A lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023

As indicações para o Globo de Ouro 2023 foram anunciadas nesta segunda-feira, 12, e a lista de homenageados certamente não decepcionou.
Antes da cerimônia do ano passado, a NBC anunciou que a premiação não iria ao ar na TV em meio a críticas à falta de diversidade entre os membros da Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood. No entanto, o evento provou ser uma noite de estreias para muitos indicados.
A estrela de Pose, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, fez história como a primeira mulher transgênero a ganhar um Globo de Ouro, vencendo na categoria de Melhor Atriz em Série de Televisão (Drama) por seu papel na série FX.
Enquanto isso, a estrela de Amor, Sublime Amor, Rachel Zegler, também fez história como a primeira latina a ganhar o prêmio de Melhor Atriz em Comédia ou Musical por sua atuação no filme, ao mesmo tempo que se tornou a vencedora mais jovem nessa categoria com apenas 20 anos.
Sem mencionar que O Yeong-su, de Round 6, se tornou o primeiro ator sul-coreano a ganhar um Globo de Ouro, levando o troféu de Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para Televisão.
Quanto à cerimônia que acontecerá no próximo ano, os espectadores podem sintonizar o Globo de Ouro na terça-feira, 10 de janeiro de 2023, na NBC e Peacock.
Confira abaixo os indicados deste ano:
Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Melhor ator em série de TV – musical ou comédia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Melhor série – Musical ou Comédia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada, Antologia ou Filme para TV
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Televisão Musical ou Drama
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mlehor série, antologia, ou filme para TV
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Melhor filme – Animação
Pinocchio, de Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Melhor trilha sonora – Filme
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Melhor Roteiro - Filme
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Melhor série - Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Melhor atriz em série de TV - Drama
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Melhor ator em série de TV - Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Melhor atriz em série de TV - Musical ou comédia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Melhor ator em série de TV - Musical ou comédia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Melhor atriz em série, antologia ou filme para TV
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Melhor filme – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
The Fabelmans
Melhor atriz em filme - Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Melhor ator em filme - Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Melhor filme - Musical ou comédia
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Melhor filme - língua não-inglesa
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Melhor diretor - Filme
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Melhor ator em filme - Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Melhor atriz em filme - Musical ou comédia
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Melhor canção original - Filme
"Carolina" by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR