Machine Gun Kelly revela como será seu casamento "gótico" com Megan Fox

The Big Debut

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards, both styled by MGK's longtime stylist Adam H. Ballheim.

For the moment, Megan wore an emerald green geometric dress by Azzi and Osta, while her rocker love opted for a silk white outfit by Balmain with a plunging neckline. "COUPLE GOALS," Adam captioned an Instagram post about their looks.

While it was a good start, little did we know the headline-making outfits these two would be ready to serve moving forward...