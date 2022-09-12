Os vencedores do Emmy 2022

O Emmy 2022 finalmente chegou!
As maiores estrelas da TV se uniram na noite desta segunda-feira, 12, para celebrar os atores, roteiristas, diretores, apresentadores e mais que arrasaram nas telinhas durante esse ano.
Entre os indicados estão alguns nomes conhecidos, como Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Sarah Paulson, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Glover, Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart e Kaley Cuoco.
Além disso, também há astros que foram nomeados pela primeira vez, incluindo Quinta Brunson, de Abbott Elementary, Sydney Sweeney, de White Lotus e Euphoria, Lily James e Sebastian Stan, de Pam & Tommmy, e o elenco de Round 6, que pode levar mais um prêmio durante a noite.
Vale dizer que alguns vencedores, como Colman Domingo, de Euphoria (que levou o prêmio de Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama), já foram revelados durante o evento Creative Arts Emmys, que aconteceu na semana passada.
Para ver quem mais levou o troféu para casa, confira abaixo:
Melhor série de comédia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In the Shadows
Melhor série de drama
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Melhor série limitada ou antologia
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellow Jackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Melhor ator em série de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Melhor atriz em série militada ou antologia ou filme
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Melhor ator em série militada ou antologia ou filme
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou antologia ou filme
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou antologia ou filme
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Round 6
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Melhor filme para TV
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Melhor talk show de variedades
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Melhor programa de competição
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor série de esquete de variedades
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Melhor especial de variedades (ao vivo)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!
Melhor especial de variedades (Pré-Gravado)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Melhor apresentador de reality show ou programa de competição
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Melhor série de não-ficção ou especial apresentado
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Vice
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Melhor direção de série de comédia
Hiro Murai, Atlanta, "New Jazz"
Bill Hader, Barry, "710N"
Lucia Aniello, Hacks, "There Will Be Blood"
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show, "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day"
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders In The Building, "The Boy From 6B"
Jamie Babbit, Only Murders In The Building, "True Crime"
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, "No Weddings And A Funeral"
Melhor direção de série de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go"
Ben Stiller, Severance, "The We We Are"
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light"
Mark Mylod, Succession, "All The Bells Say"
Cathy Yan, Succession, "The Disruption"
Lorene Scafaria, Succession, "Too Much Birthday"
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets, "Pilot"
Melhor direção de série de série limitada ou antologia ou filme
Danny Strong, Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma"
Michael Showalter, The Dropout, "Green Juice"
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout, "Iron Sisters"
John Wells, MAID, "Sky Blue"
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven, "Wheel Of Fire"
Mike White, The White Lotus
Melhor direção de série de variedade
Bridget Stokes, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Union Busting"
Alexander J. Vietmeier, Late Night With Seth Meyers, "Episode 1252"
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper and Guest Beanie Feldstein
Don Roy King and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, Host: Billie Eilish
Melhor direção de especial de variedade
Paul Dugdale, Adele: One Night Only
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Bo Burnham, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Hamish Hamilton, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent
Melhor roteiro de série de comédia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, "Pilot"
Duffy Boudreau, Barry, "710N"
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry, "Starting now"
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks, "The One, The Only"
Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso, "No Weddings And A Funeral"
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows, "The Casino"
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, "The Wellness Center"
Melhor roteiro de série de drama
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, "Plan And Execution"
Chris Mundy, Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go"
Dan Erickson, Severance, "The We We Are"
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, "One Lucky Day"
Jesse Armstrong, Succession, "All The Bells Say"
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, "F Sharp"
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, "Pilot"
Melhor roteiro de série limitada ou antologia ou filme
Danny Strong, Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma"
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout, "I'm in a Hurry"
Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story, "Man Handled"
Molly Smith Metzler, MAID, "Snaps"
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven, "Unbroken Circle"
Mike White, The White Lotus
Melhor roteiro de série de variedade
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Melhor roteiro de especial de variedade
Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Don Wong
Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy
Jerrod Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Nicole Byer, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Norm Macdonald, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Melhor documentário ou especial de não ficção
Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)
George Carlin's American Dream
Lucy and Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Melhor documentário ou série de não ficção
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Melhor reality show estruturado
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Melhor reality show não estruturado
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love On The Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset
Melhor curta de comédia, drama ou série de variedade
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS
The Randy Rainbow Show
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
Melhor atriz em curta de comédia ou série de drama
Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection
Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Rhea Seehorn, Cooper's Bar
Sydnee Washington, Bridesman
Melhor ator em curta de comédia ou série de drama
Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia
Bill Burr, Immoral Compass
Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)
Melhor curta de não ficção ou reality
Between The Scenes - The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night
RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Melhor dublagem
F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Chadwick Boseman, What If...?
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Stanley Tucci, Central Park
Jessica Walter, Archer
Jeffrey Wright, What If...?