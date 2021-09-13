Met GalaKardashiansOs SzafirsDrag Me As A QueenVideosFotosCasais

A lista completa de vencedores do MTV VMA 2021

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo e BTS ganharam grandes prêmios na cerimônia. Veja!

por Ryan Gajewski | Traduzido Por Sally Borges | 13 set, 2021 15:11Tags
MúsicaAwardsCelebritiesInstanoticiasMTV VMAs
2021 MTV VMAs Video Music Awards, Nominees

O MTV Video Music Awards retornou na noite de domingo, 12, com um público repleto de estrelas e uma variedade de grandes vencedores!

Justin Bieber, que liderou a premiação com sete indicações, ganhou dois astronautas, incluindo Artista do Ano. Ele também teve o apoio da esposa, Hailey Bieber, durante a abertura da sua apresentação, que marcou sua volta à cerimônia após seis anos.

Os maiores vencedores foram Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo e BTS, que levaram três prêmios cada um. O rapper faturou o cobiçado troféu de Clipe do Ano enquanto a musa de 18 anos levou o de Melhor Canção e Melhor Artista Revelação.

leia também
Anitta se torna primeira brasileira a se apresentar no MTV VMA

Além disso, Billie Eilish e Silk Sonic também ganharam vários prêmios. Entre os performers do show estavam Justin, Olivia, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello e Anitta!

Confira abaixo a lista de vencedores do MTV VMA 2021:

Clipe do Ano

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" 
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" 
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears" 

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo 
Taylor Swift  

Canção do Ano

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood" 
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open" 
BTS - "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"

Artista Revelação

24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie

Grupo do Ano

Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots

 

Trending Histórias

1

Tudo o que sabemos sobre o MET Gala 2021

2

Kourtney Kardashian e Megan Fox apresentam os "futuros papais" Travis Barker e Machine Gun Kelly

3

Kristen Stewart, Zendaya, Bennifer e mais: os looks do Festival de Veneza

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Melhor Performance do Ano

September 2020: Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?" 
October 2020: Ashnikko - "Daisy"  
November 2020: SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous"
December 2020: 24kGoldn - "Coco"
January 2021: JC Stewart - "Break My Heart"
February 2021: Latto - "Sex Lies"
March 2021: Madison Beer - "Selfish"
April 2021: The Kid LAROI - "WITHOUT YOU"
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license" 
June 2021: girl in red - "Serotonin"
July 2021: Fousheé - "my slime"
August 2021: jxdn - "Think About Me" 

Melhor Colaboração

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood" 
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" 
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More" 
Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later" 
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches" 
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

Melhor Canção Pop

Ariana Grande - "positions"
Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am"
BTS - "Butter"
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness" 
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"
Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u" 
Shawn Mendes - "Wonder"
Taylor Swift - "willow"

Melhor Canção Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)"
Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum" 
Polo G - "RAPSTAR" 
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "FRANCHISE" 

 

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Melhor Canção de Rock

Evanescence - "Use My Voice"
Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame"
John Mayer - "Last Train Home"
The Killers - "My Own Soul's Warning" 
Kings Of Leon - "The Bandit"
Lenny Kravitz - "Raise Vibration"

Melhor Canção Alternativa

Bleachers - "Stop Making This Hurt" 
Glass Animals - "Heat Waves" 
Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - "my ex's best friend" 
twenty one pilots - "Shy Away" 
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

Melhor Canção Latina

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - "Dákiti" 
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - "GIRL LIKE ME" 
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" 
Karol G - "Bichota" 
Maluma - "Hawái"

Melhor Canção R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL" 
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open" 
Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy" 
Giveon - "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" 
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - "Come Through" 
SZA - "Good Days" 

 

Melhor Canção K-Pop

(G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi" 
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream" 
BTS - "Butter" 
SEVENTEEN - "Ready to love" 
TWICE - "Alcohol-Free"  

Melhor Clipe para uma Causa

Billie Eilish - "Your Power" 
Demi Lovato - "Dancing With The Devil" 
H.E.R. - "Fight For You"
Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful" 
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - "Entrepreneur" 

Melhor Direção

Billie Eilish - "Your Power," dirigido por Billie Eilish 
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber), dirigido por Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X 
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," dirigido por Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino 
Taylor Swift - "willow," dirigido por Taylor Swift 
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - "Franchise," dirigido por Travis Scott 
Tyler, The Creator - "LUMBERJACK," dirigido por Wolf Haley 

Melhor Fotografia

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL," por Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant 
Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am," por Rob Witt 
Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame," por Santiago Gonzalez 
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - "Holy," por Elias Talbot 
Lady Gaga - "911," por Jeff Cronenweth 
Lorde - "Solar Power," por Andrew Stroud

 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Canção de Verão

Billie Eilish - "Happier Than Ever"
BTS - "Butter"
Camila Cabello - "Don't Go Yet"
DJ Khaled (featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk) - "Every Chance I Get"
Doja Cat - "Need to Know"
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Giveon - "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Justin Bieber (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) - "Peaches"
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber - "Stay"
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"
Lizzo (featuring Cardi B) - "Rumors"
Megan Thee Stallion - "Thot Shit"
Normani (featuring Cardi B) - "Wild Side"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Good 4 U"
Shawn Mendes and Tainy - "Summer of Love"

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Bella Poarch - "Build A Bitch," por Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova 
Coldplay - "Higher Power," por Mathematic 
Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right," por La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel 
Glass Animals - "Tangerine," por Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," por Mathematic 
P!NK - "All I Know So Far," por Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc 

Melhor Coreografia

Ariana Grande - "34+35," por Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson 
BTS - "Butter," por SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM 
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits," por Natricia Bernard 
Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame," por Nina McNeely 
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness," por Paul Roberts
Marshmello & Halsey - "Be Kind," por Dani Vitale

Melhor Edição

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open," editado por Troy Charbonnet 
BTS - "Butter," editado por Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens 
Drake - "What's Next," editado por Noah Kendal 
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness," editado por Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches," editado por Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

 

Trending Histórias

1

Tudo o que sabemos sobre o MET Gala 2021

2

Kourtney Kardashian e Megan Fox apresentam os "futuros papais" Travis Barker e Machine Gun Kelly

3

Kristen Stewart, Zendaya, Bennifer e mais: os looks do Festival de Veneza

4

Os momentos inesquecíveis do MET Gala de todos os tempos

5

A lista completa de vencedores do MTV VMA 2021