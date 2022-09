Blake Lively recebe indicação em premiação de música country por causa de Taylor Swift

Álbum do Ano

Growin' Up, Luke Combs

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion

Single do Ano

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan

"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce e Ashley McBryde

"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

Música do Ano

"Buy Dirt," Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins e Matt Jenkins

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde e Shane McAnally

"Sand In My Boots," Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

"Things A Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix e Jonathan Singleton

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton, Chris DuBois e Ashley Gorley