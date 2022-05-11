A lista completa de indicados ao MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Estoure a pipoca e prepare-se para votar! A MTV anunciou os indicados ao MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

O MTV Movie & TV Awards está de volta!

 

Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa é o projeto mais indicado na premiação de 2022 concorrendo em sete categorias, seguido por Euphoria com seis indicações e The Batman com quatro indicações. Todos os três concorrem ao prêmio de Melhor Beijo, homenageando os amantes da vida real Tom Holland e Zendaya; o casal fora das telas Hunter Schafer e Dominic Fike; e Robert Pattinson e seu par no cinema, Zoë Kravitz.

Quando se trata de conteúdo não roteirizado, RuPaul's Drag Race recebeu quatro indicações, assim como no ano passado. Selling Sunset e Summer House seguem a competição de shows de drag com 3 indicações cada.

A cerimônia acontecerá no dia 5 de junho e será transmitida ao vivo do Barker Hangar, em Los Angeles. No ano passado, tivemos o MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, homenageando os melhores em reality shows. Este ano será o segundo ano com a cerimônia, exceto que ambas as cerimônias de premiação ocorrerão consecutivamente em uma noite, ao contrário do trecho das duas noites no ano passado. Mais detalhes – incluindo os anfitriões da noite – estão por vir.

A premiação de 2022 também celebrará novas categorias que farão os fãs, como Melhor Canção e Here For the Hook Up. Enquanto isso, a cerimônia UNSCRIPTED introduziu ainda mais categorias, incluindo Melhor Retorno de Reality, Melhor Documentário Musical e Melhor Romance de Reality.

Os fãs agora podem votar em seus momentos favoritos na TV e no cinema em vote.mtv.com. Continue lendo para ver todos os indicados abaixo:

Melhor Filme

Duna
Pânico
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa
The Adam Project
The Batman

Melhor série

Euphoria
Inventando Anna
Loki
Round 6
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone

Melhor Performance em filme

Lady Gaga – Casa Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Duna
Tom Holland – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa

Noh Juhan/Netflix

Melhor Performance em série

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria 

Melhor herói

Daniel Craig – 007- Sem Tempo Para Morrer
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Viúva Negra
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa 

Melhor vilão

Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa

J Maidment/Columbia/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

 

Melhor beijo

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily em Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa 

Melhor performance de comédia

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Revelação

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – Amor, Sublime amor
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Round 6
Sophia Di Martino – Loki 

 

HBO

Melhor luta—roteirizada

Black Widow vs. Widows – Viúva Negra
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi lutando no ônibus – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men batalha final – Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa 

Performance mais assustadora

Jenna Ortega – Pânico 5
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – Um Lugar Silencioso Parte II
Sadie Sink – Rua do Medo: 1978 - Parte 2

Marvel Studios

Melhor elenco

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta para Casa – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt 

Aqui pela pegação

Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls 

Melhor canção

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Não Olhe Para Cima
"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto

Netflix

Melhor série Docu-Reality

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Melhor série de competição

American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer

Melhor série de Lifestyle

Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye 

Netflix

Melhor série não roteirizada

Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D'Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe 

Melhor estrela de Reality 

Chris "CT" Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 

Melhor romance de Reality

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta 

Vh1

Melhor Talk/Topical Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 

Melhor apresentador

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God's Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race 

Revelação das redes sociais

Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch - TikTok
Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 - Instagram
Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings - Twitter
Khaby Lame - @khabylame - TikTok
Megan Stalter - @megstalter - Instagram

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Melhor luta—não roteirizada 

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul's Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey  

Melhor retorno de Reality

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles 

Melhor documentário musical

JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back

