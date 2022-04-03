AO VIVO

A chegada das celebridades ao tapete vermelho do Grammy 2022

Os vencedores do Grammy 2022

O Grammy 2022 teve um tapete vermelho repleto de estrelas! 

A premiação que acontece neste domingo, 3, direto da MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, e tem apresentação de Trevor Noah

A cerimônia traz muitos artistas amados pelo público concorrendo nas principais categorias, como Taylor Swift, Drake e Lil Nas X, assim como as estreantes Olivia Rodrigo e Selena Gomez. A noite promete!

Os famosos no tapete vermelho do Grammy 2022

Confira abaixo a lista de vencedores do Grammy 2022:

Álbum do ano

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Gravação do ano

"I Still Have Faith in You," ABBA

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony & Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

Música do ano

"Bad Habits," Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise," Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license," Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight for You," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More," Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

"Leave the Door Open," Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches," Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Artista revelação

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

 

Melhor clipe

"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Gibeon Collin Tilley

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

Melhor performance de duo ou grupo Pop

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely," Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter," BTS

"Higher Power," Coldplay

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA

Melhor álbum vocal pop

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

 

Melhor performance de rap

"Family Ties," Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up," Cardi B

"My . Life," J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion

 

Melhor canção de rap

"Bath Salts," Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

"Best Friend," Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

"Family Ties," Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Jail," Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

"My . Life," Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

 

Melhor álbum de rap

The Off-Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King's Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Melhor performance R&B

"Lost You," Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage," H.E.R.

(Empate) "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

(Empate) "Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

"I Need You," Jon Batiste

"Bring It on Home to Me," BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

"Born Again," Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

"Fight for You," H.E.R.

"How Much Can a Heart Take," Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Melhor canção de R&B

"Damage," Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Good Days," Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

"Heartbreak Anniversary," Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

"Leave The Door Open," Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Denisia "Blue June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Melhor álbum de R&B

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

 

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something to Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Melhor performance solo de country

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

"Forever After All," Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell

"Camera Roll," Kacey Musgraves

Melhor performance de duo ou grupo country

"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King & Miranda Lambert

melhor canção country

"Cold"—Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Better Than We Found It"—Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Camera Roll"—Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Mugraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Country Again"—Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like"—Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Kenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name"—Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Melhor álbum country

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Melhor performance de rock

"Shot in the Dark," AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)," Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U," Chris Cornell

"Ohms," Deftones

"Making a Fire," Foo Fighters

Melhor canção de rock

"All My Favorite Songs"—Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

"The Bandit"—Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

"Distance"—Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

"Find My Way"—Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

"Waiting On A War"—Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Melhor álbum de rock

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts-Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Melhor álbum latino pop

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

Origen, Juanes

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônico

"Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol

"Hero," Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom," Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

"Before," James Blake

"Heartbreak," Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It," Caribou

"The Business," Tiësto 

Melhor álbum Dance/Eletrônico

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City 

 

Melhor performance Pop Solo

"Anyone," Justin Bieber

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

 

Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That's Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

 

Melhor performance de rap melódico

"Pride . Is . The . Devil," J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

"Need to Know," Doja Cat

"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

"Wusyaname," Tyler, The Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

"Hurricane," Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

 

Melhor performance de música global

"Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab

"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti

"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

"Essence." WizKid featuring Tems

 

Melhor álbum de música global

Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho & Friends

Legacy +, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition, WizKid

 

Melhor álbum de música urbana

Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Jose, J Balvin

KG0516, Karol G

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis


Melhor álbum de música regional mexicana (Incluindo Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernández

Seis, Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade 

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal

 

Melhor álbum latino tropical

Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola

Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru, Tony Succar


Melhor álbum de música infantil

Actívate, 123 Andrés

All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective

Black To The Future, Pierce Freelon'

