Lili Reinhart, de Riverdale, abre o jogo sobre acne cística

por Jess Cohen | Traduzido Por Fernanda Basso | Qua., 23 mai. 2018 07:59

Quem vê Lili Reinhart, estrela de Riverdale, nos tapetes vermelhos, não imagina que ela sofre muito com acne cística! Nas redes sociais, Lili abriu o jogo sobre o problema que sofre, que não é apenas algumas espinhas, mas sim um nível de acne forte e bastante doloroso.

"Eu estou tendo uma crise de acne cística na testa atualmente. E eu tive que fazer durante o dia inteiro um ensaio de foto. Eu tenho acne cística desde os 12 anos. E isso me causou grandes problemas de auto-estima desde então. Eu tive que colocar minha insegurança a mostra. Não existia lugar para eu me esconder. Mais de 20 estudantes estavam estudando o meu rosto na monitor da câmera durante 11 horas de gravação. E tudo que eu podia pensar na frente da câmera eram as espinhas na minha testa", desabafou. 

Além disso, a atriz contou que sempre ligava para a mãe quando tinha crises: "Eu dizia para a minha mãe o quão feia eu me sentia durante as crises e como minha confiança desaparecia no dia a dia. Eu não tenho certeza se ou quando eu conseguirei aceitar minha pele assim. É problemático. Deixa cicatrizes. É dolorido". 

Finalizando o assunto, ela ainda disse que espera um dia "se sentir bonita" e que não se sinta "obsessiva" ou "paranóica". "Eu sinto a necessidade de falar sobre minha luta com a acne, porque talvez, se eu normalizar essa minha pele, mais pessoas... incluindo eu mesma, consigam se sentir bem com as próprias peles. Minhas crises não me definem. Para todos que se sentem envergonhados por causa de crises... Eu entendo vocês. Nós nos temos, então vamos viver essa experiência da acne todos juntos". 

