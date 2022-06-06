A lista completa de vencedores do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

O público votou e o resultado está aqui! Confira a lista dos vencedores do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.
Vanessa Hudgens apresentou a primeira metade da noite dedicada a filmes e TV com roteiro, que foi transmitida ao vivo do Barker Hangar, em Los Angeles, nesse domingo, 5 de junho. Após os fãs conferirem suas estrelas favoritas aceitarem seus prêmios de cinema e TV, Tayshia Adams, de The Bachelor, comandou a parte UNSCRIPTED da premiação para homenagear as estrelas do reality show.
Os apresentadores da noite incluíram celebridades como Chris Evans, Awkwafina, Rebel Wilson, Billy Eichner, Jenna Ortega, Jay Ellis e Sydney Sweeney.
Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa foi o projeto mais indicado da noite concorrendo em sete categorias, seguido por Euphoria com seis indicações e The Batman com quatro indicações. O MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 também introduziu duas novas categorias: "Melhor Canção" e "Aqui para a pegação".
Jack Black também foi homenageado durante a noite, recebendo o prêmio Comedic Genius.
Na segunda parte da noite, Bethenny Frankel recebeu o Reality Royalty Award. A fundadora da Skinnygirl recebeu a honra por seu legado em The Real Housewives of New York e spin-offs, incluindo Bethenny Ever After, Bethenny & Fredrik e sua série de competição The Big Shot with Bethenny.
O elenco de Jersey Shore: Family Vacation levou o prêmio na cerimônia inaugural UNSCRIPTED em 2021.
Veja abaixo a lista completa de vencedores!
Melhor filme
Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Duna
The Adam Project
The Batman
Melhor série
Euphoria
Inventando Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Melhor performance em filme
Tom Holland – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Duna
Lady Gaga – Casa Gucci
Melhor performance em série
Zendaya – Euphoria
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Melhor herói
Scarlett Johansson – Viúva Negra
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Daniel Craig – 007 - Sem tempo Para Morrer
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa
Melhor vilão
Daniel Radcliffe – Cidade Perdida
Colin Farrell – The Batman
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa
Melhor beijo
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa
Melhor performance de comédia
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Revelação
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Ariana DeBose – Amor, sublime amor
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Round 6
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Melhor luta - Roteirizada
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Black Widow vs. Widows – Viúva Negra
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi luta no ônibus – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Homem-Aranha, batalha final – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa
Performance mais assustadora
Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – Um Lugar Silencioso Parte II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Melhor elenco
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
Cidade Perdida – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Aqui pela pegação
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Melhor canção
"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Case Comigo
"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Não Olhe para Cima
"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto
Melhor série Docu-Reality
Selling Sunset
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Melhor série de competição
RuPaul's Drag Race
Dancing with the Stars
American Idol
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
Melhor série de Lifestyle
Selena + Chef
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Bar Rescue
Queer Eye
Melhor série não roteirizada
The D'Amelio Show
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
Hart to Heart
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
Melhor estrela de Reality Show
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Chris "CT" Tamburello – The Challenge
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14
Melhor romance de reality show
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Melhor Talk Show
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Melhor apresentador
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God's Honest Truth
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Estrela de rede social
Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram
Melhor luta - não roteirizada
Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul's Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Melhor retorno de reality
Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Melhor documentário musical
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
JANET JACKSON
The Beatles: Get Back
Veja abaixo os famosos no tapete vermelho do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: