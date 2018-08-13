A lista completa de vencedores do Teen Choice Awards 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
O Teen Choice Awards 2018, que aconteceu na noite deste domingo, 12, foi repleto de famosos da música, TV, cinema e esportes! Nina Dobrev, Lauren Jauregui, Anna Kendrick, Chlöe Grace Moretz, Meghan Trainor e Chris Pratt foram apenas alguns nomes que brilharam na premiação.
Confira abaixo quem foram as personalidades que levaram a famosa prancha de surfe para casa:
FILMES
Melhor filme de ação
Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Liga da justiça
Maze Runner: A Cura mortal
Círculo de fogo
Tomb Raider
Melhor ator de filme de ação
Chris Evans, Vingadores: Guerra infinita
Dylan O'Brien, Maze Runner: A cura mortal
Henry Cavill, Liga da justiça
John Boyega, Círculo de fogo
Robert Downey Jr., Vingadores: Guerra infinita
Tom Holland, Vingadores: Guerra infinita
Melhor atriz em filme de ação
Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider
Amy Adams, Liga da justiça
Elizabeth Olsen, Vingadores: Guerra infinita
Gal Gadot, Liga da justiça
Scarlett Johansson, Vingadores: Guerra infinita
Zoe Saldana, Vingadores: Guerra infinita
Melhor filme de ficção científica
Pantera negra
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage: Destruição total
Jogador Nº1
Thor: Ragnarok
Melhor ator de filme de ficção científica
Chadwick Boseman, Pantera negra
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok
Dwayne Johnson, Rampage: Destruição total
Mark Ruffalo, Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling, Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan, Jogador Nº1
Melhor atriz de ficção científica
Danai Gurira, Pantera negra
Letitia Wright, Pantera negra
Lupita Nyong'o, Pantera negra
Naomie Harris, Rampage: Destruição total
Olivia Cooke, Jogador Nº1
Tessa Thompson, Thor: Ragnarok
Melhor filme de fantasia
Uma dobra no tempo
Viva: A vida é uma festa
Pedro coelho
Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi
Melhor ator de filme de fantasia
Anthony Gonzalez, Viva: A vida é uma festa
Gael García Bernal, Viva: A vida é uma festa
James Corden, Pedro coelho
John Boyega, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi
Mark Hamill, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi
Oscar Isaac, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi
Melhor atriz de filme de fantasia
Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi
Mindy Kaling, Uma dobra no tempo
Oprah Winfrey, Uma dobra no tempo
Reese Witherspoon, Uma dobra no tempo
Storm Reid, Uma dobra no tempo
Melhor filme de drama
O Rei do Show
Sol da meia-noite
Assassinato no expresso do oriente
Um lugar silencioso
Verdade ou desafio
Extraordinário
Melhor ator de filme de drama
Hugh Jackman, O rei do show
Jacob Tremblay, Extraordinário
Leslie Odom Jr., Assassinato no expresso do oriente
Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sol da meia-noite
Timothée Chalamet, Lady Bird: A hora de voar
Zac Efron, O rei do show
Melhor atriz de drama
Bella Thorne, Sol da meia-noite
Daisy Ridley, Assassinato no expresso do oriente
Julia Roberts, Extraordinário
Lucy Hale, Verdade ou desafio
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird: A hora de voar
Zendaya, O rei do show
Melhor filme de comédia
Pai em dose dupla 2
Sexy por acidente
Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva
Com amor, Simon
Overboard
A escolha perfeita 3
Melhor ator de filme de comédia
Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva
Eugenio Derbez, Overboard
Jack Black, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva
Kevin Hart, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva
Mark Wahlberg, Pai em dose dupla
Will Ferrell, Pai em dose dupla
Melhor atriz em filme de comédia
Amy Schumer, Sexy por acidente
Anna Faris, Overboard
Anna Kendrick, A escolha perfeita 3
Hailee Steinfeld, A escolha perfeita 3
Karen Gillan, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva
Rebel Wilson, A escolha perfeita 3
Melhor vilão do cinema
Adam Driver, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi
Aiden Gillen, Maze Runner: A cura mortal
Bill Skarsgård, It: A coisa
Cate Blanchett, Thor: Ragnarok
