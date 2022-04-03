Os vencedores do Grammy 2022

O Grammy 2022 teve um tapete vermelho repleto de estrelas!
A premiação que acontece neste domingo, 3, direto da MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, e tem apresentação de Trevor Noah.
A cerimônia traz muitos artistas amados pelo público concorrendo nas principais categorias, como Taylor Swift, Drake e Lil Nas X, assim como as estreantes Olivia Rodrigo e Selena Gomez. A noite promete!
Confira abaixo a lista de vencedores do Grammy 2022:
Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônico
"Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol
"Hero," Afrojack & David Guetta
"Loom," Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
"Before," James Blake
"Heartbreak," Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"You Can Do It," Caribou
"The Business," Tiësto
Melhor álbum Dance/Eletrônico
Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City
Melhor performance Pop Solo
"Anyone," Justin Bieber
"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Positions," Ariana Grande
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
That's Life, Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
Melhor performance de rap melódico
"Pride . Is . The . Devil," J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
"Need to Know," Doja Cat
"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
"Wusyaname," Tyler, The Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
"Hurricane," Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Melhor performance de música global
"Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab
"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti
"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
"Essence." WizKid featuring Tems
Melhor álbum de música global
Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho & Friends
Legacy +, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition, WizKid
Melhor álbum de música urbana
Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Jose, J Balvin
KG0516, Karol G
Mendó, Alex Cuba
Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis
Melhor álbum de música regional mexicana (Incluindo Tejano)
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernández
Seis, Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
Melhor álbum latino tropical
Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola
Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live In Peru, Tony Succar
Melhor álbum de música infantil
Actívate, 123 Andrés
All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective
Black To The Future, Pierce Freelon'
A Colorful World, Falu
Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
Melhor álbum de palavras faladas (Inclui poesias, livros de áudio e Storytelling)
Aftermath, LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy
8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land, Barack Obama
Melhor álbum de engenharia, Clássica
Archetypes — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears — Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Chanticleer Sings Christmas — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand' — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Melhor álbum de engenharia, não classico
Cinema—Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)
Dawn—Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton "L10MixedIt" Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)
Hey What—BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)
Love For Sale—Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
Notes With Attachments—Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)
Produtor do ano, clássico
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman
Produtor do ano, não clássico
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Melhor canção americana de raíz
"Avalon" — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)
"Call Me A Fool" — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)
"Cry" — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Diamond Studded Shoes" — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)
"Nightflyer" — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Melhor performance americana de raíz
"Cry," Jon Batiste
"Love and Regret," Billy Strings
"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck
"Same Devil," Bandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
Melhor álbum Americana
Native Sons, Los Lobos
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand for Myself, Yola
Melhor álbum de Bluegrass
My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
Renewal, Billy Strings
A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin' Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
Melhor álbum de blues tradicional
I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler's Blues, Blues Traveler
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo
662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
Melhor álbum de Folk
One Night Lonely (Live), Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Chiders
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
Melhor álbum de música regional de raíz
Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a
Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People, Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco
Melhor álbum de Reggae
Beauty in the Silence, Soja
Pamoja, Etana
Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin, Sean Paul
Royal, Jesse Royal
10, Spice
Melhor composição instrumental
"Eberhard"—Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
"Beautiful Is Black"—Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
"Cat and Mouse"—Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale"—Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)
"Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions"—Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
Melhor gravação remixada
"Back to Life (Booker T Kings of Soul Sata Dub)," Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)
"Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)," Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)
"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)," Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)
"Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix), 3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)
"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix), Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)
"Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)," Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)
"Talks (Mura Masa Remix)," Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)
Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo (pelo 63º Grammys)
Soundtrack of the American Soldier—Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)
Bolstad: Tomba Sonora—Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Stemmeklang)
Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)—Fritz Hilpert, immersive mix engineer; Jason Banks, Fritz Hilpert & David Ziegler, immersive mastering engineers; Tom Ammerman, Arno Kammermeier & Walter Merziger, immersive producers (Booka Shade)
Fryd—Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus)
Mutt Slang II – A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage—Elliot Scheiner, immersive mix engineer; Darcy Proper, immersive mastering engineer; Alain Mallet & Elliot Scheiner, immersive producers (Alain Mallet)
Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo
Alicia—George Massenburg & Eric Shilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
Clique—Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)
Fine Line—Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)
The Future Bites—Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)
Stille Grender—Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
Melhor arranjo, instrumental ou A Cappella
"Meta Knight's Revenge" – Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman
"Chopsticks" – Bill O'Connell
"For the Love of a Princess" – Robin Smith
"Infinite Love" – Emile Mosseri
"The Struggle Within" – Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez
Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais
"The Bottom Line"—Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)
"A Change Is Gonna Come"–Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)
"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"—Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"Eleanor Rigby"—Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
"To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)"—Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
Melhor álbum New Age
"Divine Tides," Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
"Brothers," Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
"Pangaea," Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
"Night + Day," Opium Moon
"Pieces Of Forever," Laura Sullivan
Melhor performance de orquestra
"Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre"—Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
"Beethoven: Symphony No. 9"—Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
"Muhly: Throughline"—Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3"—Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
"Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy"—Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Melhor Performance de coral
"It's A Long Way"—Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'"—Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
"Rising w/The Crossing"—Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)
"Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons"—Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
"Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom"—Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
"The Singing Guitar"—Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)
Melhor álbum vocal solo clássico
Confessions, Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
Dreams of a New Day-Songs by Black Composers, Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)
Melhor canção/performance de música cristã contemporânea
"We Win"—Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"—H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
"Man Of Your Word"—Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
"Believe For It"—CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
"Jireh"—Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Melhor álbum Gospel
Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
Jonny X Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It: CeCe Winans
Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea
No Stranger, Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe
Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells
Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Melhor álbum gospel de raíz
Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
That's Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs for the Times, The Isaacs
My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Melhor álbum de comédia
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C.K.
