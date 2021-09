MET Gala 2021: os looks de Rihanna, Kendall Jenner e mais no after-party

Ciara

If you thought Ciara's Dundas dress was a winner, just wait until you see her after-party look. After giving a nod to husband Russell Wilson's jersey number with a dress that was in the Seattle Seahawks' shade of green, the singer switched into a black, long-sleeved number with a semi-sheer cut-out across the front for the after-party at The Standard Hotel's Boom Boom Room club.