A lista completa de vencedores do MTV VMA 2018

Melhor Direção



The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – "God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something" – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin

Melhor Direção de Arte



The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – "ATM" – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – "The Weekend" – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess

Melhores Efeitos Visuais



Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – "Lonely Together" – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – "Walk On Water" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "All The Stars" – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – "Wait" – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Melhor Coreografia



Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – "IDGAF" – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – "Filthy" – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

Melhor Edição



Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – "Lemon" – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

Música do Verão

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - "I Like It"

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - "One Kiss"

Dj Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo - "No Brainer"

Drake - "In My Feelings"

Ella Mai- "Boo'd Up"

Juice WRLD - "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B - "Girls Like You"

Post Malone - "Better Now"