Thanks for Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart
Melhor música de filme
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, Jimi Hendrix
Summer of Soul, Various Artists
Melhor pacote de gravação
"Pakelang," Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
"American Jackpot / American Girls," Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
"Carnage," Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
"Serpentine Prison," Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)
"Zeta," Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)
Melhor álbum histórico
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)—Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings—Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895—Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World's Music—April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)—Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
Melhor álbum muscial de teatro
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical—Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella—Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers—Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
Girl From The North Country—Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)—Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots—Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
Melhor copilação de trilha sonoro para mídia visual
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In The Heights
One Night In Miami...
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Melhor faixa de trilha sonora para mídia visual
(Empate): The Queen's Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
(Empate): Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer
Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer
Melhor canção composta para mídia visual
"All Eyes On Me" [From Inside]—Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
"Agatha All Along" [From WandaVision: Episode 7]—Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
"All I Know So Far" [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]—Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
"Fight For You" [From Judas And The Black Messiah]—Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [From Respect]—Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
"Speak Now" [From One Night In Miami...]—Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Melhor performance de Metal
"Genesis," Deftones
"The Alien," Dream Theater
"Amazonia," Gojira
"Pushing the Tides," Mastodon
"The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)," Rob Zombie
Melhor jazz solo improvisado
"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),"Chick Corea, soloist
"Sackodougou," Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
"Kick Those Feet," Kenny Barron, soloist,
"Bigger Than Us," Jon Batiste, soloist
"Absence," Terence Blanchard, soloist
Melhor álbum de jazz vocal
Generations, The Baylor Project
SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
Flor, Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental
Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste
Absence, Terence Blanchard featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
Akoustic Band LIVE, Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny
Melhor álbum de um grupo de jazz
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band
Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Melhor álbum de notas
"The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966"
"Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas"
"Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology"
"Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895"
"The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland"
Melhor canção/performance gospel
"Voice of God," Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore
"Joyful," Dante Bowe
"Help," Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
"Never Lost," CeCe Winans
"Wait on You," Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo
Double Dealin', Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
The Garden, Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri
Melhor composição clássica contemporânea
Akiho: Seven Pillars, Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
Andriessen: The Only One, Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer and Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes, Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)
Batiste: Movement 11', Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
Shaw: Narrow Sea, Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home, St. Vincent
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
"I Need You," Jon Batiste
"Bring It On Home To Me," BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
"Born Again," Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
"Fight For You," H.E.R.
"How Much Can A Heart Take," Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
Melhor Compêndio Clássico
Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change
American Originals - A New World, A New Canon
Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra
Cerrone: The Arching Path
Plays
Melhor gravação de ópera
"Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle" — Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Glass: Akhnaten" — Karen Kamensek, conductor; J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen" — Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)
"Little: Soldier Songs" — Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)
"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Melhor Música de Câmara/Apresentação de Pequenos Conjuntos
"Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking" — JACK Quartet
"Akiho: Seven Pillars" — Sandbox Percussion
"Archetypes" —Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears" — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
"Bruits" — Imani Winds
Melhor Solo Instrumental Clássico
"Alone Together," Jennifer Koh
"An American Mosaic," Simone Dinnerstein
"Bach: Sonatas & Partitas," Augustin Hadelich
"Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos," Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
"Mak Bach," Mak Grgić
"Of Power," Curtis Stewart
Melhor pacote de edição limitada em caixa ou especial
All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition — Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
Color Theory — Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) — Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)
77-81 — Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)
Swimming In Circles — Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)