Bazzi opened for us on the North American never be the same tour after i came across mine and this song- I fell more and more in love with it hearing it backstage every night and a couple weeks ago on a day off from shows in Washington DC I went to a studio there and wrote a verse to the song!! here is a remix of one of my favorite songs out right now! so excited about this @bazzi!! here is beautiful 💛 link in bio

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:52am PDT