
Black-ish
Mom
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Atlanta
Santa Clarita Diet
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Insecure
Clique aqui para votar em Show de Comédia de 2018!
Show Revival de 2018
Will & Grace
American Idol
Trading Spaces
Arrested Development
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
X-Files
Love Connection
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
Lost in Space
Fear Factor
Reality Show de 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of New York City
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Basketball Wives
Gold Rush
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta
Love and Hip Hop: New York
Teen Mom
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Clique aqui para votar em Reality Show de 2018!
Competição de 2018
Nailed It
The Voice
Survivor: Ghost Island
Ellen's Game of Games
The Amazing Race
Big Brother
Top Chef
MasterChef
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
American Idol
The Bachelor
AMC
Astro de Série de TV de 2018
Andrew Lincoln - The Walking Dead
Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Jesse Williams - Grey's Anatomy
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory
Cole Sprouse - Riverdale
Tony Goldwyn - Scandal
Justin Chambers - Grey's Anatomy
Scott Foley - Scandal
Ian Armitage - Young Sheldon
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
Clique aqui para votar em Astro de Série de TV de 2018!
Estrela de Série de TV de 2018
Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy
Kerry Washington - Scandal
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Mandy Moore - This Is Us
Camila Mendes - Riverdale
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae - Insecure
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Lauren Cohan - The Walking Dead
Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder
Danai Gurira - The Walking Dead
Kaley Cuoco - The Big Bang Theory
Hulu
Estrela de Série de Drama de 2018
Andrew Lincoln - The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Kerry Washington - Scandal
Justin Hartley - This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: SVU
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
KJ Apa - Riverdale
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story
Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why
Clique aqui para votar em Estrela de Série de Drama de 2018!
Estrela de Série de Comédia de 2018
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Sofia Vergara - Modern Family
Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish
Megan Mullally - Will & Grace
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Tiffany Haddish - The Last O.G.
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Drew Barrymore - Santa Clarita Diet
Clique aqui para votar em Estrela de Série de Comédia de 2018!
Talk Show de 2018
Rachael Ray
Ellen
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Wendy Williams Show
The View
The Today Show
The Dr. Oz Show
The Talk
Good Morning America
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
Clique aqui para voltar em Talk Show de 2018!
Talk Show Noturno de 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Conan
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Real Time with Bill Maher
Competidor de 2018
Becca Kufrin -The Bachelorette
Colton Underwood - Bachelor in Paradise
Nikki Bella - Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe - American Idol
Brynn Cartelli - The Voice
Cody Nickson - The Amazing Race
Eva Igo - World of Dance
Wendell Holland - Survivor
Adam Rippon - Dancing With the Stars
Aquaria - RuPaul's Drag Race
Joe Flamm - Top Chef
Miz Cracker - RuPaul's Drag Race
Clique aqui para votar em Competidor de 2018!
Estrela de Reality Show de 2018
Khloe Kardashian - Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kim Kardashian West - Keeping Up With the Kardashians
NeNe Leakes - The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Antoni Porowski - Queer Eye
Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines - Fixer Upper
Bethenny Frankel - The Real Housewives of New York City
Lisa Vanderpump - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
Nikki Bella - Total Bellas
Showtime
Série de 2018
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime
Story
Killing Eve
The Sinner
GLOW
The Walking Dead
Queer Eye
Ozark
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
13 Reasons Why
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Shameless
Younger
Clique aqui para votar em série de 2018!
Série de Sci-fi/Fantasia de 2018
Supernatural
Arrow
The Originals
Dr. Who
The Expanse
Marvel's Luke Cage
Supergirl
Marvel's Jessica Jones
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Once Upon a Time
Cloak and Dagger
Black Lightning
Getty Images
MUSICA
Artista Masculino de 2018
Drake
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Kendrick Lamar
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Logic
G-Eazy
Shawn Mendes
Thomas Rhett
Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Clique aqui para votar em Artista Masculino de 2018!
Artista Feminina de 2018
Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
SZA
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Carrie Underwood
Pink
Jennifer Lopez
Dua Lipa
Grupo de 2018
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Dan + Shay
Panic! At the Disco
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Little Big Town
Sugarland
Maroon 5
Clique aqui para votar em Grupo de 2018!
