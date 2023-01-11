Última Hora

A lista de indicados ao SAG Awards 2023

Será que seus filmes e séries favoritos estão concorrendo na premiação? Descubra os indicados ao SAG Awards 2023.

Os indicados ao SAG Awards 2023 acabam de ser divulgados.

 

Um dia depois do Globo de Ouro, Ashley Park, de Emily em Paris e Haley Lu Richardson, de The White Lotus, anunciaram os indicados para a 29ª premiação anual durante um Instagram Live, nesta quarta-feira, 11 de janeiro.

E elas não foram as únicas a participar da grande revelação. O presidente do SAG-AFTRA, Fran Drescher fez comentários de abertura no início do evento e Jason George, de Grey's Anatomy, e Elizabeth McLaughlin, de Hand of God, listaram algumas indicações.

No entanto, os fãs terão que esperar um pouco mais para ver qual de seus filmes se série favoritos vão levar o troféu. Afinal, o SAG Awards 2023 será realizado no dia 26 de fevereiro e transmitido ao vivo no canal do YouTube da Netflix. E se o evento for como nos anos anteriores, os fãs podem esperar um tapete vermelho fabuloso repleto de estrelas e prêmios de prestígio.

Confira abaixo quem está concorrendo ao cobiçado troféu:

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Melhor elenco de série de comédia

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building

Melhor atriz em série de comédia 

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Melhor ator em série de comédia 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Melhor atriz em filme para TV ou série limitada

Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Melhor ator em filme para TV ou série limitada

Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Mario Perez/HBO

Melhor elenco em série de drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria

Melhor ator em série de drama

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Melhor elenco em filme

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking

Melhor atriz em filme

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Melhor ator em filme

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle

A24

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Melhor elenco em série de TV

Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things.

Melhor conjunto de dublês em filme de ação

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King

