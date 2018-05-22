Niall Horan e Hailee Steinfeld são vistos em clima de romance em jantar

por McKenna Aiello | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Ter., 22 mai. 2018 08:42

Hailee Steinfeld, que usou camiseta da turnê de Niall Horan, foi flagrada em clima de romance com o boy na última sexta-feira, 18. Segundo o Us Weekly, Hailee e Niall foram vistos "se beijando a noite toda e não tentaram esconder o namoro" durante jantar no Saddle Ranch, em Los Angeles!

E o final de semana também foi agitado para o casal segundo a People, já que os dois foram vistos novamente juntinhos e de "mãos dadas" no E.P & L.P, nesse domingo, 20.

Uma fonte do E! News já havia revelado que eles estavam namorando. "É verdade que Hailee e Niall estão namorando, mas a esse ponto ainda é muito casual".

O casal já deu vários sinais de que a amizade inicial tinha se tornado algo romântico. Em fevereiro, eles foram vistos curtindo o show dos Backstreet Boys, em Las Vegas, e em março a atriz até postou uma foto no Instagram usando camiseta com o rosto de Niall estampado, divulgando a turnê do gato.

E para completar, em alguns meses os dois terão muito tempo para curtirem juntos, já que embarcam em uma turnê com Maren Morris e Charlie Puth.

