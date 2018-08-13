Mais recentes

A lista completa de vencedores do Teen Choice Awards 2018

por Zach Johnson | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Seg., 13 ago. 2018 07:18

Zac Efron, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Show, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

O Teen Choice Awards 2018, que aconteceu na noite deste domingo, 12, foi repleto de famosos da música, TV, cinema e esportes! Nina Dobrev, Lauren Jauregui, Anna Kendrick, Chlöe Grace Moretz, Meghan Trainor e Chris Pratt foram apenas alguns nomes que brilharam na premiação.

Confira abaixo quem foram as personalidades que levaram a famosa prancha de surfe para casa:

FILMES

Melhor filme de ação

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Liga da justiça

Maze Runner: A Cura mortal

Círculo de fogo

Tomb Raider

Melhor ator de filme de ação

Chris Evans, Vingadores: Guerra infinita

Dylan O'Brien, Maze Runner: A cura mortal

Henry Cavill, Liga da justiça

John Boyega, Círculo de fogo

Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Guerra infinita

Tom Holland, Vingadores: Guerra infinita

Melhor atriz em filme de ação

Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider

Amy Adams, Liga da justiça

Elizabeth Olsen, Vingadores: Guerra infinita

Gal Gadot, Liga da justiça

Scarlett Johansson, Vingadores: Guerra infinita

Zoe Saldana, Vingadores: Guerra infinita

Melhor filme de ficção científica

Pantera negra

Blade Runner 2049

Rampage: Destruição total

Jogador Nº1

Thor: Ragnarok

Melhor ator de filme de ficção científica

Chadwick Boseman, Pantera negra

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok

Dwayne Johnson, Rampage: Destruição total

Mark Ruffalo, Thor: Ragnarok

Ryan Gosling, Blade Runner 2049

Tye Sheridan, Jogador Nº1

Melhor atriz de ficção científica

Danai Gurira, Pantera negra

Letitia Wright, Pantera negra

Lupita Nyong'o, Pantera negra

Naomie Harris, Rampage: Destruição total

Olivia Cooke, Jogador Nº1

Tessa Thompson, Thor: Ragnarok

Melhor filme de fantasia

Uma dobra no tempo

Viva: A vida é uma festa

Pedro coelho

Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi

Melhor ator de filme de fantasia

Anthony Gonzalez, Viva: A vida é uma festa

Gael García Bernal, Viva: A vida é uma festa

James Corden, Pedro coelho

John Boyega, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi

Mark Hamill, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi

Oscar Isaac, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi

Melhor atriz de filme de fantasia

Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi

Mindy Kaling, Uma dobra no tempo

Oprah Winfrey, Uma dobra no tempo

Reese Witherspoon, Uma dobra no tempo

Storm Reid, Uma dobra no tempo

Melhor filme de drama

O Rei do Show

Sol da meia-noite

Assassinato no expresso do oriente

Um lugar silencioso

Verdade ou desafio

Extraordinário

Melhor ator de filme de drama

Hugh Jackman, O rei do show

Jacob Tremblay, Extraordinário

Leslie Odom Jr., Assassinato no expresso do oriente

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sol da meia-noite

Timothée Chalamet, Lady Bird: A hora de voar

Zac Efron, O rei do show

Melhor atriz de drama

Bella Thorne, Sol da meia-noite

Daisy Ridley, Assassinato no expresso do oriente

Julia Roberts, Extraordinário

Lucy Hale, Verdade ou desafio

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird: A hora de voar

Zendaya, O rei do show

Melhor filme de comédia

Pai em dose dupla 2

Sexy por acidente

Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva

Com amor, Simon

Overboard

A escolha perfeita 3

Melhor ator de filme de comédia

Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva

Eugenio Derbez, Overboard

Jack Black, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva

Kevin Hart, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva

Mark Wahlberg, Pai em dose dupla

Will Ferrell, Pai em dose dupla

Melhor atriz em filme de comédia

Amy Schumer, Sexy por acidente

Anna Faris, Overboard

Anna Kendrick, A escolha perfeita 3

Hailee Steinfeld, A escolha perfeita 3

Karen Gillan, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva

Rebel Wilson, A escolha perfeita 3

Love Simon, Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Show, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Melhor vilão do cinema

