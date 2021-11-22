A lista completa de vencedores do American Music Awards 2021

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW

Melhor artista masculino de R&B

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Melhor artista feminina de R&B

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Melhor álbum de R&B

Doja Cat, Planet Her

GIVĒON, When It's All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Queen Naija, missunderstood

Melhor canção de R&B

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

GIVĒON, "Heartbreak Anniversary"

H.E.R., "Damage"

Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"