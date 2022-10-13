Anitta faz história ao ser indicada ao American Music Awards 2022. Confira a lista completa!

A funkeira está com tudo! Após ser indicada ao MTV EMA, Anitta também foi reconhecida pelo AMA 2022.

por Guilherme Della Negra 13 out, 2022 16:58Tags
Tapete VermelhoAwardsAmerican Music AwardsInstanoticiasAnitta
Recomendado para você: John Legend revela querer lançar música com Anitta: "Talentosa pra caramba"

Anitta continua dominando o mercado internacional!

Após a funkeira ser indicada ao MTV EMA 2022 e receber convite para uma parceria musical com John Legend (saiba mais no vídeo acima), Anitta fez história ao ser reconhecida pelo American Music Awards 2022!

leia também
Revista italiana compara Anitta com Beyoncé

A cantora se tornou a primeira brasileira a ser indicada para a premiação e está concorrendo na categoria Melhor Artista Latina ao lado de Becky G, Kali Uchis, Karol G e Rosalía.

O astro porto-riquenho Bad Bunny está liderando as indicações com 8 nomeações. Em seguida vem Beyoncé, Taylor Swift e Drake, com 6 indicações cada. Fechando o top 3, temos Adele, Harry Styles e The Weeknd, que estão concorrendo em 5 categorias.

Trending Histórias

1

Neymar se declara para Bruna Biancardi ao postar foto ao lado dela

2

Gisele reage a post sobre estar em relação com quem "é inconsistente com você"

3

Kim Kardashian revela sexo com Pete Davidson inspirado na avó MJ

O AMA 2022 está marcado para acontecer no dia 20 de novembro, em Los Angeles. Por enquanto, Anitta não comentou se vai subir no palco da premiação. Não custa torcer!

Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo:

Artista do Ano

Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Artista Revelação do Ano

Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy

Colaboração do Ano

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart – PNAU Remix"
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Melhor Artista em Turnê

Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones

Melhor Clipe

Adele, "Easy On Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"

Melhor Artista Masculino

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd

Melhor Artista Feminino

Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

Duo ou Grupo Favorito do Pop

BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic

Melhor Álbum Pop

Adele, "30"
Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Beyoncé, "Renaissance"
Harry Styles, "Harry's House"
Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"
The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"

Melhor Música Pop

Adele, "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Melhor Artista Country Masculino

Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes

Melhor Artista Country Feminina

Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift

Melhor Duo ou Grupo Country

Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

Melhor Álbum Country

Carrie Underwood, "Denim & Rhinestones"
Luke Combs, "Growin' Up"
Cody Johnson, "Human: The Double Album"
Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"
Walker Hayes "Country Stuff: The Album"

Melhor Música Country

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking ‘Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

Melhor Artista Masculino do Hip-Hop

Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk

Melhor Artista Feminina do Hip-Hop

Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Melhor Álbum de Hip-Hop

Future, "I Never Liked You"
Gunna, "DS4EVER"
Kendrick Lamar, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"
Lil Durk, "7220"
Polo G, "Hall of Fame 2.0"

Melhor Música de Hip-Hop

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

Melhor Artista Masculino do R&B

Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
Givéon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd

Melhor Artista Feminina do R&B

Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA

Melhor Álbum R&B

Beyoncé, "Renaissance"
Drake, "Honestly, Nevermind"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "An Evening with Silk Sonic"
Summer Walker, "Still Over It"
The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"

Melhor Música R&B

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"
SZA, "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"

Melhor Artista Latino

Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

Melhor Artista Latina

Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía

Melhor Duo ou Grupo Latino

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Melhor Álbum Latino

Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Farruko, "La 167"
J Balvin, "Jose"
Rauw Alejandro, "Vice Versa"
Rosalía, "Motomami"

Melhor Música Latina

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x Karol G, "Mamiii"
Karol G, "Provenza"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"
Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"

Melhor Artista de Rock

Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers

Melhor Música de Rock

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

Melhor Álbum de Rock

Coldplay, "Music of the Spheres"
Ghost, "Impera"
Imagine Dragons, "Mercury – Act 1"
Machine Gun Kelly, "mainstream sellout"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Unlimited Love"

Artista Inspirador Favorito

Anne Wilson
For King & Country
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham

Melhor Artista Gospel

CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann

Melhor Artista Dance/Eletrônico

Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto

Melhor Trilha Sonora

"Elvis"
"Encanto"
"Sing 2"
"Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4"
"Top Gun: Maverick"

Melhor Artista Afrobeats

Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid

Melhor Artista do K-Pop

Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow x Together
Twice

Trending Histórias

1

Neymar se declara para Bruna Biancardi ao postar foto ao lado dela

2

Gisele reage a post sobre estar em relação com quem "é inconsistente com você"

3

Kim Kardashian revela sexo com Pete Davidson inspirado na avó MJ

4

Após sucesso em 'Pantanal', Osmar Prado tem seu contrato com a Globo encerrado

5

Chay Suede agita a web ao aparecer nu em 'Travessia'