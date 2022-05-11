A lista completa de indicados ao MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Homem-Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa é o projeto mais indicado na premiação de 2022 concorrendo em sete categorias, seguido por Euphoria com seis indicações e The Batman com quatro indicações. Todos os três concorrem ao prêmio de Melhor Beijo, homenageando os amantes da vida real Tom Holland e Zendaya; o casal fora das telas Hunter Schafer e Dominic Fike; e Robert Pattinson e seu par no cinema, Zoë Kravitz.

Quando se trata de conteúdo não roteirizado, RuPaul's Drag Race recebeu quatro indicações, assim como no ano passado. Selling Sunset e Summer House seguem a competição de shows de drag com 3 indicações cada.

A cerimônia acontecerá no dia 5 de junho e será transmitida ao vivo do Barker Hangar, em Los Angeles. No ano passado, tivemos o MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, homenageando os melhores em reality shows. Este ano será o segundo ano com a cerimônia, exceto que ambas as cerimônias de premiação ocorrerão consecutivamente em uma noite, ao contrário do trecho das duas noites no ano passado. Mais detalhes – incluindo os anfitriões da noite – estão por vir.

A premiação de 2022 também celebrará novas categorias que farão os fãs, como Melhor Canção e Here For the Hook Up. Enquanto isso, a cerimônia UNSCRIPTED introduziu ainda mais categorias, incluindo Melhor Retorno de Reality, Melhor Documentário Musical e Melhor Romance de Reality.

Os fãs agora podem votar em seus momentos favoritos na TV e no cinema em vote.mtv.com. Continue lendo para ver todos os indicados abaixo: