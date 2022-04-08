A lista completa de indicados ao Billboard Music Awards 2022

Doja Cat, BTS, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo e mais favoritos dos fãs integram a lista de indicados do Billboard Music Awards 2022.

Seu músico favorito está concorrendo a um microfone de ouro no Billboard Music Awards 2022? Só há uma maneira de descobrir!

 

Antes da cerimônia de premiação no dia 15 de maio, a Billboard revelou seus indicados, que incluem os artistas mais ouvidos: BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Drake, Taylor Swift e muito mais.

The Weeknd lidera a lista com 17 indicações na noite, incluindo Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Song por sua faixa "Save Your Tears", com Ariana Grande, e Álbum de R&B por seu disco Dawn FM.

Logo atrás do cantor de "Can't Feel My Face" está Doja Cat. A artista, que recentemente levou para casa um Grammy pelo single "Kiss Me More", com SZA, está concorrendo a 14 prêmios, incluindo Artista Feminina, Top Billboard 200 Album por seu álbum Planet Her e a nova categoria Canção Viral. 

Olivia Rodrigo também chegou ao topo da lista de indicados, empatando com Justin Bieber e Kanye West com 13 indicações.

Mas quem levará para casa esses cobiçados microfones de ouro? Teremos que esperar para assistir ao Billboard Music Awards 2022, direto da MGM Grand Garden Arena, em Las Vegas, no domingo, 15 de maio.

Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo!

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake 

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

 

Artista revelação

GIVĒON 

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

 

Artista masculino

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

 

Artista feminina

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

 

Duo/Grupo

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

 

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake 

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

 

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

 

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Anthony Pham/via Getty Images

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

 

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

 

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist 

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

 

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist 

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

 

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour) 

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour) 

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) 

 

Artista de R&B

Doja Cat

GIVĒON 

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

 

Artista masculino de R&B

GIVĒON 

Khalid 

The Weeknd

 

Artista feminina de R&B 

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Will Heat/NBC

Tour de R&B

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

 

Artista de Rap

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

 

Artista masculino de Rap

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

 

Artista feminina de Rap

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Tour de Rap

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour) 

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour) 

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

 

Artista Country

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift 

Walker Hayes

 

Artista masculino de Country 

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

 

Artista feminina de Country

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

 

Duo ou grupo de Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

 

Tour de Country

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)

Will Heath/NBC

Artista de Rock

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

 

Tour de Rock

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour) 

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour) 

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

 

Artista Latino

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

 

Artista masculino Latino

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

 

Artista feminina Latina

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

 

Duo/Grupo latino

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

 

Tour Latina

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo) 

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

 

Artista de Dance/Eletrônico

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

 

Artista Cristão

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Ye

 

Artista Gospel

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele "30"

Doja Cat "Planet Her"

Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Olivia Rodrigo "SOUR"

 

Trilha sonora

"Arcane League of Legends"

"Encanto"

"In The Heights"

"Sing 2"

"tick, tick…BOOM!"

 

Álbum de R&B

Doja Cat "Planet Her"

GIVĒON "When It's All Said And Done…Take Time"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "An Evening With Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker "Still Over It"

The Weeknd "Dawn FM" 

 

Álbum de Rap

Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Moneybagg Yo "A Gangsta's Pain"

Rod Wave "SoulFly" 

The Kid LAROI "F*CK LOVE"

Ye "Donda"

 

Álbum de Country

Florida Georgia Line "Life Rolls On"

Lee Brice "Hey World"

Taylor Swift "Fearless (Taylor's Version)"

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Walker Hayes "Country Stuff: The Album"

 

Álbum de Rock

AJR "OK ORCHESTRA"

Coldplay "Music Of The Spheres"

Imagine Dragons "Mercury – Act 1"

John Mayer "Sob Rock"

twenty one pilots "Scaled And Icy"

 

Álbum Latino

Eslabon Armado "Corta Venas"

J Balvin "JOSE"

Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞"

KAROL G "KG0516"

Rauw Alejandro "VICE VERSA"

 

Álbum de Dance/Eletrônico 

C418 "Minecraft - Volume Alpha"

FKA twigs "CAPRISONGS"

ILLENIUM "Fallen Embers"

Porter Robinson "Nurture"

RÜFÜS DU SOL "Surrender"

 

Álbum cristão 

Carrie Underwood "My Savior"

CeCe Winans "Believe For It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music "Old Church Basement"

Phil Wickham "Hymn Of Heaven"

Ye "Donda"

 

Álbum Gospel

CeCe Winans "Believe For It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music "Old Church Basement"

Maverick City Music "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition" 

Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM "move your heart."

Ye "Donda"

 

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

 

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Glass Animals "Heat Waves"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

 

Top Selling Song

BTS "Butter"

BTS "Permission to Dance"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

 

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

 

Parceria

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON "Peaches"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Top Billboard Global 200 Song 

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

 

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song 

BTS "Butter"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

 

Canção Viral 

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

GAYLE "abcdefu"

Glass Animals "Heat Waves"

Masked Wolf "Astronaut In The Ocean"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

 

Canção de R&B

Doja Cat & The Weeknd "You Right"

GIVĒON "Heartbreak Anniversary"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON "Peaches"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems "Essence"

 

Canção de Rap

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat "Knife Talk"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug "Way 2 Sexy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

Masked Wolf "Astronaut In The Ocean"

Polo G "RAPSTAR"

 

Canção de Country

Chris Stapleton "You Should Probably Leave"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood "If I Didn't Love You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan "Buy Dirt"

Luke Combs "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

 

Canção de Rock

Coldplay X BTS "My Universe"

Elle King & Miranda Lambert "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Imagine Dragons "Follow You"

Måneskin "Beggin'"

THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole "Meet Me At Our Spot"

 

Canção Latina

Aventura x Bad Bunny "Volví"

Bad Bunny "Yonaguni"

Farruko "Pepas"

Kali Uchis "telepatía"

Rauw Alejandro "Todo De Ti"

 

Canção de Dance/Eletrônico

Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Farruko "Pepas"

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae "You"

Tiësto "The Business"

Travis Scott & HVME "Goosebumps"

 

Canção cristã

Anne Wilson "My Jesus"

Ye "Hurricane"

Ye "Moon"

Ye "Off The Grid"

Ye "Praise God"

 

Canção Gospel

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine "Jireh"

Ye "Hurricane"

Ye "Moon"

Ye "Off The Grid"

Ye "Praise God"

