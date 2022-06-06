A lista completa de vencedores do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

De Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa até Selling Sunset, veja quem levou um troféu para casa na premiação!

O público votou e o resultado está aqui! Confira a lista dos vencedores do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

 

Vanessa Hudgens apresentou a primeira metade da noite dedicada a filmes e TV com roteiro, que foi transmitida ao vivo do Barker Hangar, em Los Angeles, nesse domingo, 5 de junho. Após os fãs conferirem suas estrelas favoritas aceitarem seus prêmios de cinema e TV, Tayshia Adams, de The Bachelor, comandou a parte UNSCRIPTED da premiação para homenagear as estrelas do reality show.

Os apresentadores da noite incluíram celebridades como Chris Evans, Awkwafina, Rebel Wilson, Billy Eichner, Jenna Ortega, Jay Ellis e Sydney Sweeney.

Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa foi o projeto mais indicado da noite concorrendo em sete categorias, seguido por Euphoria com seis indicações e The Batman com quatro indicações. O MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 também introduziu duas novas categorias: "Melhor Canção" e "Aqui para a pegação".

Manu Gavassi vence como Melhor Artista Brasileira no MTV EMA 2021

Jack Black também foi homenageado durante a noite, recebendo o prêmio Comedic Genius.

Na segunda parte da noite, Bethenny Frankel recebeu o Reality Royalty Award. A fundadora da Skinnygirl recebeu a honra por seu legado em The Real Housewives of New York e spin-offs, incluindo Bethenny Ever After, Bethenny & Fredrik e sua série de competição The Big Shot with Bethenny.

O elenco de Jersey Shore: Family Vacation levou o prêmio na cerimônia inaugural UNSCRIPTED em 2021.

Veja abaixo a lista completa de vencedores!

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Melhor filme

Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Duna
The Adam Project
The Batman

Melhor série

Euphoria
Inventando Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone

Melhor performance em filme

Tom Holland – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Duna
Lady Gaga – Casa Gucci

Melhor performance em série

Zendaya – Euphoria
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Melhor herói

Scarlett Johansson – Viúva Negra
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Daniel Craig – 007 - Sem tempo Para Morrer
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa

Noh Juhan/Netflix

Melhor vilão

Daniel Radcliffe – Cidade Perdida
Colin Farrell – The Batman
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa

Melhor beijo

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa

Melhor performance de comédia

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso 

Revelação

Sophia Di Martino – Loki 
Ariana DeBose – Amor, sublime amor
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Round 6
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza 

Melhor luta - Roteirizada

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria 
Black Widow vs. Widows – Viúva Negra
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi luta no ônibus – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Homem-Aranha, batalha final – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa 

J Maidment/Columbia/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Performance mais assustadora

Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – Um Lugar Silencioso Parte II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978 

Melhor elenco

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
Cidade Perdida – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt 

Aqui pela pegação

Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls 

Melhor canção

"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Case Comigo
"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Não Olhe para Cima
"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto

Netflix

Melhor série Docu-Reality

Selling Sunset
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Melhor série de competição

RuPaul's Drag Race
Dancing with the Stars
American Idol
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer

Melhor série de Lifestyle

Selena + Chef
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Bar Rescue
Queer Eye 

Melhor série não roteirizada

The D'Amelio Show 
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
Hart to Heart
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe 

Melhor estrela de Reality Show

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Chris "CT" Tamburello – The Challenge
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 

Melhor romance de reality show

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Vh1

Melhor Talk Show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Melhor apresentador

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God's Honest Truth
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race 

Estrela de rede social

Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram

Melhor luta - não roteirizada

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul's Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey  

Melhor retorno de reality

Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles 

Melhor documentário musical

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
JANET JACKSON
The Beatles: Get Back

 

Veja abaixo os famosos no tapete vermelho do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022:

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez

In Monot and DSW by Jennifer Lopez shoes.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
Chris Evans
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
Awkwafina

In Dorothee Schumacher.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
Jack Black
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
Riley Keough

In Gucci.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Glen Powell
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV
David Spade
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton

In Sol Angelann with Kyle Chan earrings and Asta Razma gloves.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Kristin Cavallari

In Saint Laurent.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Chrishell Stause

In Grace Ling and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sofia Carson

In Iris Van Herpen Couture.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cazzie David
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Snoop Dogg
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Javon Walton

In Versace.

CraSH/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock
Bethenny Frankel

In Oscar de la Renta.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Kathy Hilton

In Zadig & Voltaire.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Tayshia Adams

In Vivienne Westwood.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Diplo
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Jenna Ortega

In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Nick Viall, Natalie Joy
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Sophia Di Martino
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
G Flip
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Kyle Richards
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Hannah Einbinder

In Fendi.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Pablo Schreiber
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Lana Condor

In Valentino.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Sean McInerney
fotos
VEJA MAIS FOTO DE Os famosos no tapete vermelho do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

