A lista completa de vencedores do Billboard Awards 2018

  • Por
    &

por Samantha Schnurr | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | Dom., 20 mai. 2018 16:09

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Chris Haston/NBC

Veja quem levou o troféu para casa!

O Billboard Music Awards 2018 deu o que falar neste domingo, 20, em Las Vegas! Além de apresentação com música inédita do BTS, Demi Lovato e Christina Aguilera arrasaram em dueto!

OS FAMOSOS NO TAPETE VERMELHO DO BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2018

E como não poderia deixar de ser, a noite reservou momentos especiais para os ganhadores. Confira abaixo a lista completa de músicos que levaram o troféu para casa:

Bruno Mars, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Artista do Ano

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

 

Melhor Artista Feminina

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

 

Melhor Artista Masculino

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Pink, Show, America Music Awards, 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Álbum Mais Vendido

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Pink, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, Reputation

 

Melhor Música do Top 100 da Billboard

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (part. Justin Bieber)"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Post Malone, "Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

 

Artista Revelação

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Ed Sheeran, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Melhor Duo/Grupo

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Melhor Artista do Top 200 da Billboard

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Melhor Artista do Top Hot 100 da Billboard

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

 

Artista com maior número de streamings

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

 

Artista com música mais vendida

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

 

Melhor artista na rádio

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

 

Melhor Artista nas redes sociais

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

 

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Beyonce, Coachella

Raven Varona

Melhor Artista de R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

 

Melhor Artista Masculino de R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista Feminina de R&B

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA

 

Melhor turnê de R&B

Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

 

Melhor Artista de Rap

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

 

Melhor Artista Masculino de Rap

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Melhor Artista Feminina de Rap

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Bhad Bhabie

 

Melhor Turnê de Rap

J. Cole

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

 

Melhor Artista de Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

 

Melhor Artista Masculino de Country

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

 

Melhor Artista Feminina de Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

 

Melhor Duo/Grupo de Country

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Florida Georgia Line

 

Melhor Turnê de Country

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

 

Melhor Artista de Rock

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. the Man

Tom Petty

Twenty One Pilots

 

Melhor Turnê de Rock

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

U2

 

Melhor Artista Latino

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

 

Melhor Artista Dance/Eletrônico

 

The Chainsmokers

 

Calvin Harris

 

Kygo

 

Marshmello

 

Odesza

 

Melhor Artista Cristão

 

Elevation Worship

 

Hillsong United

 

Hillsong Worship

 

MercyMe

 

Zach Williams

 

Melhor Artista Gospel

 

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

 

Travis Greene

 

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

 

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

 

Tamela Mann

 

Melhor Álbum no Top 200 da Billboard

 

Drake, More Life

 

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

 

Post Malone, Stoney

 

Ed Sheeran, Divide

 

Taylor Swift, Reputation

 

Melhor Álbum de R&B

 

Khalid, American Teen

 

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

 

SZA, Ctrl

 

The Weeknd, Starboy

 

Xxxtentacion, 17

 

Melhor Álbum de Rap

 

Drake, More Life

 

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

 

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

 

Migos, Culture

 

Post Malone, Stoney

 

Melhor Álbum Country

 

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

 

Luke Combs, This One's For You

 

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

 

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

 

Brett Young, Brett Young

 

Melhor Álbum de Rock

 

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

 

Linkin Park, One More Light

 

Panic! At the Disco, Death of a Bachelor

 

Portugal. The Man, Woodstock

 

U2, Songs of Experience

ESC: Beyonce Knowles

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Melhor Álbum Latino

 

Nicky Jam, Fénix

 

Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar

 

Ozuna, Odisea

 

Romeo Santos, Golden

 

Shakira, El Dorado

 

Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônico

 

Avicii, AVĪCI (01)

 

The Chainsmokers, Memories...Do Not Open

 

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

 

Kygo, Stargazing

 

Odesza, A Moment Apart

 

Melhor Álbum Cristão

 

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

 

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

 

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

 

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection

 

MercyMe, Lifer

 

Melhor Álbum Gospel

 

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, A Long Way From Sunday

 

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

 

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

 

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit.

