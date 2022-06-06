A lista completa de vencedores do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Melhor Talk Show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Melhor apresentador

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God's Honest Truth

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Estrela de rede social

Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram

Melhor luta - não roteirizada

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul's Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Melhor retorno de reality

Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Melhor documentário musical

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

JANET JACKSON

The Beatles: Get Back

Veja abaixo os famosos no tapete vermelho do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: