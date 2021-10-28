A lista completa de indicados ao American Music Awards 2021

O American Music Awards 2021 está chegando. Os nomeados para a cerimônia anual foram anunciados nesta quinta-feira, 28, em três partes: os destaques no Good Morning America, outra grupo no The Get Up, do Spotify, e o restante postado nas redes sociais.
Olivia Rodrigo lidera com sete indicações, que podem elegê-la a artista com maior número de vitórias para uma primeira indicação se ela vencer em pelo menos cinco dessas categorias. The Weeknd segue com seis indicações, enquanto Bad Bunny, Giveon e Doja Cat possuem cinco indicações cada.
Para determinar as nomeações, a equipe da premiação usou interações de fãs—como números de streaming, airplay de rádio e vendas de álbuns e músicas—entre 25 de setembro de 2020 e 23 de setembro de 2021. Quanto a quem vence, isso é inteiramente determinado pelo voto dos fãs.
Devido à natureza do processo de indicação, o cantor country Morgan Wallen recebeu duas indicações por sua colocação nas paradas da Billboard. Isso levou a MRC Live & Alternative, empresa por trás da premiação, a emitir um comunicado se distanciando do cantor, que foi visto usando termo racista enquanto saía com amigos em um vídeo que vazou em fevereiro. Depois que o vídeo surgiu, Morgan se desculpou em uma declaração ao E! News e em um vídeo no Instagram.
"Morgan Wallen é um indicado este ano com base em gráficos", dizia a mensagem do MRC, em parte. "Como sua conduta não se alinha com nossos valores fundamentais, não o incluiremos na premiação em qualquer função (atuação, apresentação, aceitação)."
Veja abaixo a lista completa dos indicados. O American Music Awards 2021 acontece no domingo, 21 de novembro, no Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles.
ARTISTA DO ANO
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
PARCERIA DO ANO
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, "Peaches"
MÚSICA TRENDING
Erica Banks, "Buss It"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
MELHOR CLIPE
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B, "Up"
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"
MELHOR CANTOR POP
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
MELHOR CANTORA POP
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
MELHOR DUO OU GRUPO POP
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
MELHOR ÁLBUM POP
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F--K LOVE
MELHOR CANÇÃO POP
BTS, "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
MELHOR CANTOR COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen
MELHOR CANTORA COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
MELHOR DUO OU GRUPO COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
MELHOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
*Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
MELHOR CANÇÃO COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
MELHOR CANTOR DE HIP-HOP
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
MELHOR CANTORA DE HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
MLEHOR ÁLBUM DE HIP-HOP
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly
MELHOR CANÇÃO DE HIP-HOP
Cardi B, "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, "Calling My Phone"
Polo G, "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"
MELHOR CANTOR DE R&B
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
MELHOR CANTORA DE R&B
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Giveon, When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood
MELHOR CANÇÃO DE R&B
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
Giveon, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R., "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"
MELHOR CANTOR LATINO
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
MELHOR CANTORA LATINA
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
MELHOR DUO OU GRUPO LATINO
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
MELHOR ÁLBUM LATINO
Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G, KG0516
Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
MELHOR CANÇÃO LATINA
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Kali Uchis, "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái (Remix)"
MELHOR ARTISTA DE ROCK
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
ARTISTA INSPIRADOR
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
MELHOR ARTISTA GOSPEL
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
MELHOR ARTISTA DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICO
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto