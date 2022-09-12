Os vencedores do Emmy 2022

Melhor roteiro de série de comédia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, "Pilot"

Duffy Boudreau, Barry, "710N"

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry, "Starting now"

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks, "The One, The Only"

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso, "No Weddings And A Funeral"

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows, "The Casino"

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, "The Wellness Center"