 

Marvin Sapp, Close

 

Melhor Música de Streaming (Áudio)

 

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

 

Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."

 

Lil Uzi Vert "XO TOUR Llif3"

 

Post Malone part. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

 

Post Malone part. Quavo "Congratulations"

 

Melhor Música de Streaming (Vídeo)

 

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

 

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

 

Lil Pump "Gucci Gang"

 

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

 

Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

 

Música Mais Vendida

 

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

 

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"

 

Imagine Dragons "Believer"

 

Imagine Dragons "Thunder"

 

Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

 

Melhor Música de Rádio

 

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

 

Imagine Dragons "Believer"

 

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

 

Charlie Puth "Attention"

 

Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Kendrick Lamar, NBC All-Star Weekend

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Express

Melhor Colaboração

 

Camila Cabello part. Young Thug "Havana"

 

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

 

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

 

French Montana part. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"

 

Post Malone part. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

 

Melhor Música de R&B

 

Childish Gambino "Redbone"

 

DJ Khaled part. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller "Wild Thoughts"

 

Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"

 

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

 

Bruno Mars part. Cardi B "Finesse"

 

Melhor Música de Rap

 

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

 

DJ Khaled part. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne "I'm the One"

 

French Montana part. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"

 

Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."

 

Post Malone part. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

 

Melhor Música Country

 

Kane Brown part. Lauren Alaina "What Ifs"

 

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"

 

Dustin Lynch "Small Town Boy"

 

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

 

Brett Young "In Case You Didn't Know"

 

Melhor Música de Rock

 

Imagine Dragons "Believer"

 

Imagine Dragons "Thunder"

 

Linkin Park part. Kiiara "Heavy"

 

Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"

 

The Revivalists "Wish I Knew You"

 

Melhor Música Latina

 

J Balvin & Willy William part. Beyoncé "Mi Gente"

 

Becky G part. Bad Bunny "Mayores"

 

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

 

Maluma "Felices Los 4"

 

Wisin part. Ozuna "Escápate Conmigo"

 

Melhor Música de Dance/Eletrônico

 

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

 

Clean Bandit part. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie "Rockabye"

 

Cheat Codes part. Demi Lovato "No Promises"

 

Kygo & Selena Gomez "It Ain't Me"

 

Zedd & Alessia Cara "Stay"

 

Melhor Música Cristã

 

Elevation Worship "O Come To The Altar"

 

Hillsong Worship "What A Beautiful Name"

 

Lecrae part. Tori Kelly "I'll Find You"MercyMe "Even If"

 

Zach Williams "Old Church Choir"

 

Melhor Música Gospel

 

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy "Trust In You"

 

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise "You Deserve It"

 

Travis Greene "You Waited"

 

Tamela Mann "Change Me"

 

Charlie Wilson "I'm Blessed"

 

Melhor Turnê

 

Coldplay

 

Guns N' Roses

 

Bruno Mars

 

Ed Sheeran

 

U2

 

Melhor Trilha Sonora

 

Pantera Negra

 

Velozes e Furiosos 8

 

O Rei do Show

 

Guardiões da Galáxia, Vol. 2

 

Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras

Cardi B, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

   

   

   

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
filedunder Tapete Vermelho , Notícias , 2018 Billboard Music Awards
O último
Gabriel Leone

Gabriel Leone conta como foi viver Roberto Carlos em filme com Chay Suede

Flavia Pavanelli, MC Kevinho

Kevinho e Flavia Pavanelli publicam foto em clima de romance no Instagram

Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott

Nicki Minaj solta o verbo e volta a criticar Travis Scott em entrevista

G-Eazy, Halsey

Halsey e G-Eazy estão "trabalhando na relação" após término

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank se casa em segredo com Philip Schneider

Lake Como, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle visitam George e Amal Clooney na Itália

Nick Carter

Nick Carter, do Backstreet Boys, fará show solo em São Paulo

O seu destino para notícias de entretenimento, shows, celebridades,        
moda, cultura pop e os programas do E!
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Direitos Reservados

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.