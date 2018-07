Ariana Grande defende os rápidos noivados dela e de Justin Bieber

SHE DID THAT!! Queen !! Shade on them haters ♡ #petiana #petedavidson #grandson #arianagrande I am happy for Ari and Pete and Justin and Hailey ❤️ (she deleted oh well, but it's still true) #twitter

A post shared by Pete and Ariana ♡ (@grandson.love) on Jul 8, 2018 at 11:23am PDT