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Guerra infinita
Michael B. Jordan, Pantera negra
Ator revelação do cinema
Keala Settle, O rei do show
Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: Os último Jedi
Letitia Wright, Pantera Negra
Nick Robinson, Com amor, Simon
Olivia Cooke, Jogador Nº1
Sophia Lillis, It: A coisa
Melhor ship do cinema
Bella Thorne e Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sol da meia-noite
Chadwick Boseman e Lupita Nyong'o, Pantera negra
Dylan O'Brien e Kaya Scodelario, Maze Runner: A cura mortal
Nick Robinson e Keiynan Lonsdale, Com amor, Simon
Sophia Lillis e Jeremy Ray Taylor, It: A coisa
Zac Efron e Zendaya, O rei do show
Melhor filme do verão
À deriva
Os incríveis 2
Jurassic World: Reino ameaçado
Alma da festa
Oito mulheres e um segredo
Han Solo: Uma aventura Star Wars
Melhor ator de cinema do verão
Alden Ehrenreich, Han Solo: Uma história Star Wars
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Reino ameaçado
Donald Glover, Han Solo: Uma história Star Wars
Julian Dennison, Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Sam Claflin, À deriva
Melhor atriz de cinema do verão
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Reino ameaçado
Emilia Clarke, Han Solo: Uma história Star Wars
Melissa McCarthy, Alma da festa
Sandra Bullock, Oito mulheres e um segredo
Shailene Woodley, À deriva
Zazie Beetz, Deadpool 2
FILMES E TELEVISÃO
Melhor beijo
Chadwick Boseman e Lupita Nyong'o, Pantera negra
Chris Pratt e Zoe Saldana, Vingadores: Guerra infinita
Cole Sprouse e Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Gina Rodriguez e Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin
Millie Bobby Brown e Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Zac Efron e Zendaya, O rei do show
Melhor Hissy Fit
Adam Driver, Star Wars: Os últimos Jedi
Jack Black, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva
Joe Keery, Stranger Things
Kevin Hart, Jumanji: Bem-vindo à selva
Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale
Mark Ruffalo, Vingadores: Guerra infinita
Melhor destaque
Charlie Heaton, Stranger Things
Katie McGrath, Supergirl
Nick Jonas, Jumanji: Bem vindo à selva
Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok
Tom Hiddleston, Thor: Ragnarok
Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
TELEVISÃO
Melhor série de drama
Empire
Famous in Love
Riverdale
Star
The Fosters
This is Us
Melhor ator de drama
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy
Jussie Smollett, Empire
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Melhor atriz de drama
Bella Thorne, Famous in Love
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Maia Mitchell, The Fosters
Ryan Destiny, Star
Melhor série de ficção científica/Fantasia
iZombie
Shadowhunters
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
Melhor ator de ficção científica/fantasia
Bob Morley, The 100
Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan, The Originals
Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters
Melhor atriz de ficção científica/fantasia
Eliza Taylor, The 100
Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters
Lana Parrilla, Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Rose McIver, iZombie
Mehor série de ação
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Melhor ator de série de ação
Chris Wood, Supergirl
Damon Wayans, Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz, Gotham
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Lucas Till, MacGyver
Stephen Amell, Arrow
Melhor atriz de série de ação
Caity Lotz, DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton, The Flash
Chloe Bennet, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Melhor série de comédia
Black-ish
Três é demais
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Melhor ator de série de comédia
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Elias Harger, Três é demais
Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez, Modern Family
Melhor atriz de série de comédia
America Ferrera, Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure, Três é demais
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sarah Hyland, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, Black-ish, Grown-ish
Melhor animação da TV
