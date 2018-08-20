A lista completa de vencedores do MTV VMA 2018

por McKenna Aiello | Traduzido Por Sally Borges | Seg., 20 ago. 2018 17:27

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

O MTV Video Music Awards 2018 está entre nós! Na noite desta segunda-feira, 20, o mundo vai conhecer os grandes vencedores do VMA deste ano.

Grandes nomes da música marcarão presença no Radio City Music Hall, em Nova York, para uma noite recheada de celebração, performance e algumas surpresas inesperadas! Ansiedade define!

Jennifer Lopez vai receber o prêmio Michael Jackson Video Vanguard deste ano e a lista dos vencedores – votados pelos fãs! – serão apresentados por ícones, como Madonna, The Backstreet Boys e muito mais.

Acompanhe abaixo a lista de vencedores:

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Jennifer Lopez

Vídeo do Ano

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" – Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records

Drake – "God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

 

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Post Malone – Republic Records

 

Música do Ano

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" – Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake – "God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa – "New Rules" – Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" – Atlantic Records

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – "rockstar" – Republic Records

Melhor Artista Revelação (Apresentado por Taco Bell®)

Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records

 

Melhor Colaboração

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant to Be" – Warner Bros. Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – "Dinero" – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – "1-800-273-8255" – Def Jam Recordings

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – "Lemon" – i am OTHER/Columbia Records

 

Artista Push do Ano

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid – Island Records 

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan – Columbia Records 

APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records 

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez – Island Records 

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley – 300 Entertainment 

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs – Island Records 

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal – Syco Music/Columbia Records

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don't We – Atlantic Records 

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH – Syco Music/Columbia Records 

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records 

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill – Def Jam Recordings 

JULY 2017 – Khalid – RCA Records

JUNE 2017 – Kyle – Atlantic Records 

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus – Republic Records

Melhor Artista Pop

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" – Republic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" – Syco Music/Epic Records

Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry" – Island Records

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" – Atlantic Records

P!nk – "What About Us" – RCA Records

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records

 

Melhor Artista Hip Hop

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – "Bartier Cardi" – KSR/Atlantic Records

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Drake – "God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

J. Cole – "ATM" – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Migos ft. Drake – "Walk It Talk It" – Quality Control/Capitol Records

Nicki Minaj – "Chun-Li" – Young Money/Cash Money Records

 

Melhor Artista Latino

Daddy Yankee – "Dura" – El Cartel Records/UMLE

J Balvin, Willy William – "Mi Gente" – UMLE/Republic Records

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – "Dinero" – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – "Échame La Culpa" – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino

Maluma – "Felices los 4" – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Shakira ft. Maluma – "Chantaje" – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

 

Melhor Artista Dance

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – "Lonely Together" – Geffen Records

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – "One Kiss" – Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers – "Everybody Hates Me" – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

David Guetta & Sia – "Flames" – Atlantic Records

Marshmello ft. Khalid – "Silence" – RCA Records/Ultra Records

Zedd & Liam Payne – "Get Low (Street Video)" – Interscope Records

Melhor Artista de Rock

Fall Out Boy – "Champion" – Island Records

Foo Fighters – "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" – RCA Records

Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Linkin Park – "One More Light" – Warner Bros. Records

Panic! At The Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – "Walk On Water" – Interscope Records

 

Melhor Vídeo com Mensagem

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – "Liberated" – Columbia Records 

Drake – ‘God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records 

Janelle Monáe – "PYNK" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records 

Jessie Reyez – "Gatekeeper" – Island Records 

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – "1-800-273-8255" – Def Jam Recordings

 

Melhor Fotografia

Alessia Cara – "Growing Pains" –  Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" –  Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – "APES**T" –  Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" –  mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – "River" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

Melhor Direção

The Carters – "APES**T" –  Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" –  mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – "God's Plan" –  YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" –  Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something" –  RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin

 

Melhor Direção de Arte           

The Carters – "APES**T" –  Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" –  mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – "ATM" –  Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel" –  Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – "The Weekend" –  TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" –  Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess

 

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" –  Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – "Lonely Together" –  Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – "Walk On Water" –  Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "All The Stars" –  TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – "Wait" –  222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

 

Melhor Coreografia

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" –  Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" –  Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – "APES**T" –  Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" –  mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – "IDGAF" –  Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – "Filthy" –  RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

 

Melhor Edição

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" –  Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – "APES**T" –  Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" –  mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – "Lemon" –  i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" –  Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

 

Música do Verão

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - "I Like It"

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - "One Kiss"

Dj Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo - "No Brainer"

Drake - "In My Feelings"

Ella Mai- "Boo'd Up"

Juice WRLD - "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B - "Girls Like You"

Post Malone - "Better Now" 

