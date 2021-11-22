Marília MendonçaKardashiansDrag Me As A QueenCasais VideosFotos

A lista completa de vencedores do American Music Awards 2021

Confira se seu artista favorito levou um troféu para casa no AMA 2021, nesse domingo, 21.

O American Music Awards 2021 foi ao ar ao vivo direto do Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles, nesse domingo, 21. Cardi B fez sua estreia como apresentadora e atuou como mestre de cerimônias durante a noite.

Olivia Rodrigo liderou a lista de indicados concorrendo em sete categorias e The Weeknd veio logo atrás com seis. Ambos foram indicados para o prêmio principal de Artista do Ano junto com Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake e Taylor Swift, com BTS levando o prêmio. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat e GIVĒON seguiram com três indicações cada.

Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados:

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Artista do ano
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Artista revelação
24kGoldn
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI 

Parceria do ano
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches" 

Canção de tendência
Erica Banks, "Buss It"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

Clipe do ano
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B, "Up"
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"

SplashNews.com

Melhor artista pop masculino
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Melhor artista pop feminina
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Melhor Duo ou Grupo pop
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Melhor álbum pop
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE 

Melhor canção pop
BTS, "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Mlehor artista country masculino
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Melhor artista country feminino
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

Melhor duo ou grupo country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Melhor álbum country
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Melhor canção country
Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Melhor artista masculino de hip-hop
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke 

Melhor artista feminina de hip-hop
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Melhor álbum de hip-hop
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly

Melhor canção de hip-hop
Cardi B, "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, "Calling My Phone"
Polo G, "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW

Melhor artista masculino de R&B
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher

Melhor artista feminina de R&B
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA

Melhor álbum de R&B
Doja Cat, Planet Her
GIVĒON, When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood

Melhor canção de R&B
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
GIVĒON, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R., "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Melhor artista latino masculino
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro 

Melhor artista feminina latina
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA

Melhor duo ou grupo latino
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales

Melhor álbum latino 
Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G, KG0516
Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco 

Melhor canção latina 
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Kali Uchis, "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái (Remix)"

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Melhor artista de rock
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly

Artista inspirador 
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams

Melhor artista gospel
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Melhor artista de Dance/Eletrônico
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto 

