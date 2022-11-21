A lista completa de vencedores do American Music Awards 2022

O American Music Awards de 2022 que rolou no Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles, no dia 20 de novembro, teve vários vencedores anunciados horas antes da cerimônia, incluindo Taylor Swift e Bad Bunny.
Este último com o maior número de indicações este ano - oito no total, incluindo Artista do Ano.
Já Taylor, Beyoncé e Drake seguiram logo atrás, com cada um recebendo seis indicações na cerimônia deste ano. Outro trio que também ganhou várias indicações foi Adele, Harry Styles e The Weeknd, concorrendo em cinco indicações cada.
Este ano a premiação também contou com uma série de recém-chegados reconhecidos por seu trabalho na música, com mais de 40 artistas, incluindo Latto, Jack Harlow e BLACKPINK recebendo sua primeira indicação em 2022.
Também vale a pena notar que quatro novas categorias de prêmios foram adicionadas este ano: Artista K-Pop Favorito, Artista Afrobeats Favorito, Canção de Rock Favorita e Álbum de Rock Favorito.
Confira a lista abaixo:
Artista do ano
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Artista revelação
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Parceria do ano
Elton John and Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't
Talk About Bruno"
Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Melhor artista em turnê
Coldplay
Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Melhor clipe
Adele, "Easy On Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"
Melhor cantor Pop
Harry Styles
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
The Weeknd
Melhor cantora Pop
Taylor Swift
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Melhor duo ou grupo pop
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneksin
OneRepublic
Melhor álbum Pop
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry's House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Melhor canção pop
Adele, "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Melhor cantor de country
Morgan Wallen
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Walker Hayes
Melhor cantora Country
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Melhor duo ou grupo country
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Melhor álbum Country
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin' Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Melhor canção Country
Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking ‘Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Melhor cantor de Hip-Hop
Kendrick Lamar
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Melhor cantora de Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor álbum de Hip-Hop
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna, DS4EVER
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Melhor canção de Hip-Hop
Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Melhor cantor de R&B
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Melhor cantora de R&B
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Melhor álbum de R&B
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Melhor canção de R&B
Beyoncé, "BREAK MY SOUL"
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"
SZA, "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"
Melhor cantor latino
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Melhor cantora Latina
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Melhor duo ou grupo Latino
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Melhor álbum latino
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, JOSE
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
ROSALÍA, MOTOMAMI
Melhor canção latina
Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x KAROL G, "MAMIII"
KAROL G, "PROVENZA"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"
Mehor artista de rock
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Melhor canção de Rock
Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
Melhor álbum de rock
Ghost, Impera
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Artista inspirador favorito
for KING & COUNTRY
Anne Wilson
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Melhor artista gospel
Tamela Mann
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Melhor artista Dance/Eletrônico
Marshmello
Diplo
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Melhor trilha sonora
ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor artista de Afrobeats
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Melhor artista de k-Pop
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