Bob's Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Rick e Morty
Steven Universe
Os Simpsons
Melhor reality show
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Melhor série Throwback
Dawson's Creek
Friends
Gossip Girl
Lances da vida
That '70s Show
Um Maluco no pedaço
Melhor personalidade da TV
Chrissy Teigen, Lip Sync Battle
Derek Hough, World of Dance
DJ Khaled, The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin, Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson, The Voice
Meghan Trainor, The Four: Battle for Stardom
Melhor vilão da TV
Anna Hopkins, Shadowhunters
Cameron Monaghan, Gotham
Gabrielle Anwar, Once Upon a Time
Mark Consuelos, Riverdale
Mind Flayer, Stranger Things
Odette Annable, Supergirl
Série revelação
9-1-1
Anne With an E
Black Lightning
On My Block
Siren
The Resident
Artista revelação de TV
Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
Luka Sabbat, Grown–ish
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Nafessa Williams, Black Lightning
Oliver Stark, 9-1-1
Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Melhor ship da TV
Cole Sprouse e Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Grant Gustin e Candice Patton, The Flash
K.J. Apa e Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Matthew Daddario e Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
Millie Bobby Brown e Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Stephen Amell e Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Melhor série do verão
Beat Shazam
Cobra Kai
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
So You Think You Can Dance
The Bold Type
Total Bellas
Estrela de TV do verão
Aisha Dee, The Bold Type
Aubrey Joseph, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Katie Stevens, The Bold Type
Meghann Fahy, The Bold Type
Olivia Holt, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Xolo Maridueña, Cobra Kai
MÚSICA
Melhor artista masculino
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Melhor artista feminina
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Melhor grupo musical
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don't We
Melhor artista country
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Melhor artista eletrônico/dance
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Melhor artista latino
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Melhor artista de R&B/Hip-Hop
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Melhor artista de Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Melhor canção de artista feminina
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Camila Cabello, "Havana (part. Young Thug)"
Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry"
Dua Lipa, "New Rules"
Halsey, "Bad at Love"
Taylor Swift, "Look What You Made Me Do"
Melhor canção de artista masculino
Charlie Puth, "Attention"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"
Justin Timberlake, "Say Something (part. Chris Stapleton)"
Kendrick Lamar, "Love. (part. Zacari)"
Melhor canção de grupo musical
5 Seconds of Summer, "Youngblood"
Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"
Maroon 5, "Wait"
Panic! At the Disco, "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"
Why Don't We, "Trust Fund Baby"
Melhor colaboração
Bebe Rexha, "Meant to Be (part. Florida Georgia Line)"
Bruno Mars, Finesse (Remix) [part. Cardi B]"
Taylor Swift, " End Game (part. Ed Sheeran e Future)"
The Weeknd e Kendrick Lamar, "Pray for Me"
Zac Efron e Zendaya, "Rewrite the Stars"
Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey, "The Middle"
Melhor canção pop
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Keala Settle e The Greatest Showman Ensemble, "This Is Me"
Meghan Trainor, "No Excuses"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Taylor Swift, "Delicate"
The Backstreet Boys, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"
Melhor canção country
Bebe Rexha, "Meant to Be (part. Florida Georgia Line)"
Brett Young, "Mercy"
Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"
Kane Brown, "Heaven"
Luke Bryan, "Most People Are Good"
Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"
Melhor canção eletrônica/dance
Calvin Harris e Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
Clean Bandit, "Solo (part. Demi Lovato)"