Música de 2018
Drake - "God's Plan"
Drake - "In My Feelings"
Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign - "Psycho"
Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood"
Migos - "Stir Fry"
Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA - "All the Stars"
Selena Gomez -"Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - "I Like It"
Migos feat. Drake - "Walk It Talk It"
Travis Scott - "Butterfly Effect"
The Carters - "Apes--t"
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Album de 2018
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Drake - Scorpion
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Migos - Culture II
J. Cole - Kod
Camila Cabello - Camila
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande - Sweetner
Logic - Bobby Tarantino II
The Weeknd - My Dear Melancholy
Nicki Minaj - Queen
Clique aqui para votar em Album de 2018!
Artista Country 2018
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Little Big Town
Sam Hunt
Blake Shelton
Florida Georgia Line
Keith Urban
Sugarland
Artista Latino de 2018
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Bad Bunny
Natti Natasha
Alvaro Soler
Ozuna
Shakira
Nicky Jam
Clique aqui para votar em Artista Latino de 2018!
VideoClipe de 2018
Drake - "God's Plan"
Drake - "In My Feelings"
Selena Gomez - "Back to You"
Bruno Mars & Cardi B - "Finesse"
Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry"
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B - "Girls Like You"
Dua Lipa - "IDGAF"
Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign - "Psycho"
The Weeknd - "Call Out My Name"
The Carters - "Apes--t"
Camila Cabello - "Never Be the Same"
PictureGroup/Shutterstock
Turnê de 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z - On the Run II Tour
Justin Timberlake - Man of the Woods Tour
U2 - Experience + Innocence Tour
Kenny Chesney - Trip Around the Sun Tour
Taylor Swift - Reputation Tour
Britney Spears - Piece of Me Tour
Foo Fighters - Concrete and Gold Tour
Katy Perry - Witness Tour
Imagine Dragons - Evolve Tour
Bruno Mars - 24k Magic Tour
Pink - Beautiful Trauma Tour
Shania Twain - Now Tour
Clique aqui para votar em Turnê de 2018!
CULTURA POP
Estrela Popular de 2018
Shane Dawson
Lilly Singh
Eva Gutowski
Cameron Dallas
JennaMarbles
Gigi Gorgeous
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
King Bach
Zach King
Lele Pons
The Fat Jewish (Josh Ostrovsky)
Influenciadora de Beleza de 2018
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Michelle Phan
Carli Bybel
Camila Coelho
Manny Guiterrez
Jaclyn Hill
Jackie Aina
Patrick Starrr
James Charles
Kandee Johnson
Clique aqui para votar em Influenciadora de Beleza de 2018!
Celebridade Animal de 2018
Boo
Doug the Pug
Jiffpom
Lil Bub
Iamnalacat
Marnie the Dog
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Manny the Frenchie
Venus the Two Face Cat
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Celebridade de 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Lady Gaga
Ryan Reynolds
Rihanna
Justin Bieber
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez
Clique aqui para votar em Celebridade de 2018!
Comediante de 2018
Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
2 Dope Queens: Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams
Ali Wong
Chris Rock
John Mulaney
Hannah Gadsby
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Leslie Jones
Michelle Wolf
Fred Armisen
Clique aqui para votar em Comediante de 2018!
Jogador de 2018
Adam Rippon
Chloe Kim
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Lebron James
Simone Biles
Nick Foles
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Kevin Durant
Nia Jax
Danica Patrick
Getty Images/Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Icone de Estilo de 2018
Rihanna
Gigi Hadid
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Meghan Markle
Harry Styles
Chadwick Boseman
Brooklyn Beckham
Jaden Smith
Chris Pine
Clique aqui para votar em Icone de Estilo de 2018!
Podcast Pop de 2018
Oprah's Master Class: The Podcast
My Favorite Murder
Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith
Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley
WTF with Marc Maron
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
2 Dope Queens
Here's the Thing With Alec Baldwin
Lady Gang
Chicks in the Office
