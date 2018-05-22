O casal já deu vários sinais de que a amizade inicial tinha se tornado algo romântico. Em fevereiro, eles foram vistos curtindo o show dos Backstreet Boys, em Las Vegas, e em março a atriz até postou uma foto no Instagram usando camiseta com o rosto de Niall estampado, divulgando a turnê do gato.

Hailee Steinfeld , que usou camiseta da turnê de Niall Horan , foi flagrada em clima de romance com o boy na última sexta-feira, 18. Segundo o Us Weekly, Hailee e Niall foram vistos "se beijando a noite toda e não tentaram esconder o namoro" durante jantar no Saddle Ranch, em Los Angeles!

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?

Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