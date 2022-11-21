Última Hora

A lista completa de vencedores do American Music Awards 2022

Veja se seus artistas favoritos levaram um troféu em uma das maiores noites da música!

O American Music Awards de 2022 que rolou no Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles, no dia 20 de novembro, teve vários vencedores anunciados horas antes da cerimônia, incluindo Taylor Swift e Bad Bunny.

 

Este último com o maior número de indicações este ano - oito no total, incluindo Artista do Ano.

Já Taylor, Beyoncé e Drake seguiram logo atrás, com cada um recebendo seis indicações na cerimônia deste ano. Outro trio que também ganhou várias indicações foi Adele, Harry Styles e The Weeknd, concorrendo em cinco indicações cada.

Este ano a premiação também contou com uma série de recém-chegados reconhecidos por seu trabalho na música, com mais de 40 artistas, incluindo Latto, Jack Harlow e BLACKPINK recebendo sua primeira indicação em 2022.

Também vale a pena notar que quatro novas categorias de prêmios foram adicionadas este ano: Artista K-Pop Favorito, Artista Afrobeats Favorito, Canção de Rock Favorita e Álbum de Rock Favorito.

Confira a lista abaixo:

Artista do ano

Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Artista revelação

Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy

Parceria do ano

Elton John and Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't
Talk About Bruno"
Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"

Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Harlequins

Melhor artista em turnê

Coldplay
Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones 

Melhor clipe

Adele, "Easy On Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"

Melhor cantor Pop

Harry Styles
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
The Weeknd

Melhor cantora Pop

Taylor Swift
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo

Melhor duo ou grupo pop

BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneksin
OneRepublic

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Melhor álbum Pop

Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry's House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Melhor canção pop

Adele, "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"

Melhor cantor de country

Morgan Wallen
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Walker Hayes

Melhor cantora Country

Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

Melhor duo ou grupo country

Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

ABC/Image Group LA

Melhor álbum Country

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin' Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Melhor canção Country

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking ‘Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

Melhor cantor de Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Lil Durk

Melhor cantora de Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion

Melhor álbum de Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna, DS4EVER
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Melhor canção de Hip-Hop

Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY" 

Melhor cantor de R&B

Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd

Melhor cantora de R&B

Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA

Melhor álbum de R&B

Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Melhor canção de R&B

Beyoncé, "BREAK MY SOUL"
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"
SZA, "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"

Melhor cantor latino

Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

Melhor cantora Latina

Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA

Melhor duo ou grupo Latino

Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme

Melhor álbum latino

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, JOSE
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
ROSALÍA, MOTOMAMI

Melhor canção latina

Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x KAROL G, "MAMIII"
KAROL G, "PROVENZA"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"

Mehor artista de rock 

Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers

Melhor canção de Rock

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

Melhor álbum de rock

Ghost, Impera
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Artista inspirador favorito

for KING & COUNTRY
Anne Wilson
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham

Melhor artista gospel

Tamela Mann
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music

Melhor artista Dance/Eletrônico

Marshmello
Diplo
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto

Melhor trilha sonora

ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor artista de Afrobeats

Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid

Melhor artista de k-Pop

BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE

Os famosos no tapete vermelho do American Music Awards 2022:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

Usando The Blonds e joias Vram.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood

Usando Tony Ward.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anitta

Usando Mugler e joias Tiffany & Co.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Jessie James Decker
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kodak Black
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Muni Long

Usando Juana Martin.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kim Petras

Usando Blumarine.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
London On Da Track
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly

Usando Dolce & Gabbana.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Ellie Goulding

Usando Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Smokey Robinson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tobias Forge
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Lil Baby
Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Becky G

Usando Monsoori e joias JustDesi.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
SAINt JHN

Usando Maison Margiela.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland

Usando Nicolas Jebran.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris Lee
ABC
Adassa
ABC
Brent Faiyaz
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Lionel Richie
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Valentijn Hoogwerf
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dan Smyers
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Imagine Dragons
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
D-NIce
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Eric Winter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Liza Koshy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
GloRilla
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yo Gotti
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlie Puth
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ricky J
fotos
VEJA MAIS FOTO DE Os famosos no tapete vermelho do American Music Awards 2022

