A primeira onda de indicados ao Teen Choice Awards 2018

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
por Jess Cohen | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Qua., 13 jun. 2018 13:30
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
A primeira onde de indicados ao Teen Choice Awards 2018 acaba de ser anunciada! Neste ano a premiação acontece no dia 12 de agosto, em Los Angeles, na Califórnia.
Entre os que lideram as indicações no cinema está Vingadores: Guerra Infinita, concorrendo em 7 categorias. Em seguida vem Star Wars: Os Últimos Jedi e Pantera Negra, ambos com 6 indicações. O Rei do Show, Uma Dobra no Tempo e Jumanji: Bem-vindo à Selva concorrem em 5 categorias cada.
Já na TV, Riverdale e Caçadores de Sombras lideram com 5 indicações cada, com Stranger Things e The Flash logo atrás disputando em 4 categorias. Na área da música, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B e Taylor Swift estão no topo concorrendo em 3 categorias.
Veja abaixo a primeira onda de indicados:
CINEMA
Melhor Filme de Ação (#ChoiceActionMovie)
Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Liga da Justiça
Maze Runner - A Cura Mortal
Círculo de Fogo: A Revolta
Tomb Raider - A Origem
Melhor Ator em Filme de Ação (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Chris Evans – Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Dylan O'Brien – Maze Runner - A Cura Mortal
Henry Cavill – Liga da Justiça
John Boyega – Círculo de Fogo: A Revolta
Robert Downey Jr. – Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Tom Holland – Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Ação (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider - A Origem
Amy Adams – Liga da Justiça
Elizabeth Olsen – Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Gal Gadot – Liga da Justiça
Scarlett Johansson – Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Zoe Saldana – "Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Melhor Filme de Ficção Científica (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
Pantera Negra
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage - Destruição Total
Jogador Nº 1
Thor: Ragnarok
Melhor Ator em Filme de Ficção Científica (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Chadwick Boseman – Pantera Negra
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok
Dwayne Johnson – Rampage - Destruição Total
Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan – Jogador Nº 1
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Ficção Científica (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Danai Gurira – Pantera Negra
Letitia Wright – Pantera Negra
Lupita Nyong'o – Pantera Negra
Naomie Harris – Rampage - Destruição Total
Olivia Cooke – Jogador Nº 1
Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok
Melhor Filme de Fantasia (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
Uma Dobra no Tempo
Viva - A Vida É Uma Festa
Pedro Coelho
Star Wars - Os Últimos Jedi
Melhor Ator em Filme de Fantasia (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Anthony Gonzalez – Viva - A Vida É Uma Festa
Gael García Bernal – Viva - A Vida É Uma Festa
James Corden – Pedro Coelho
John Boyega – Star Wars - Os Últimos Jedi
Mark Hamill – Star Wars - Os Últimos Jedi
Oscar Isaac – Star Wars - Os Últimos Jedi
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Fantasia (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Carrie Fisher – Star Wars - Os Últimos Jedi
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars - Os Últimos Jedi
Mindy Kaling – Uma Dobra no Tempo
Oprah Winfrey – Uma Dobra no Tempo
Reese Witherspoon – Uma Dobra no Tempo
Storm Reid – Uma Dobra no Tempo
Melhor Filme de Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
Um Lugar Silencioso
Sol da Meia-Noite
Assassinato no Expresso do Oriente
O Rei do Show
Verdade ou Desafio
Extraordinário
Melhor Ator em Filme de Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Hugh Jackman – O Rei do Show
Jacob Tremblay – Extraordinário
Leslie Odom Jr. – Assassinato no Expresso do Oriente
Patrick Schwarzenegger – Sol da Meia-Noite
Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird - A Hora de Voar
Zac Efron – O Rei do Show
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Bella Thorne – Sol da Meia-Noite
Daisy Ridley – Assassinato no Expresso do Oriente
Julia Roberts – Extraordinário
Lucy Hale – Verdade ou Desafio
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird - A Hora de Voar
Zendaya – O Rei do Show
Melhor Filme de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
Pai Em Dose Dupla 2
Sexy Por Acidente
Jumanji: Bem-Vindo à Selva
Com Amor, Simon
Overboard
A Escolha Perfeita 3
Melhor Ator em Filme de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Bem-Vindo à Selva
Eugenio Derbez – Overboard
Jack Black – Jumanji: Bem-Vindo à Selva
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Bem-Vindo à Selva
Mark Wahlberg – Pai Em Dose Dupla 2
Will Ferrell – Pai Em Dose Dupla 2
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Amy Schumer – Sexy Por Acidente
Anna Faris – Overboard
