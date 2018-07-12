Última Hora

A lista completa de indicados ao Emmy Awards 2018

2018 Emmys, Michael Che, Colin Jost

NBCUniversal

O Emmy Awards 2018 já tem os seus indicados!

Nesta quinta-feira, 12, os atores Ryan Eggold e Samira Wiley anunciaram, direto do Saban Media Center, na Califórnia, todos os nomeados ao Emmy Awards deste ano.

"Foi um ano excepcional na televisão, marcado por histórias extraordinárias de uma variedade de criadores de conteúdo diversos e inovadores", disse Hayma Washington, presidente e CEO da Academia de Televisão, em um comunicado.

"Estamos satisfeitos por ter esses dois artistas talentosos se juntando a nós para anunciar os indicados ao Emmy deste ano e para celebrar a excelência da televisão", finalizou Hayma.

Michael Che e Colin Jost, do Saturday Night Live, serão os anfitriões do 70º Emmy Awards, que acontecerá no dia 17 de setembro, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles.

Conheça os indicados:

Fotos

Os melhores momentos do Emmy Awards 2017

The Crown, Claire Foy

Stuart Hendry/Netflix

Melhor Série Dramática

The Americans (FX)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)

Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta (FX)
black-ish (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Melhor Minissérie

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Alientist (TNT)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Keri Russell, The Americans

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Ed Harris, Westworld (HBO)

Better Things, Pamela Adlon

FX

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Peter Kramer/USA Network

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Jessica Biel, The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern, The Tale (HBO)
Michelle Dockery, Godless (Netflix)
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Edie Falco, Law & Order: True Crime The Menendez Murders (NBC)
Regina King, Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower (Hulu)
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)
Matt Smith, The Crown (Netflix)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Melhor Reality Show de Competição

The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Top Chef (Bravo)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Project Runway (Lifetime)

Melhor Talk Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Melhor Programa de Variedades e Esquetes

At home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Portlandia (IFC)
Saturday Night Live NBC)
Tracey Ullman's Show (HBO)

Melhor Programa Infantil

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)
Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
Fuller House (Netflix)
Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD)
The Magical Wand: A Sesame Street Special (HBO)

