Virginia Fonseca concorre na categoria Influenciador do Ano Brasil no PCAs 2022

ESTRELA DE TV DE COMÉDIA DE 2021

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

TALK SHOW DIURNO DE 2021

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

TODAY

TALK SHOW NOTURNO DE 2021

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

CONCORRENTE DE COMPETIÇÃO DE 2021

Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars

Gottmik, RuPaul's Drag Race

JoJo (singer), The Masked Singer

JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette

Matt James, The Bachelor

Symone, RuPaul's Drag Race

Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

ESTRELA DE REALITY SHOW DE 2021

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jersey Shore Family Vacation