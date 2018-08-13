A lista completa de vencedores do Teen Choice Awards 2018

MÚSICA

Melhor artista masculino

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Melhor artista feminina

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello



Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Melhor grupo musical



5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don't We

Melhor artista country

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood



Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Melhor artista eletrônico/dance

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers



Zedd

Melhor artista latino

Becky G

CNCO



Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Melhor artista de R&B/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Melhor artista de Rock



Imagine Dragons



Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Melhor canção de artista feminina

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Camila Cabello, "Havana (part. Young Thug)"



Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry"

Dua Lipa, "New Rules"

Halsey, "Bad at Love"

Taylor Swift, "Look What You Made Me Do"

Melhor canção de artista masculino

Charlie Puth, "Attention"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"



Justin Timberlake, "Say Something (part. Chris Stapleton)"

Kendrick Lamar, "Love. (part. Zacari)"

Melhor canção de grupo musical

5 Seconds of Summer, "Youngblood"



Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"

Maroon 5, "Wait"

Panic! At the Disco, "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"

Why Don't We, "Trust Fund Baby"

Melhor colaboração



Bebe Rexha, "Meant to Be (part. Florida Georgia Line)"

Bruno Mars, Finesse (Remix) [part. Cardi B]"

Taylor Swift, " End Game (part. Ed Sheeran e Future)"

The Weeknd e Kendrick Lamar, "Pray for Me"

Zac Efron e Zendaya, "Rewrite the Stars"

Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey, "The Middle"

Melhor canção pop

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Keala Settle e The Greatest Showman Ensemble, "This Is Me"

Meghan Trainor, "No Excuses"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"



Taylor Swift, "Delicate"

The Backstreet Boys, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

Melhor canção country

Bebe Rexha, "Meant to Be (part. Florida Georgia Line)"

Brett Young, "Mercy"

Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"

Kane Brown, "Heaven"

Luke Bryan, "Most People Are Good"

Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"

Melhor canção eletrônica/dance



Calvin Harris e Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

Clean Bandit, "Solo (part. Demi Lovato)"

Marshmello e Anne–Marie, "Friends"

Steve Aoki e Lauren Jauregui, "All Night"



Topic e Ally Brooke, "Perfect"

Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey, "The Middle"

Melhor canção latina



CNCO e Yandel, "Hey DJ"

J Balvin e Willy William, "Mi Gente"

Jennifer Lopez, "Dinero (part. DJ Khaled e Cardi B)"

Liam Payne e J Balvin, "Familiar" — WINNER

Luis Fonsi e Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"

RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana e Dinah Jane, "Boom Boom"

Melhor canção de R&B/Hip-Hop



Bruno Mars, "Finesse (Remix) [part. Cardi B]"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar e SZA, "All the Stars"

Khalid e Normani, "Love Lies"



NF, "Let You Down"

Melhor canção de Rock/Alternativo

Alice Merton, "No Roots"

Foster the People, "Sit Next to Me"

Halsey, "Alone (part. Big Sean e Stefflon Don)"

Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes" — WINNER

Panic! At the Disco, "High Hopes"

Paramore, "Hard Times"

Artista revelação

Bazzi

Khalid



Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

Artista que promete estourar



Black Pink

Jackson Wang



Jacob Sartorius

MattyBRaps

NCT

Stray

Melhor artista internacional

Black Pink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Got7

Super Junior

Melhor canção do verão

5 Seconds of Summer, "Youngblood"

Calvin Harris e Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

Drake, "Nice for What"

Liam Payne e J Balvin, "Familiar"

Maroon 5, "Girls Like You (part. Cardi B)"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"



Melhor artista feminina do verão

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

Melhor artista masculino do verão

Charlie Puth

Kane Brown

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes



Zayn Malik

Melhor grupo do verão

5 Seconds of Summer



Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

The Chainsmokers

Melhor turnê do verão

Charlie Puth, The Voicenotes Tour

Harry Styles, Live on Tour



Jay–Z e Beyoncé, On the Run II Tour

Kendrick Lamar, SZA e mais, The Championship Tour

Niall Horan, Flicker World Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Stadium Tour