A primeira onda de indicados ao Teen Choice Awards 2018

TELEVISÃO

Melhor Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

The Fosters

Empire

Famous In Love

Riverdale

Star

This Is Us

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor

K.J. Apa - Riverdale

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy

Jussie Smollett – Empire

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Bella Thorne – Famous In Love

Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Maia Mitchell – The Fosters

Ryan Destiny – Star

Melhor Série de Ficção Científica (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

iZombie

The 100

The Originals

Shadowhunters

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Melhor Ator em Série de Ficção Científica (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – The 100

Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters

Melhor Atriz em Série de Ficção Científica (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Rose McIver – iZombie

Melhor Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Máquina Mortífera

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Melhor Ator em Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Damon Wayans – Máquina Mortífera

Lucas Till – MacGyver

Chris Wood – Supergirl

Gabriel Luna – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Melhor Atriz em Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Chloe Bennet – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton – The Flash

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Melhor Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Black-ish

Três é Demais

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Elias Harger – Três é Demais

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

America Ferrera – Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure – Três é Demais

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Sarah Hyland – Modern Family

Yara Shahidi – Black-ish/ Grown-ish

Melhor Série Animada (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob's Burgers

Uma Família da Pesada

Rick and Morty

Steven Universo

Miraculous: As Aventuras de Ladybug

Os Simpsons

Melhor Série Nostálgica (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Um Maluco no Pedaço

One Tree Hill

Dawson's Creek

Friends

Gossip Girl

That '70s Show

Melhor Reality Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: The Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Melhor Personalidade da TV (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen - Lip Sync Battle

Derek Hough - World of Dance

DJ Khaled: The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin - Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson - The Voice

Meghan Trainor - The Four: Battle for Stardom