Selena Gomez visita fãs em formatura em hospital infantil

por Corinne Heller | Traduzido Por Fernanda Basso | Dom., 24 jun. 2018 08:29

Selena Gomez, Children's Hospital Orange County Prom 2018

Selena Gomez passou o sábado, 23, fazendo a alegria de seus fãs! O motivo? Selena foi a convidada especial da formatura do hospital infantil, em Los Angeles, ao lado de famosos como James Pickens Jr., Jack Black e Sarah Drew. 

Para a ocasião, a cantora usou um vestido retrô preto e, claro, deu atenção a todos que estavam presentes.

Selena Gomez está assustadora em curta-metragem de terror

Selena Gomez, Children's Hospital Orange County Prom 2018

Jack Black, Children's Hospital Orange County Prom 2018

Instagram

  

      

