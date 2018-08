Mayim Bialik fala do fim de The Big Bang Theory: "Estou feliz? Claro que não"

As you may already know... and for those of you who don’t. This will officially be Big Bang Theory’s last season. After season 12 we will be the longest running multi camera sitcom in the history of television. There are no words in any language that can describe what my heart wants to say... The love that I feel for all of you is boundless. Without you the fans there would be no us. Tonight I sleep with a prayer of gratitude on my lips. This isn’t goodbye... yet... still 23 eps to shoot! #tbbt

