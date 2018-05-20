A lista completa de vencedores do Billboard Awards 2018

Melhor Colaboração

Camila Cabello part. Young Thug "Havana"

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

French Montana part. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"

Post Malone part. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Melhor Música de R&B

Childish Gambino "Redbone"

DJ Khaled part. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller "Wild Thoughts"

Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Bruno Mars part. Cardi B "Finesse"

Melhor Música de Rap

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

DJ Khaled part. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne "I'm the One"

French Montana part. Swae Lee "Unforgettable"

Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."

Post Malone part. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Melhor Música Country

Kane Brown part. Lauren Alaina "What Ifs"

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"

Dustin Lynch "Small Town Boy"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Brett Young "In Case You Didn't Know"

Melhor Música de Rock

Imagine Dragons "Believer"

Imagine Dragons "Thunder"

Linkin Park part. Kiiara "Heavy"

Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"

The Revivalists "Wish I Knew You"

Melhor Música Latina

J Balvin & Willy William part. Beyoncé "Mi Gente"

Becky G part. Bad Bunny "Mayores"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee part. Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Maluma "Felices Los 4"

Wisin part. Ozuna "Escápate Conmigo"

Melhor Música de Dance/Eletrônico

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"

Clean Bandit part. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie "Rockabye"

Cheat Codes part. Demi Lovato "No Promises"

Kygo & Selena Gomez "It Ain't Me"

Zedd & Alessia Cara "Stay"

Melhor Música Cristã

Elevation Worship "O Come To The Altar"

Hillsong Worship "What A Beautiful Name"

Lecrae part. Tori Kelly "I'll Find You"MercyMe "Even If"

Zach Williams "Old Church Choir"

Melhor Música Gospel

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy "Trust In You"

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise "You Deserve It"

Travis Greene "You Waited"

Tamela Mann "Change Me"

Charlie Wilson "I'm Blessed"

Melhor Turnê

Coldplay

Guns N' Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Pantera Negra

Velozes e Furiosos 8

O Rei do Show

Guardiões da Galáxia, Vol. 2

Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras