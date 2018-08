Bruna Marquezine estrela nova campanha italiana e é elogiada por grife

🌤 Face the new season with me and @albertaferretti and match your current’s location with the #RainbowWeek Sweater Weather Capsule Collection! ☀️ #SweaterWeather #AlbertaFerretti 🌧 Video produced by @fashiontomax filmed by @i_am_misch @janepetrova.film directed by @maximsap ❄️

A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ♡ (@brumarquezine) on Aug 28, 2018 at 8:03am PDT