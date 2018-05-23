Lexa e MC Guimê se casam em São Paulo na presença de famosos

por Miriam Kaibara | Traduzido Por  | Qua., 23 mai. 2018 06:46

Lexa e MC Guim&amp;ecirc;, casamento

AgNews

Os funkeiros Lexa e MC Guimê se casaram na noite desta terça-feira, 22, em São Paulo! Lexa e Guimê disseram "sim" em na tradicional Catedral da Sé, no centro da cidade, com cerimônia religiosa realizada por Padre Fábio de Melo.

O grande dia contou com a presença de vários famosos como Mayra Cardi, Arthur Aguiar, Lívia Andrade, Emicida, MC Gui, Ronald, filho do jogador Ronaldo, e a mãe, Milene Domingues, e Henrique Fogaça, do Masterchef.

Ao chegar no local, Guimê criou um tumulto entre o público na frente da igreja que fez de tudo para conseguir acompanhar o casamento. Já Lexa chegou emocionada de carro e foi auxiliada na escadaria da catedral. 

Lexa e MC Guim&amp;ecirc;, casamento

AgNews

A noiva usou um vestido criado por Israel Valentim, todo rendado e bordado com cristais Swarovski. Já Guimê optou por um smoking azul.

Após a cerimônia os convidados seguiram para a festa preparada para mais de 300 pessoas. Segundo site da Globo, o bolo contava com 7 andares e o cardápio era de alta gastronomia com pratos variados. Já a pista foi comandada pelo DJ Iuri Martins.

Veja as fotos da casório abaixo:

Lexa e MC Guim&amp;ecirc;, casamento

AgNews