A Colorful World, Falu

Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band


Melhor álbum de palavras faladas (Inclui poesias, livros de áudio e Storytelling)

Aftermath, LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy

8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land, Barack Obama

 

Melhor álbum de engenharia, Clássica

Archetypes — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears — Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) 

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Chanticleer Sings Christmas — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand' — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Melhor álbum de engenharia, não classico

Cinema—Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Dawn—Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton "L10MixedIt" Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Hey What—BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)

Love For Sale—Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Notes With Attachments—Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Produtor do ano, clássico 

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

 

Produtor do ano, não clássico

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

 

Melhor canção americana de raíz

"Avalon" — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi) 

"Call Me A Fool" — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

"Cry" — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste) 

"Diamond Studded Shoes" — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola) 

"Nightflyer" — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)


Melhor performance americana de raíz

"Cry," Jon Batiste

"Love and Regret," Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck

"Same Devil," Bandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell

Melhor álbum Americana

Native Sons, Los Lobos

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand for Myself, Yola

 

Melhor álbum de Bluegrass

My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

Renewal, Billy Strings

A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

 

Melhor álbum de blues tradicional

I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's Blues, Blues Traveler

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

 

Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo

662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up, Steve Cropper

Melhor álbum de Folk

One Night Lonely (Live), Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History, Tyler Chiders

Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham

They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz

Melhor álbum de música regional de raíz

Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a

Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People, Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco

Melhor álbum de Reggae

Beauty in the Silence, Soja

Pamoja, Etana

Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin, Sean Paul

Royal, Jesse Royal

10, Spice

Melhor composição instrumental

"Eberhard"—Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

"Beautiful Is Black"—Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

"Cat and Mouse"—Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale"—Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

"Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions"—Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

Melhor gravação remixada 

"Back to Life (Booker T Kings of Soul Sata Dub)," Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

"Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)," Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)

"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)," Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

"Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix), 3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)

"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix), Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

"Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)," Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

"Talks (Mura Masa Remix)," Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo (pelo 63º Grammys)

Soundtrack of the American Soldier—Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)

Bolstad: Tomba Sonora—Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Stemmeklang)

Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)—Fritz Hilpert, immersive mix engineer; Jason Banks, Fritz Hilpert & David Ziegler, immersive mastering engineers; Tom Ammerman, Arno Kammermeier & Walter Merziger, immersive producers (Booka Shade)

Fryd—Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus)

Mutt Slang II – A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage—Elliot Scheiner, immersive mix engineer; Darcy Proper, immersive mastering engineer; Alain Mallet & Elliot Scheiner, immersive producers (Alain Mallet)

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo 

Alicia—George Massenburg & Eric Shilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Clique—Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

Fine Line—Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

The Future Bites—Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)

Stille Grender—Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Melhor arranjo, instrumental ou A Cappella

"Meta Knight's Revenge" – Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman

"Chopsticks" – Bill O'Connell

"For the Love of a Princess" – Robin Smith

"Infinite Love" – Emile Mosseri

"The Struggle Within" – Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez

Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais

"The Bottom Line"—Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

"A Change Is Gonna Come"–Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"—Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"Eleanor Rigby"—Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

"To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)"—Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Melhor álbum New Age

"Divine Tides," Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

"Brothers," Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

"Pangaea," Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

"Night + Day," Opium Moon

"Pieces Of Forever," Laura Sullivan

Melhor performance de orquestra

"Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre"—Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

"Beethoven: Symphony No. 9"—Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

"Muhly: Throughline"—Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3"—Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

"Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy"—Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Melhor Performance de coral

"It's A Long Way"—Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'"—Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

"Rising w/The Crossing"—Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)

"Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons"—Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

"Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom"—Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

"The Singing Guitar"—Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Melhor álbum vocal solo clássico 

Confessions, Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Dreams of a New Day-Songs by Black Composers, Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

 

Melhor canção/performance de música cristã contemporânea

"We Win"—Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"—H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

"Man Of Your Word"—Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

"Believe For It"—CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

"Jireh"—Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Melhor álbum Gospel

Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It: CeCe Winans

Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea 

No Stranger, Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe

Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Melhor álbum gospel de raíz

Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.

