A lista completa de indicados ao Grammy Awards 2022

Melhor Performance de Raízes Americanas

"Cry," Jon Batiste

"Love and Regret," Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck

"Same Devil," Bandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell

Melhor Álbum Americano

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand for Myself, Yola

Melhor Álbum Bluegrass

Renewal, Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent