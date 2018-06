Eminem chama Nicki Minaj de "esposa" em show

I just found the intro to my album. He the ?? ?? The sound of him screaming my name just completely confirmed to me in my head that I’m extremely & utterly afraid of Slim Shady?? y’all know he BEEN tf CRAZY! If he say we go together then bitch we go togeva???????????? all I did was post my lil verse y’all I swear ????

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 4, 2018 at 1:23pm PDT