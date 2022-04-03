Os vencedores do Grammy 2022

"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

"Wusyaname," Tyler, The Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

"Need to Know," Doja Cat

"Pride . Is . The . Devil," J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

"You Can Do It," Caribou

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis , Don Cheadle

Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Black To The Future, Pierce Freelon'

All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand' — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

"Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions"—Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

Beauty in the Silence, Soja

Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

They're Calling Me Home , Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Fire It Up, Steve Cropper

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Stand for Myself, Yola

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck

Mutt Slang II – A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage—Elliot Scheiner, immersive mix engineer; Darcy Proper, immersive mastering engineer; Alain Mallet & Elliot Scheiner, immersive producers (Alain Mallet)

Soundtrack of the American Soldier —Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)

"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix), Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

"Back to Life (Booker T Kings of Soul Sata Dub)," Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

"To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)"—Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"—Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"The Struggle Within" – Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez

"For the Love of a Princess" – Robin Smith

"Believe For It"—CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

"Man Of Your Word"—Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"—H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

Dreams of a New Day-Songs by Black Composers, Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

"Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom"—Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

"Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons"—Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'"—Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

"Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy"—Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

"Beethoven: Symphony No. 9"—Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World's Music—April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895—Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings—Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Summer of Soul, Various Artists

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Billie Eilish

Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart

Thanks for Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

Songs for the Times, The Isaacs

Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.

Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed

Believe For It: CeCe Winans

Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Melhor álbum muscial de teatro

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical—Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella—Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers—Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country—Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)—Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots—Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

Melhor copilação de trilha sonoro para mídia visual

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Cruella



Dear Evan Hansen

In The Heights



One Night In Miami...



Respect

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Melhor faixa de trilha sonora para mídia visual

(Empate): The Queen's Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

(Empate): Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer

Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer

Melhor canção composta para mídia visual

"All Eyes On Me" [From Inside]—Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

"Agatha All Along" [From WandaVision: Episode 7]—Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

"All I Know So Far" [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]—Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

"Fight For You" [From Judas And The Black Messiah]—Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [From Respect]—Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

"Speak Now" [From One Night In Miami...]—Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)