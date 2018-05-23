Finalizando o assunto, ela ainda disse que espera um dia "se sentir bonita" e que não se sinta "obsessiva" ou "paranóica". "Eu sinto a necessidade de falar sobre minha luta com a acne, porque talvez, se eu normalizar essa minha pele, mais pessoas... incluindo eu mesma, consigam se sentir bem com as próprias peles. Minhas crises não me definem. Para todos que se sentem envergonhados por causa de crises... Eu entendo vocês. Nós nos temos, então vamos viver essa experiência da acne todos juntos".

Além disso, a atriz contou que sempre ligava para a mãe quando tinha crises: "Eu dizia para a minha mãe o quão feia eu me sentia durante as crises e como minha confiança desaparecia no dia a dia. Eu não tenho certeza se ou quando eu conseguirei aceitar minha pele assim. É problemático. Deixa cicatrizes. É dolorido".

"Eu estou tendo uma crise de acne cística na testa atualmente. E eu tive que fazer durante o dia inteiro um ensaio de foto. Eu tenho acne cística desde os 12 anos. E isso me causou grandes problemas de auto-estima desde então. Eu tive que colocar minha insegurança a mostra. Não existia lugar para eu me esconder. Mais de 20 estudantes estavam estudando o meu rosto na monitor da câmera durante 11 horas de gravação. E tudo que eu podia pensar na frente da câmera eram as espinhas na minha testa", desabafou.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?

Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