Adam Driver, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi

Aiden Gillen, Maze Runner: A cura mortal

Bill Skarsgård, It: A coisa

Cate Blanchett, Thor: Ragnarok

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Guerra infinita

Michael B. Jordan, Pantera negra

Ator revelação do cinema

Keala Settle, O rei do show

Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: Os último Jedi

Letitia Wright, Pantera Negra

Nick Robinson, Com amor, Simon

Olivia Cooke, Jogador Nº1

Sophia Lillis, It: A coisa

Melhor ship do cinema

Bella Thorne e Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sol da meia-noite

Chadwick Boseman e Lupita Nyong'o, Pantera negra

Dylan O'Brien e Kaya Scodelario, Maze Runner: A cura mortal

Nick Robinson e Keiynan Lonsdale, Com amor, Simon

Sophia Lillis e Jeremy Ray Taylor, It: A coisa

Zac Efron e Zendaya, O rei do show

Melhor filme do verão

À deriva

Os incríveis 2

Jurassic World: Reino ameaçado

Alma da festa

Oito mulheres e um segredo

Han Solo: Uma aventura Star Wars

Melhor ator de cinema do verão

Alden Ehrenreich, Han Solo: Uma história Star Wars

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Reino ameaçado

Donald Glover, Han Solo: Uma história Star Wars

Julian Dennison, Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Sam Claflin, À deriva

Melhor atriz de cinema do verão

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Reino ameaçado

Emilia Clarke, Han Solo: Uma história Star Wars

Melissa McCarthy, Alma da festa

Sandra Bullock, Oito mulheres e um segredo

Shailene Woodley, À deriva

Zazie Beetz, Deadpool 2

KJ Apa, Riverdale, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Show, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

FILMES E TELEVISÃO

Melhor beijo

Chadwick Boseman e Lupita Nyong'o, Pantera negra

Chris Pratt e Zoe Saldana, Vingadores: Guerra infinita

Cole Sprouse e Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Gina Rodriguez e Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

Millie Bobby Brown e Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Zac Efron e Zendaya, O rei do show

Melhor Hissy Fit

Adam Driver, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi

Jack Black, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva

Joe Keery, Stranger Things

Kevin Hart, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva

Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Mark Ruffalo, Vingadores: Guerra infinita

Melhor destaque

Charlie Heaton, Stranger Things

Katie McGrath, Supergirl

Nick Jonas, Jumanji: Bem vindo à selva

Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston, Thor: Ragnarok

Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

TELEVISÃO

Melhor série de drama

Empire

Famous in Love

Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This is Us

Melhor ator de drama

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Jussie Smollett, Empire

K.J. Apa, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Melhor atriz de drama

Bella Thorne, Famous in Love

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Lili Reinhart Riverdale

Maia Mitchell, The Fosters

Ryan Destiny, Star

Melhor série de ficção científica/Fantasia

iZombie

Shadowhunters

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Melhor ator de ficção científica/fantasia

Bob Morley, The 100

Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan, The Originals

Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters

Melhor atriz de ficção científica/fantasia

Eliza Taylor, The 100

Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

Lana Parrilla, Once Upon a Time

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Rose McIver, iZombie

Mehor série de ação

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Melhor ator de série de ação

Chris Wood, Supergirl

Damon Wayans, Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz, Gotham

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Lucas Till, MacGyver

Stephen Amell, Arrow

Melhor atriz de série de ação

Caity Lotz, DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton, The Flash

Chloe Bennet, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Melhor série de comédia

Black-ish

Três é demais

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Melhor ator de série de comédia

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Elias Harger, Três é demais

Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez, Modern Family

Melhor atriz de série de comédia

America Ferrera, Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure, Três é demais

