A lista completa de indicados ao Billboard Music Awards 2022

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele "30"

Doja Cat "Planet Her"

Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Olivia Rodrigo "SOUR"

Trilha sonora

"Arcane League of Legends"

"Encanto"

"In The Heights"

"Sing 2"

"tick, tick…BOOM!"

Álbum de R&B

Doja Cat "Planet Her"

GIVĒON "When It's All Said And Done…Take Time"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "An Evening With Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker "Still Over It"

The Weeknd "Dawn FM"

Álbum de Rap

Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Moneybagg Yo "A Gangsta's Pain"

Rod Wave "SoulFly"

The Kid LAROI "F*CK LOVE"

Ye "Donda"

Álbum de Country

Florida Georgia Line "Life Rolls On"

Lee Brice "Hey World"

Taylor Swift "Fearless (Taylor's Version)"

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Walker Hayes "Country Stuff: The Album"

Álbum de Rock

AJR "OK ORCHESTRA"

Coldplay "Music Of The Spheres"

Imagine Dragons "Mercury – Act 1"

John Mayer "Sob Rock"

twenty one pilots "Scaled And Icy"

Álbum Latino

Eslabon Armado "Corta Venas"

J Balvin "JOSE"

Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞"

KAROL G "KG0516"

Rauw Alejandro "VICE VERSA"

Álbum de Dance/Eletrônico

C418 "Minecraft - Volume Alpha"

FKA twigs "CAPRISONGS"

ILLENIUM "Fallen Embers"

Porter Robinson "Nurture"

RÜFÜS DU SOL "Surrender"

Álbum cristão

Carrie Underwood "My Savior"

CeCe Winans "Believe For It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music "Old Church Basement"

Phil Wickham "Hymn Of Heaven"

Ye "Donda"

Álbum Gospel

CeCe Winans "Believe For It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music "Old Church Basement"

Maverick City Music "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition"

Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM "move your heart."

Ye "Donda"

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Glass Animals "Heat Waves"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Top Selling Song

BTS "Butter"

BTS "Permission to Dance"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Parceria

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON "Peaches"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"