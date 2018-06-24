por Corinne Heller | Traduzido Por Fernanda Basso | Dom., 24 jun. 2018 08:29
Selena Gomez passou o sábado, 23, fazendo a alegria de seus fãs! O motivo? Selena foi a convidada especial da formatura do hospital infantil, em Los Angeles, ao lado de famosos como James Pickens Jr., Jack Black e Sarah Drew.
Para a ocasião, a cantora usou um vestido retrô preto e, claro, deu atenção a todos que estavam presentes.
CHOC Prom was lit! They weren’t playing around tonight! @selenagomez, @therealkmckidd and @jackblack, Thank you for taking time out of you guys busy schedule to hang out! My fiancé @flaviaonogueira and I got to experience prom together and I got a hot date tonight! 😍 Spectacular event, @chocchildrens ! // 💃🏻🕺🏽🎉 #fuckcancer #letthejourneycontinue #bionic ##osteosarcoma #prom2018 #chocprom2018
A post shared by Kevin Le (@kevinlejr) on
... and the cast of @greysabc does rounds at the prom. #chocprom2018 #chocprom
A post shared by CHOC Children's (@chocchildrens) on
Best night ever @selenagomez #chocprom2018 #choc thanks so much for showing #love
A post shared by MsDj Sparkles (@msdjsparkles) on
... and @jackblack arrives to ensure prom attendees know the latest dance 🕺moves ... #chocprom2018 #chocprom
A post shared by CHOC Children's (@chocchildrens) on
Tonight is the 16th annual @CHOCchildrens Oncology Prom, and we teamed up with the @RyanFoundation to help the kids look their sharpest with our #RSDistinction bow ties🕺🏻! For a once in a lifetime event, it’s the perfect piece fit for a Prom King 🤴🏻.
A post shared by Seacrest Style (@seacreststyle) on
