Ariana Grande desvenda rumor sobre exigir ser carregada para todo lugar

long shoot day yesterday, couldn't walk or keep my eyes open by the time we finished. gonna be a beautiful video! repost my girl @saschapr --- by the way to everyone who's coming back to this photo to argue about my rumored behavior.... thats my friend griffin carrying me. we were laughing and talking about life on our way to the car. we wrapped at 5am and I was doing pointe for an hour. it was for DBGTL.. I took the time to shake everybody's hand who worked on the set and say thank you.. my toes were LITERALLY BLEEDING 😂 so yes i asked my friend to carry my to the car. I'm human!!!! and I'm proud of who I'm becoming. 😊😘 sending you love

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 2, 2014 at 12:59pm PST