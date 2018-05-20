A lista completa de vencedores do Billboard Awards 2018

Chris Haston/NBC
Veja quem levou o troféu para casa!
por Samantha Schnurr | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Dom., 20 mai. 2018 16:09
Chris Haston/NBC
O Billboard Music Awards 2018 deu o que falar neste domingo, 20, em Las Vegas! Além de apresentação com música inédita do BTS, Demi Lovato e Christina Aguilera arrasaram em dueto!
OS FAMOSOS NO TAPETE VERMELHO DO BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2018
E como não poderia deixar de ser, a noite reservou momentos especiais para os ganhadores. Confira abaixo a lista completa de músicos que levaram o troféu para casa:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Artista do Ano
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista Feminina
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Melhor Artista Masculino
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Álbum Mais Vendido
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Pink, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Melhor Música do Top 100 da Billboard
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (part. Justin Bieber)"
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Post Malone, "Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Artista Revelação
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Melhor Duo/Grupo
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Melhor Artista do Top 200 da Billboard
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista do Top Hot 100 da Billboard
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Artista com maior número de streamings
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Artista com música mais vendida
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista na rádio
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Melhor Artista nas redes sociais
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Raven Varona
Melhor Artista de R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Masculino de R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Feminina de R&B
Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA
Melhor turnê de R&B
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista de Rap
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Melhor Artista Masculino de Rap
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Melhor Artista Feminina de Rap
Nicki Minaj
Bhad Bhabie
Melhor Turnê de Rap
J. Cole
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Melhor Artista de Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Melhor Artista Masculino de Country
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Melhor Artista Feminina de Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Melhor Duo/Grupo de Country
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Florida Georgia Line
Melhor Turnê de Country
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Melhor Artista de Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. the Man
Tom Petty
Twenty One Pilots
Melhor Turnê de Rock
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
U2
Melhor Artista Latino
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Melhor Artista Dance/Eletrônico
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
Melhor Artista Cristão
Elevation Worship
Hillsong United
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Melhor Artista Gospel
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tamela Mann
Melhor Álbum no Top 200 da Billboard
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Melhor Álbum de R&B
Khalid, American Teen
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
SZA, Ctrl
The Weeknd, Starboy
Xxxtentacion, 17
Melhor Álbum de Rap
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Migos, Culture
Post Malone, Stoney
Melhor Álbum Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One's For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Brett Young, Brett Young
Melhor Álbum de Rock
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Linkin Park, One More Light
Panic! At the Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Portugal. The Man, Woodstock
U2, Songs of Experience
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Melhor Álbum Latino
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar
Ozuna, Odisea
Romeo Santos, Golden
Shakira, El Dorado
Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônico
Avicii, AVĪCI (01)
The Chainsmokers, Memories...Do Not Open
Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Kygo, Stargazing
Odesza, A Moment Apart
Melhor Álbum Cristão
Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud
Hillsong UNITED, Wonder
Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light
Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection
MercyMe, Lifer
Melhor Álbum Gospel
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, A Long Way From Sunday
Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit.
Marvin Sapp, Close
Melhor Música de Streaming (Áudio)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Lil Uzi Vert "XO TOUR Llif3"
Post Malone part. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Post Malone part. Quavo "Congratulations"
Melhor Música de Streaming (Vídeo)
Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Lil Pump "Gucci Gang"
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Música Mais Vendida
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Imagine Dragons "Believer"
Imagine Dragons "Thunder"
Ed Sheeran "Perfect"
Melhor Música de Rádio
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"
Imagine Dragons "Believer"
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Charlie Puth "Attention"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Express
Melhor Colaboração
Camila Cabello part. Young Thug "Havana"
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
French Montana part. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"
Post Malone part. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Melhor Música de R&B
Childish Gambino "Redbone"
DJ Khaled part. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller "Wild Thoughts"
Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Bruno Mars part. Cardi B "Finesse"
Melhor Música de Rap
Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
DJ Khaled part. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
French Montana part. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Post Malone part. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Melhor Música Country
Kane Brown part. Lauren Alaina "What Ifs"
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Dustin Lynch "Small Town Boy"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
Brett Young "In Case You Didn't Know"
Melhor Música de Rock
Imagine Dragons "Believer"
Imagine Dragons "Thunder"
Linkin Park part. Kiiara "Heavy"
Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"
The Revivalists "Wish I Knew You"
Melhor Música Latina
J Balvin & Willy William part. Beyoncé "Mi Gente"
Becky G part. Bad Bunny "Mayores"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maluma "Felices Los 4"
Wisin part. Ozuna "Escápate Conmigo"
Melhor Música de Dance/Eletrônico
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"
Clean Bandit part. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie "Rockabye"
Cheat Codes part. Demi Lovato "No Promises"
Kygo & Selena Gomez "It Ain't Me"
Zedd & Alessia Cara "Stay"
Melhor Música Cristã
Elevation Worship "O Come To The Altar"
Hillsong Worship "What A Beautiful Name"
Lecrae part. Tori Kelly "I'll Find You"MercyMe "Even If"
Zach Williams "Old Church Choir"
Melhor Música Gospel
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy "Trust In You"
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise "You Deserve It"
Travis Greene "You Waited"
Tamela Mann "Change Me"
Charlie Wilson "I'm Blessed"
Melhor Turnê
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Pantera Negra
Velozes e Furiosos 8
O Rei do Show
Guardiões da Galáxia, Vol. 2
Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
