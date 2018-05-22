Exclusivo

Avril Lavigne está namorando herdeiro bilionário Phillip Sarofim

por Meg Swertlow | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Ter., 22 mai. 2018 08:03

Avril Lavigne, que fez primeira aparição em tapete vermelho em dois anos, tem novo amor! Avril está namorando o herdeiro bilionário Phillip Sarofim, segundo fontes do E! News!

A cantora está saindo com Phillip há cerca de três meses e tem sido bem discreta quanto à nova relação, após terminar com o produtor musical J.R. Rotem no final do ano passado. O casal que foi flagrado no dia 24 de abril pelas ruas de Los Angeles, foi apresentado por amigos durante jantar.

Avril Lavigne faz primeira aparição em tapete vermelho em dois anos

O eleito pela cantora é um dos cinco filhos de Fayez Sarofim, herdeiro da fortuna da família Sarofim, gerente de fundos de várias ações da família Dreyfus, segundo e maior acionista da Kinder Morgan e parte proprietário do time da NFL, Houston Texans.

O bilionário já foi casado com Lori Krohn mas a data do término é desconhecida. Um fato curioso, é que seu pai, Fayez, se casou com a sogra de seu filho, a mãe de Lori, Susan Krohn. Já Avril foi casado com Chad Kroeger de 2013 a 2015 e com o vocalista do Sum 41, Deryck Whibley, de 2006 a 2010.

