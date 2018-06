Kris Jenner fala sobre Tristan Thompson e Khloé Kardashian após escândalo de traição

Real recognize real. When @khloekardashian n says hello to you everytime she sees you and stops and talks to you and treats you like a friend and tells you that your talented and good job tonight that makes you proud and humble. There are soooooooooo many “Haters” in this building and people that your around but the bottom line is proof. Thanks khloe for being real always 🙏🏽 just your conversation alone means a lot . #kholekardashian #kardashian #cavs #clevelandcavaliers #realshit #doyou #hatersgonnahate #love #godisgood #godisgreat