Marshmello e Anne–Marie, "Friends"
Steve Aoki e Lauren Jauregui, "All Night"
Topic e Ally Brooke, "Perfect"
Zedd, Maren Morris e Grey, "The Middle"
Melhor canção latina
CNCO e Yandel, "Hey DJ"
J Balvin e Willy William, "Mi Gente"
Jennifer Lopez, "Dinero (part. DJ Khaled e Cardi B)"
Liam Payne e J Balvin, "Familiar" — WINNER
Luis Fonsi e Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"
RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana e Dinah Jane, "Boom Boom"
Melhor canção de R&B/Hip-Hop
Bruno Mars, "Finesse (Remix) [part. Cardi B]"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar e SZA, "All the Stars"
Khalid e Normani, "Love Lies"
NF, "Let You Down"
Melhor canção de Rock/Alternativo
Alice Merton, "No Roots"
Foster the People, "Sit Next to Me"
Halsey, "Alone (part. Big Sean e Stefflon Don)"
Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes" — WINNER
Panic! At the Disco, "High Hopes"
Paramore, "Hard Times"
Artista revelação
Bazzi
Khalid
Lauv
Logic
Marshmello
SZA
Artista que promete estourar
Black Pink
Jackson Wang
Jacob Sartorius
MattyBRaps
NCT
Stray
Melhor artista internacional
Black Pink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
Got7
Super Junior
Melhor canção do verão
5 Seconds of Summer, "Youngblood"
Calvin Harris e Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
Drake, "Nice for What"
Liam Payne e J Balvin, "Familiar"
Maroon 5, "Girls Like You (part. Cardi B)"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Melhor artista feminina do verão
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Halsey
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
Melhor artista masculino do verão
Charlie Puth
Kane Brown
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Zayn Malik
Melhor grupo do verão
5 Seconds of Summer
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At the Disco
The Chainsmokers
Melhor turnê do verão
Charlie Puth, The Voicenotes Tour
Harry Styles, Live on Tour
Jay–Z e Beyoncé, On the Run II Tour
Kendrick Lamar, SZA e mais, The Championship Tour
Niall Horan, Flicker World Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Stadium Tour
ESPORTES
Melhor atleta masculino
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
LeBron James
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Melhor atleta feminina
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
Serena Williams
Euipe olímpica de de hóquei no gelo dos Estados Unidos
DIGITAL
Estrela da web feminina
Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
The Merrell Twins
Estrela da web masculina
Cameron Dallas
Collins Key
Joey Graceffa
Ryan Higa
The Dolan Twins
Tyler Oakley
Estrela da web de comédia
Collins Key
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
The Dolan Twins
Estrela da web da música
Anitta
Chloe x Halle
Erika Costell
Jack & Jack
Johnny Orlando
Noah Schnacky
Estrela da web da moda/beleza
Dulce Candy
James Charles
Kandee Johnson
Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)
Shay Mitchell
Zoella
Melhor tuíte
Anna Kendrick
Chrissy Teigen
Kumail Nanjiani
Mark Hamill
Mindy Kaling
Ryan Reynolds
Melhor Instagrammer
Dwayne Johnson
John Mayer
Justin Timberlake
Lucy Hale
Selena Gomez
Will Smith
Melhor Snapchatter
Demi Lovato
Ethan Dolan
Grayson Dolan
Kendall Jenner
Meghan Trainor
Melhor YouTuber
DanTDM
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
The Dolan Twins
The Merrell Twins
Melhor Muser
Baby Ariel
Holly H (Holly Horne)
Loren Gray
Mackenzie Ziegler
Sofia Santino
Valentina Schulz
VARIADOS
Melhor Comediante
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
The Dolan Twins
Melhor ícone de estilo
Blake Lively
Chadwick Boseman
Harry Styles
Meghan Markle, Duquesa de Sussex
Migos
Zendaya
A mais gata
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner
Lauren Jauregui
Olivia Holt
Selena Gomez
Yara Shahidi
O mais gato
Chadwick Boseman
Chris Hemsworth
Cole Sprouse
Grant Gustin
Shawn Mendes
Zac Efron
Melhor Videogame
Fire Emblem Heroes
Fortnite
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Melhor Fandom
#BLINKS
#BTSArmy
#CNCOwners
#Directioners
#Harmonizers
#Swifties
Melhor Dançarino
Cheryl Burke
Derek Hough
Jenna Dewan
Les Twins
Maddie Ziegler
tWitch
Melhor Modelo
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Jaden Smith
Kaia Gerber
Romeo Beckham