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sarah Hyland, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Black-ish, Grown-ish

Melhor animação da TV

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Rick e Morty

Steven Universe

Os Simpsons

Melhor reality show

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Melhor série Throwback

Dawson's Creek

Friends

Gossip Girl

Lances da vida

That '70s Show

Um Maluco no pedaço

Melhor personalidade da TV

Chrissy Teigen, Lip Sync Battle

Derek Hough, World of Dance

DJ Khaled, The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin, Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson, The Voice

Meghan Trainor, The Four: Battle for Stardom

Melhor vilão da TV

Anna Hopkins, Shadowhunters

Cameron Monaghan, Gotham

Gabrielle Anwar, Once Upon a Time

Mark Consuelos, Riverdale

Mind Flayer, Stranger Things

Odette Annable, Supergirl

Série revelação

9-1-1

Anne With an E

Black Lightning

On My Block

Siren

The Resident

Artista revelação de TV

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Luka Sabbat, Grown–ish

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Nafessa Williams, Black Lightning

Oliver Stark, 9-1-1

Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Melhor ship da TV

Cole Sprouse e Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Grant Gustin e Candice Patton, The Flash

K.J. Apa e Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Matthew Daddario e Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

Millie Bobby Brown e Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Stephen Amell e Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Melhor série do verão

Beat Shazam

Cobra Kai

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

So You Think You Can Dance

The Bold Type

Total Bellas

Estrela de TV do verão

Aisha Dee, The Bold Type

Aubrey Joseph, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

Katie Stevens, The Bold Type

Meghann Fahy, The Bold Type

Olivia Holt, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai

Lauren Jauregui, Olivia Holt, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Show, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

MÚSICA

Melhor artista masculino

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Melhor artista feminina

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Melhor grupo musical

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don't We

Melhor artista country

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Melhor artista eletrônico/dance

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Melhor artista latino

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Melhor artista de R&B/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Melhor artista de Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Melhor canção de artista feminina

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Camila Cabello, "Havana (part. Young Thug)"

Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry"

Dua Lipa, "New Rules"

Halsey, "Bad at Love"

Taylor Swift, "Look What You Made Me Do"

Melhor canção de artista masculino

Charlie Puth, "Attention"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

Justin Timberlake, "Say Something (part. Chris Stapleton)"

Kendrick Lamar, "Love. (part. Zacari)"

Melhor canção de grupo musical

5 Seconds of Summer, "Youngblood"

Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"

Maroon 5, "Wait"

Panic! At the Disco, "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"

Why Don't We, "Trust Fund Baby"

Melhor colaboração

Bebe Rexha, "Meant to Be (part. Florida Georgia Line)"

Bruno Mars, Finesse (Remix) [part. Cardi B]"

Taylor Swift, " End Game (part. Ed Sheeran e Future)"

The Weeknd e Kendrick Lamar, "Pray for Me"

Zac Efron e Zendaya, "Rewrite the Stars"

Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey, "The Middle"

Melhor canção pop

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Keala Settle e The Greatest Showman Ensemble, "This Is Me"

Meghan Trainor, "No Excuses"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Taylor Swift, "Delicate"

The Backstreet Boys, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

Melhor canção country

Bebe Rexha, "Meant to Be (part. Florida Georgia Line)"

Brett Young, "Mercy"

Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"

Kane Brown, "Heaven"

Luke Bryan, "Most People Are Good"

Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"

Melhor canção eletrônica/dance

Calvin Harris e Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

Clean Bandit, "Solo (part. Demi Lovato)"

Marshmello e Anne–Marie, "Friends"

Steve Aoki e Lauren Jauregui, "All Night"

Topic e Ally Brooke, "Perfect"

Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey, "The Middle"

Melhor canção latina

CNCO e Yandel, "Hey DJ"

J Balvin e Willy William, "Mi Gente"

Jennifer Lopez, "Dinero (part. DJ Khaled e Cardi B)"

