A lista completa de indicados ao Billboard Music Awards 2022

Seu músico favorito está concorrendo a um microfone de ouro no Billboard Music Awards 2022? Só há uma maneira de descobrir!
Antes da cerimônia de premiação no dia 15 de maio, a Billboard revelou seus indicados, que incluem os artistas mais ouvidos: BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Drake, Taylor Swift e muito mais.
The Weeknd lidera a lista com 17 indicações na noite, incluindo Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Song por sua faixa "Save Your Tears", com Ariana Grande, e Álbum de R&B por seu disco Dawn FM.
Logo atrás do cantor de "Can't Feel My Face" está Doja Cat. A artista, que recentemente levou para casa um Grammy pelo single "Kiss Me More", com SZA, está concorrendo a 14 prêmios, incluindo Artista Feminina, Top Billboard 200 Album por seu álbum Planet Her e a nova categoria Canção Viral.
Olivia Rodrigo também chegou ao topo da lista de indicados, empatando com Justin Bieber e Kanye West com 13 indicações.
Mas quem levará para casa esses cobiçados microfones de ouro? Teremos que esperar para assistir ao Billboard Music Awards 2022, direto da MGM Grand Garden Arena, em Las Vegas, no domingo, 15 de maio.
Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo!
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Artista revelação
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Artista masculino
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Artista feminina
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Duo/Grupo
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Artista de R&B
Doja Cat
GIVĒON
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Artista masculino de R&B
GIVĒON
Khalid
The Weeknd
Artista feminina de R&B
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Tour de R&B
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Artista de Rap
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Artista masculino de Rap
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Artista feminina de Rap
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Tour de Rap
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Artista Country
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Artista masculino de Country
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Artista feminina de Country
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Duo ou grupo de Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Tour de Country
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)
Artista de Rock
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Tour de Rock
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Artista Latino
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Artista masculino Latino
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Artista feminina Latina
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Duo/Grupo latino
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Tour Latina
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Artista de Dance/Eletrônico
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
Artista Cristão
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle
Ye
Artista Gospel
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele "30"
Doja Cat "Planet Her"
Drake "Certified Lover Boy"
Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"
Olivia Rodrigo "SOUR"
Trilha sonora
"Arcane League of Legends"
"Encanto"
"In The Heights"
"Sing 2"
"tick, tick…BOOM!"
Álbum de R&B
Doja Cat "Planet Her"
GIVĒON "When It's All Said And Done…Take Time"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "An Evening With Silk Sonic"
Summer Walker "Still Over It"
The Weeknd "Dawn FM"
Álbum de Rap
Drake "Certified Lover Boy"
Moneybagg Yo "A Gangsta's Pain"
Rod Wave "SoulFly"
The Kid LAROI "F*CK LOVE"
Ye "Donda"
Álbum de Country
Florida Georgia Line "Life Rolls On"
Lee Brice "Hey World"
Taylor Swift "Fearless (Taylor's Version)"
Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"
Walker Hayes "Country Stuff: The Album"
Álbum de Rock
AJR "OK ORCHESTRA"
Coldplay "Music Of The Spheres"
Imagine Dragons "Mercury – Act 1"
John Mayer "Sob Rock"
twenty one pilots "Scaled And Icy"
Álbum Latino
Eslabon Armado "Corta Venas"
J Balvin "JOSE"
Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞"
KAROL G "KG0516"
Rauw Alejandro "VICE VERSA"
Álbum de Dance/Eletrônico
C418 "Minecraft - Volume Alpha"
FKA twigs "CAPRISONGS"
ILLENIUM "Fallen Embers"
Porter Robinson "Nurture"
RÜFÜS DU SOL "Surrender"
Álbum cristão
Carrie Underwood "My Savior"
CeCe Winans "Believe For It"
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music "Old Church Basement"
Phil Wickham "Hymn Of Heaven"
Ye "Donda"
Álbum Gospel
CeCe Winans "Believe For It"
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music "Old Church Basement"
Maverick City Music "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition"
Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM "move your heart."
Ye "Donda"
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa "Levitating"
Glass Animals "Heat Waves"
Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"
Top Selling Song
BTS "Butter"
BTS "Permission to Dance"
Dua Lipa "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"
Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"
Parceria
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON "Peaches"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Dua Lipa "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
BTS "Butter"
Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"
Canção Viral
Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"
GAYLE "abcdefu"
Glass Animals "Heat Waves"
Masked Wolf "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"
Canção de R&B
Doja Cat & The Weeknd "You Right"
GIVĒON "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON "Peaches"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems "Essence"
Canção de Rap
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat "Knife Talk"
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug "Way 2 Sexy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"
Masked Wolf "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Polo G "RAPSTAR"
Canção de Country
Chris Stapleton "You Should Probably Leave"
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood "If I Didn't Love You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan "Buy Dirt"
Luke Combs "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"
Canção de Rock
Coldplay X BTS "My Universe"
Elle King & Miranda Lambert "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Imagine Dragons "Follow You"
Måneskin "Beggin'"
THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole "Meet Me At Our Spot"
Canção Latina
Aventura x Bad Bunny "Volví"
Bad Bunny "Yonaguni"
Farruko "Pepas"
Kali Uchis "telepatía"
Rauw Alejandro "Todo De Ti"
Canção de Dance/Eletrônico
Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Farruko "Pepas"
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae "You"
Tiësto "The Business"
Travis Scott & HVME "Goosebumps"
Canção cristã
Anne Wilson "My Jesus"
Ye "Hurricane"
Ye "Moon"
Ye "Off The Grid"
Ye "Praise God"
Canção Gospel
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine "Jireh"
Ye "Hurricane"
Ye "Moon"
Ye "Off The Grid"
Ye "Praise God"