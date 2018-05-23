Exclusivo

Khloé Kardashian não tem pressa de se casar com Tristan Thompson

  • Por
    &

por Mike Vulpo | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Qua., 23 mai. 2018 15:06

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark

Khloé Kardashian, que continua sua relação com Tristan Thompson, não quer subir ao altar tão cedo! Segundo fonte do E!, Khloé não tem pressa de se casar com Tristan.

"Claro que ela sempre pensou que iria se casar de novo e queria que fosse com Tristan, mas qualquer conversa de planos foi pausada e nem mesmo fazem parte de uma discussão. Agora que ela decidiu passar mais tempo em Cleveland, está tentando reparar seu relacionamento com Tristan um dia por vez", revelou a fonte. Eles também estão focados em dar muito amor e atenção para a filha True, já que estão estabelecidos na cidade.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark

Apesar dos últimos dias de sua gravidez terem sido abalados por um escândalo de traição por parte de Tristan, Khloé está determinada a deixar isso para trás. "Khloé deu a Tristan uma nova chance em seu relacionamento e está tentando reconstruir o namoro pelo bem de True. Apesar de estar acabada pelo escândalo, Khloé quer desesperadamente quer as coisas funcionem e quer ter uma família completa", disse uma fonte ao E!.

