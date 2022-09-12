EMMYS 2022:

As maiores estrelas da TV chegam ao tapete vermelho

Os vencedores do Emmy 2022

O Emmy Awards 2022 finalmente chegou! Confira todos os astros que levaram o troféu para casa.

O Emmy 2022 finalmente chegou!

As maiores estrelas da TV se uniram na noite desta segunda-feira, 12, para celebrar os atores, roteiristas, diretores, apresentadores e mais que arrasaram nas telinhas durante esse ano.

Entre os indicados estão alguns nomes conhecidos, como Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Sarah Paulson, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Coolidge, Donald Glover, Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart e Kaley Cuoco.

Além disso, também há astros que foram nomeados pela primeira vez, incluindo Quinta Brunson, de Abbott Elementary, Sydney Sweeney, de White Lotus e Euphoria, Lily James e Sebastian Stan, de Pam & Tommmy, e o elenco de Round 6, que pode levar mais um prêmio durante a noite.

Vale dizer que alguns vencedores, como Colman Domingo, de Euphoria (que levou o prêmio de Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama), já foram revelados durante o evento Creative Arts Emmys, que aconteceu na semana passada.

Para ver quem mais levou o troféu para casa, confira abaixo:

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In the Shadows

Melhor série de drama

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Melhor série limitada ou antologia

Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus 

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellow Jackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria

Melhor ator em série de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Melhor atriz em série militada ou antologia ou filme

Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Melhor ator em série militada ou antologia ou filme

Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou antologia ou filme

Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou antologia ou filme

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia

Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia


Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama


Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Round 6

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama


Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession 

Melhor filme para TV

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Melhor talk show de variedades

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Melhor programa de competição

The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Melhor série de esquete de variedades

Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show

Melhor especial de variedades (ao vivo) 

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent 
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

Melhor especial de variedades (Pré-Gravado)

Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Melhor apresentador de reality show ou programa de competição

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Melhor série de não-ficção ou especial apresentado

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman 
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Vice
The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Melhor direção de série de comédia

Hiro Murai, Atlanta, "New Jazz"
Bill Hader, Barry, "710N"
Lucia Aniello, Hacks, "There Will Be Blood"
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show, "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day"
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders In The Building, "The Boy From 6B"
Jamie Babbit, Only Murders In The Building, "True Crime"
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, "No Weddings And A Funeral"

Melhor direção de série de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go"
Ben Stiller, Severance, "The We We Are"
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light"
Mark Mylod, Succession, "All The Bells Say"
Cathy Yan, Succession, "The Disruption"
Lorene Scafaria, Succession, "Too Much Birthday"
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets, "Pilot" 

Melhor direção de série de série limitada ou antologia ou filme

Danny Strong, Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma"
Michael Showalter, The Dropout, "Green Juice"
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout, "Iron Sisters"
John Wells, MAID, "Sky Blue"
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven, "Wheel Of Fire"
Mike White, The White Lotus

Melhor direção de série de variedade

Bridget Stokes, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Union Busting"
Alexander J. Vietmeier, Late Night With Seth Meyers, "Episode 1252"
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper and Guest Beanie Feldstein
Don Roy King and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, Host: Billie Eilish

Melhor direção de especial de variedade

Paul Dugdale, Adele: One Night Only
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Bo Burnham, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Hamish Hamilton, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent

Melhor roteiro de série de comédia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, "Pilot"
Duffy Boudreau, Barry, "710N"
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry, "Starting now"
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks, "The One, The Only"
Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso, "No Weddings And A Funeral"
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows, "The Casino"
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, "The Wellness Center"

Melhor roteiro de série de drama 

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, "Plan And Execution"
Chris Mundy, Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go"
Dan Erickson, Severance, "The We We Are"
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, "One Lucky Day"
Jesse Armstrong, Succession, "All The Bells Say"
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, "F Sharp"
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets, "Pilot"

Melhor roteiro de série limitada ou antologia ou filme 

Danny Strong, Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma"
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout, "I'm in a Hurry"
Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story, "Man Handled"
Molly Smith Metzler, MAID, "Snaps"
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven, "Unbroken Circle"
Mike White, The White Lotus

Melhor roteiro de série de variedade

A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

Melhor roteiro de especial de variedade

Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Don Wong
Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy
Jerrod Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Nicole Byer, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Norm Macdonald, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Melhor documentário ou especial de não ficção 

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)
George Carlin's American Dream
Lucy and Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People 

Melhor documentário ou série de não ficção

The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
We Need to Talk About Cosby

Melhor reality show estruturado

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank

Melhor reality show não estruturado

Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love On The Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset

Melhor curta de comédia, drama ou série de variedade

Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS
The Randy Rainbow Show
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News

Melhor atriz em curta de comédia ou série de drama

Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection
Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Rhea Seehorn, Cooper's Bar
Sydnee Washington, Bridesman

Melhor ator em curta de comédia ou série de drama

Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia
Bill Burr, Immoral Compass
Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)

Melhor curta de não ficção ou reality

Between The Scenes - The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night
RuPaul's Drag Race Whatcha Packin' With Michelle Visage
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Melhor dublagem

F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Chadwick Boseman, What If...?
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Stanley Tucci, Central Park
Jessica Walter, Archer
Jeffrey Wright, What If...?

