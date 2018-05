Amiga de Meghan Markle revela por que convidados tiveram ataque de riso no casamento

Thank you to everyone inquiring about today’s dress! Here’s the real story: As many do for events of this kind, my stylist @NikiSchwan & I reached out to designers and showrooms. ...No one was responsive. Luckily, @westerncostumecompany generously opened the doors to their private vintage archive, and we chose this 1930’s dress and 1940s hat. Which we paired with @coomijewels Jewels, @sigersonmorrison pumps and a @ysl clutch. (Strange to be talking fashion on a powerful day of love and union.)

A post shared by Janina Gavankar (@janina) on May 20, 2018 at 2:33am PDT