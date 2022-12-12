AO VIVO

A Chegada das celebridades ao tapete vermelho do PCA's 2022
A lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2023

Descubra se suas estrelas favoritas da TV e do cinema conseguiram indicações nas 27 categorias da cerimônia.

As indicações para o Globo de Ouro 2023 foram anunciadas nesta segunda-feira, 12, e a lista de homenageados certamente não decepcionou.

 

Antes da cerimônia do ano passado, a NBC anunciou que a premiação não iria ao ar na TV em meio a críticas à falta de diversidade entre os membros da Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood. No entanto, o evento provou ser uma noite de estreias para muitos indicados.

A estrela de Pose, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, fez história como a primeira mulher transgênero a ganhar um Globo de Ouro, vencendo na categoria de Melhor Atriz em Série de Televisão (Drama) por seu papel na série FX.

Enquanto isso, a estrela de Amor, Sublime Amor, Rachel Zegler, também fez história como a primeira latina a ganhar o prêmio de Melhor Atriz em Comédia ou Musical por sua atuação no filme, ao mesmo tempo que se tornou a vencedora mais jovem nessa categoria com apenas 20 anos.

Sem mencionar que O Yeong-su, de Round 6, se tornou o primeiro ator sul-coreano a ganhar um Globo de Ouro, levando o troféu de Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Minissérie ou Filme para Televisão.

Quanto à cerimônia que acontecerá no próximo ano, os espectadores podem sintonizar o Globo de Ouro na terça-feira, 10 de janeiro de 2023, na NBC e Peacock.

Confira abaixo os indicados deste ano:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

Taron EgertonBlack Bird
Colin FirthThe Staircase
Andrew GarfieldUnder the Banner of Heaven
Evan PetersMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian StanPam and Tommy

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

F. Murray AbrahamThe White Lotus
Domhnall GleesonThe Patient
Paul Walter HauserBlack Bird
Richard JenkinsMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth RogenPam and Tommy

Melhor ator em série de TV – musical ou comédia

Donald GloverAtlanta
Bill HaderBarry 
Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building 
Martin ShortOnly Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear

Temma Hankin/ABC via Getty Images

Melhor série – Musical ou Comédia

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus
Claire DanesFleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-JonesUnder the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-BettsMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey PlazaThe White Lotus

 

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Televisão Musical ou Drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah EinbinderHacks
Julia GarnerOzark
Janelle JamesAbbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee RalphAbbott Elementary

Mlehor série, antologia, ou filme para TV

Black Bird 
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 
Pam and Tommy 
The Dropout 
The White Lotus: Sicily 

Melhor filme – Animação  

Pinocchio, de Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Melhor trilha sonora – Filme

Alexandre DesplatGuillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur GuðnadóttirWomen Talking 
Justin HurwitzBabylon
John WilliamsThe Fabelmans 
Carter BurwellThe Banshees of Inisherin

Melhor Roteiro - Filme

Todd FieldTár 
Tony Kushner & Steven SpielbergThe Fabelmans
Daniel KwanDaniel ScheinertEverything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonaghThe Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah PolleyWomen Talking

Melhor série - Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Melhor atriz em série de TV - Drama

Emma D'ArcyHouse of the Dragon
Laura LinneyOzark
Imelda StauntonThe Crown
Hilary SwankAlaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

Melhor ator em série de TV - Drama

Jeff BridgesThe Old Man
Kevin CostnerYellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob OdenkirkBetter Call Saul
Adam ScottSeverance

Melhor atriz em série de TV - Musical ou comédia

Quinta BrunsonAbbott Elementary
Kaley CuocoThe Flight Attendant
Selena GomezOnly Murders in the Building
Jenna OrtegaWednesday
Jean SmartHacks

Melhor ator em série de TV - Musical ou comédia

Donald GloverAtlanta
Bill HaderBarry
Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear

Melhor atriz em série, antologia ou filme para TV

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Melhor filme – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
The Fabelmans

Melhor atriz em filme - Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tar
Olivia ColmanEmpire of Light
Viola DavisThe Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Melhor ator em filme - Drama

Austin ButlerElvis
Brendan FraserThe Whale
Hugh JackmanThe Son
Bill NighyLiving
Jeremy PopeThe Inspection

Melhor filme - Musical ou comédia

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Melhor filme - língua não-inglesa

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

Melhor diretor - Filme

James CameronAvatar: The Way of Water
The DanielsEverything Everywhere All at Once
Baz LuhrmannElvis
Martin McDonaghThe Banshees of Inisherin
Steven SpielbergThe Fabelmans

Melhor ator em filme - Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Melhor atriz em filme - Musical ou comédia

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filme

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Melhor canção original - Filme

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre DesplatRoeban KatzGullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" by TemsRihannaRyan CooglerLudwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. KeeravaniKala BhairavaRahul Sipligunj from RRR

