A lista completa de indicados ao American Music Awards 2021

O American Music Awards 2021 está chegando. Os nomeados para a cerimônia anual foram anunciados nesta quinta-feira, 28, em três partes: os destaques no Good Morning America, outra grupo no The Get Up, do Spotify, e o restante postado nas redes sociais.

Olivia Rodrigo lidera com sete indicações, que podem elegê-la a artista com maior número de vitórias para uma primeira indicação se ela vencer em pelo menos cinco dessas categorias. The Weeknd segue com seis indicações, enquanto Bad Bunny, Giveon e Doja Cat possuem cinco indicações cada.

Para determinar as nomeações, a equipe da premiação usou interações de fãs—como números de streaming, airplay de rádio e vendas de álbuns e músicas—entre 25 de setembro de 2020 e 23 de setembro de 2021. Quanto a quem vence, isso é inteiramente determinado pelo voto dos fãs.