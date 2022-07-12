A lista completa de indicados ao Emmy Awards 2022

Melhor direção de série de comédia

Hiro Murai, Atlanta, "New Jazz"

Bill Hader, Barry, "710N"

Lucia Aniello, Hacks, "There Will Be Blood"

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show, "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day"

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders In The Building, "The Boy From 6B"

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders In The Building, "True Crime"

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso, "No Weddings And A Funeral"



Melhor direção de série de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go"

Ben Stiller, Severance, "The We We Are"

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light"

Mark Mylod, Succession, "All The Bells Say"

Cathy Yan, Succession, "The Disruption"

Lorene Scafaria, Succession, "Too Much Birthday"

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets, "Pilot"

Melhor direção de série de série limitada ou antologia ou filme

Danny Strong, Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma"

Michael Showalter, The Dropout, "Green Juice"

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout, "Iron Sisters"

John Wells, MAID, "Sky Blue"

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven, "Wheel Of Fire"

Mike White, The White Lotus

Melhor direção de série de variedade

Bridget Stokes, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Union Busting"

Alexander J. Vietmeier, Late Night With Seth Meyers, "Episode 1252"

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Musical Performance By Chance The Rapper and Guest Beanie Feldstein

Don Roy King and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, Host: Billie Eilish



Melhor direção de especial de variedade



Paul Dugdale, Adele: One Night Only

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Bo Burnham, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Hamish Hamilton, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent