A lista completa de vencedores do American Music Awards 2022

Melhor álbum Country

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin' Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Melhor canção Country

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking ‘Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

Melhor cantor de Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Melhor cantora de Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Melhor álbum de Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU

Gunna, DS4EVER

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Melhor canção de Hip-Hop

Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"

Jack Harlow, "First Class"

Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"

Latto, "Big Energy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"

Melhor cantor de R&B

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Melhor cantora de R&B

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Melhor álbum de R&B

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Melhor canção de R&B

Beyoncé, "BREAK MY SOUL"

Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"

SZA, "I Hate U"

Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"

Melhor cantor latino

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Melhor cantora Latina

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Melhor duo ou grupo Latino

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Melhor álbum latino

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, JOSE

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

ROSALÍA, MOTOMAMI

Melhor canção latina

Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x KAROL G, "MAMIII"

KAROL G, "PROVENZA"

Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"