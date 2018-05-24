Meghan Markle diz aos seus melhores amigos que ainda a chamem pelo apelido

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle se tornou a mais nova Duquesa de Sussex, mas ela ainda deseja que os seus melhores amigos a chamem de "Meg". Após o casamento de Meghan com o Príncipe Harry, muitos dos seus amigos mais próximos se perguntaram como eles deveriam se dirigir a ela. Uma das pessoas que fez essa pergunta foi o maquiador de longa data de Meghan, Daniel Martin, que a ajudou a criar sua beleza nupcial no dia do casório.

"Eu perguntei isso a ela. ‘Eu devo te reverenciar? Eu não quero te desrespeitar, mas eu te conheço há quase dez anos. Qual é?'", disse o maquiador à People. "Ela começou a rir e disse ‘Eu sempre serei Meg. Meg'".

Entretanto, Daniel disse que deve agir com respeito quando encontrar o casal. "Mas, da próxima vez que eu os ver, serei respeitoso e conhecerei meu protocolo. Mas Meg sempre será Meg, é como deve ser!".

Quando o assunto foi o dia da noiva, o maquiador contou que Meghan ouviu músicas dos anos 1950 no Spotify. "Ela não parecia nervosa. Ela estava muito bem, era a Meghan de sempre". O casamento real aconteceu no dia 21 de maio, na Capela St. George, no Castelo de Windsor.