That's Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs for the Times, The Isaacs

My Savior, Carrie Underwood

Melhor álbum de comédia

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK, Louis C.K.

Thanks for Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart

Melhor música de filme

Inside, Bo Burnham

David Byrne's American Utopia, David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, Jimi Hendrix

Summer of Soul, Various Artists

Melhor pacote de gravação

"Pakelang," Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

"American Jackpot / American Girls," Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

"Carnage," Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

"Serpentine Prison," Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

"Zeta," Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

Melhor álbum histórico

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)—Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings—Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895—Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World's Music—April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)—Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Melhor álbum muscial de teatro

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical—Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella—Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers—Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country—Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)—Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots—Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

Melhor copilação de trilha sonoro para mídia visual

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Cruella

Dear Evan Hansen

In The Heights

One Night In Miami...

Respect

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Melhor faixa de trilha sonora para mídia visual 

(Empate): The Queen's Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

(Empate): Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer

Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer

Melhor canção composta para mídia visual

"All Eyes On Me" [From Inside]—Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

"Agatha All Along" [From WandaVision: Episode 7]—Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

"All I Know So Far" [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]—Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

"Fight For You" [From Judas And The Black Messiah]—Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [From Respect]—Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

"Speak Now" [From One Night In Miami...]—Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Melhor performance de Metal

"Genesis," Deftones

"The Alien," Dream Theater

"Amazonia," Gojira

"Pushing the Tides," Mastodon

"The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)," Rob Zombie

Melhor jazz solo improvisado

"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),"Chick Corea, soloist

"Sackodougou," Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

"Kick Those Feet," Kenny Barron, soloist, 

"Bigger Than Us," Jon Batiste, soloist 

"Absence," Terence Blanchard, soloist

Melhor álbum de jazz vocal

Generations, The Baylor Project

SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon

Flor, Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental

Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste

Absence, Terence Blanchard featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

Akoustic Band LIVE, Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny

Melhor álbum de um grupo de jazz

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band

Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Melhor álbum de notas

"The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966"

"Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas"

"Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology"

"Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895"

"The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland"

Melhor canção/performance gospel

"Voice of God," Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore

"Joyful," Dante Bowe

"Help," Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

"Never Lost," CeCe Winans

"Wait on You," Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo

Double Dealin', Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden, Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri

Melhor composição clássica contemporânea

Akiho: Seven Pillars, Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

Andriessen: The Only One, Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes, Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

Batiste: Movement 11', Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

Shaw: Narrow Sea, Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home, St. Vincent

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

"I Need You," Jon Batiste

"Bring It On Home To Me," BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

"Born Again," Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

"Fight For You," H.E.R.

"How Much Can A Heart Take," Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Melhor Compêndio Clássico

Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change

American Originals - A New World, A New Canon

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra

Cerrone: The Arching Path

Plays

Melhor gravação de ópera

"Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle" — Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

"Glass: Akhnaten" — Karen Kamensek, conductor; J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) 

"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen" — Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)  

"Little: Soldier Songs" — Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra) 

"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) 

Melhor Música de Câmara/Apresentação de Pequenos Conjuntos

"Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking" — JACK Quartet

"Akiho: Seven Pillars" — Sandbox Percussion 

"Archetypes" —Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion 

"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears" — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax 

"Bruits" — Imani Winds 

Melhor Solo Instrumental Clássico

"Alone Together," Jennifer Koh

"An American Mosaic," Simone Dinnerstein

"Bach: Sonatas & Partitas," Augustin Hadelich

"Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos," Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

"Mak Bach," Mak Grgić

"Of Power," Curtis Stewart 

Melhor pacote de edição limitada em caixa ou especial

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition — Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Color Theory — Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) — Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)

77-81 — Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)

Swimming In Circles — Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

 