Liam Payne e J Balvin, "Familiar" — WINNER

Luis Fonsi e Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"

RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana e Dinah Jane, "Boom Boom"

Melhor canção de R&B/Hip-Hop

Bruno Mars, "Finesse (Remix) [part. Cardi B]"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar e SZA, "All the Stars"

Khalid e Normani, "Love Lies"

NF, "Let You Down"

Melhor canção de Rock/Alternativo

Alice Merton, "No Roots"

Foster the People, "Sit Next to Me"

Halsey, "Alone (part. Big Sean e Stefflon Don)"

Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes" — WINNER

Panic! At the Disco, "High Hopes"

Paramore, "Hard Times"

Artista revelação

Bazzi

Khalid

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

Artista que promete estourar

Black Pink

Jackson Wang

Jacob Sartorius

MattyBRaps

NCT

Stray

Melhor artista internacional

Black Pink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Got7

Super Junior

Melhor canção do verão

5 Seconds of Summer, "Youngblood"

Calvin Harris e Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

Drake, "Nice for What"

Liam Payne e J Balvin, "Familiar"

Maroon 5, "Girls Like You (part. Cardi B)"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Melhor artista feminina do verão

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

Melhor artista masculino do verão

Charlie Puth

Kane Brown

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Zayn Malik

Melhor grupo do verão

5 Seconds of Summer

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

The Chainsmokers

Melhor turnê do verão

Charlie Puth, The Voicenotes Tour

Harry Styles, Live on Tour

Jay–Z e Beyoncé, On the Run II Tour

Kendrick Lamar, SZA e mais, The Championship Tour

Niall Horan, Flicker World Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Stadium Tour

Lauren Jauregui, Olivia Holt, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Show, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

ESPORTES

Melhor atleta masculino

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Melhor atleta feminina

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

Serena Williams

Euipe olímpica de de hóquei no gelo dos Estados Unidos

DIGITAL

Estrela da web feminina

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

The Merrell Twins

Estrela da web masculina

Cameron Dallas

Collins Key

Joey Graceffa

Ryan Higa

The Dolan Twins

Tyler Oakley

Estrela da web de comédia

Collins Key

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

The Dolan Twins

Estrela da web da música

Anitta

Chloe x Halle

Erika Costell

Jack & Jack

Johnny Orlando

Noah Schnacky

Estrela da web da moda/beleza

Dulce Candy

James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)

Shay Mitchell

Zoella

Melhor tuíte

Anna Kendrick

Chrissy Teigen

Kumail Nanjiani

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

Ryan Reynolds

Melhor Instagrammer

Dwayne Johnson

John Mayer

Justin Timberlake

Lucy Hale

Selena Gomez

Will Smith

Melhor Snapchatter

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Ethan Dolan

Grayson Dolan

Kendall Jenner

Meghan Trainor

Melhor YouTuber

DanTDM

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

The Dolan Twins

The Merrell Twins

Melhor Muser

Baby Ariel

Holly H (Holly Horne)

Loren Gray

Mackenzie Ziegler

Sofia Santino

Valentina Schulz

VARIADOS

Melhor Comediante

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

The Dolan Twins

Melhor ícone de estilo

Blake Lively

Chadwick Boseman

Harry Styles

Meghan Markle, Duquesa de Sussex

Migos

Zendaya

A mais gata

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

Lauren Jauregui

Olivia Holt

Selena Gomez

Yara Shahidi

O mais gato

Chadwick Boseman

Chris Hemsworth

Cole Sprouse

Grant Gustin

Shawn Mendes

Zac Efron

Melhor Videogame

Fire Emblem Heroes

Fortnite

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Melhor Fandom

#BLINKS

#BTSArmy

#CNCOwners

#Directioners

#Harmonizers

#Swifties

Melhor Dançarino

Cheryl Burke

Derek Hough

Jenna Dewan

Les Twins

Maddie Ziegler

tWitch

Melhor Modelo

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Jaden Smith

Kaia Gerber

Romeo Beckham

