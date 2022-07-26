A lista completa de indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2022

MELHOR CANÇÃO ALTERNATIVA

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me" - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance" – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – "Saturday" – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

MELHOR CANÇÃO LATINA

Anitta – "Envolver" – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó" – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII" – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – "REMIX" – Republic Records

Farruko – "Pepas" – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto" – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

MELHOR CANÇÃO DE R&B

Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)" – AKW

Chlöe – "Have Mercy" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – "For Anyone" – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side" – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – "No Love (Extended Version)" – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – "Out Of Time" – XO / Republic Records

MELHOR CANÇÃO DE K-POP

BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – "LOCO" – JYP Entertainment

LISA – "LALISA" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – "HOT" – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – "MANIAC" – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – "The Feels" – JYP Entertainment