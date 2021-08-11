A lista completa de indicados ao MTV VMA 2021

YouTube

Melhor Performance do Ano

September 2020: Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"

October 2020: Ashnikko - "Daisy"

November 2020: SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous"

December 2020: 24kGoldn - "Coco"

January 2021: JC Stewart - "Break My Heart"

February 2021: Latto - "Sex Lies"

March 2021: Madison Beer - "Selfish"

April 2021: The Kid LAROI - "WITHOUT YOU"

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"

June 2021: girl in red - "Serotonin"

July 2021: Fousheé - "my slime"

August 2021: jxdn - "Think About Me"

Melhor Colaboração

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

Melhor Canção Pop

Ariana Grande - "positions"

Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am"

BTS - "Butter"

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"

Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

Shawn Mendes - "Wonder"

Taylor Swift - "willow"

Melhor Canção Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)"

Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum"

Polo G - "RAPSTAR"

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "FRANCHISE"