Anna Kendrick – A Escolha Perfeita 3
Hailee Steinfeld – A Escolha Perfeita 3
Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Bem-Vindo à Selva
Rebel Wilson – A Escolha Perfeita 3
TELEVISÃO
Melhor Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
The Fosters
Empire
Famous In Love
Riverdale
Star
This Is Us
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
K.J. Apa - Riverdale
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Bella Thorne – Famous In Love
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Maia Mitchell – The Fosters
Ryan Destiny – Star
Melhor Série de Ficção Científica (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
iZombie
The 100
The Originals
Shadowhunters
Stranger Things
Supernatural
Melhor Ator em Série de Ficção Científica (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters
Melhor Atriz em Série de Ficção Científica (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Rose McIver – iZombie
Melhor Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Máquina Mortífera
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Melhor Ator em Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Damon Wayans – Máquina Mortífera
Lucas Till – MacGyver
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Gabriel Luna – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Melhor Atriz em Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Chloe Bennet – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Melhor Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
Black-ish
Três é Demais
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Elias Harger – Três é Demais
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
America Ferrera – Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure – Três é Demais
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – Black-ish/ Grown-ish
Melhor Série Animada (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob's Burgers
Uma Família da Pesada
Rick and Morty
Steven Universo
Miraculous: As Aventuras de Ladybug
Os Simpsons
Melhor Série Nostálgica (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Um Maluco no Pedaço
One Tree Hill
Dawson's Creek
Friends
Gossip Girl
That '70s Show
Melhor Reality Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: The Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Melhor Personalidade da TV (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Chrissy Teigen - Lip Sync Battle
Derek Hough - World of Dance
DJ Khaled: The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin - Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson - The Voice
Meghan Trainor - The Four: Battle for Stardom
MÚSICA
Melhor Artista Masculino (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Melhor Artista Feminina (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Melhor Grupo (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don't We
Melhor Artista Country (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Melhor Artista de Eletrônico/Dance (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Melhor Artista Latino (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Melhor Artista de R&B/Hip-Hop (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Melhor Artista de Rock (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Melhor Canção de Artista Feminina (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"
Camila Cabello (part. Young Thug) – "Havana"
Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"
Dua Lipa – "New Rules"
Halsey – "Bad at Love"
Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"
Melhor Canção de Artista Masculino (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Charlie Puth – "Attention"
Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
Drake – "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"
Justin Timberlake (part. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something"
Kendrick Lamar (part. Zacari) – "Love."
Melhor Canção de Grupo (#ChoiceSongGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood"
Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"
Maroon 5 – "Wait"
Panic! At the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"
Why Don't We – "Trust Fund Baby"
Melhor Colaboração (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Bebe Rexha (part. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"
Bruno Mars (part. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"
Taylor Swift (part. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" ("Trilha Sonora de Pantera Negra")
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" ("trilha Sonora de O rei do Show")
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"
OUTROS
Melhor Comediante (#ChoiceComedian)
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
The Dolan Twins
Melhor Atleta Masculino (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
LeBron James
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Melhor Atleta Feminina (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
Serena Williams
Time Olímpico de Hóquei no Gelo dos EUA
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?