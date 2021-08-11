A lista completa de indicados ao MTV VMA 2021

Tudo indica que o MTV Video Music Awards 2021 será o mais memorável de todos! Quase um mês antes da tão esperada cerimônia acontecer, os organizadores do evento revelaram a lista de indicados nesta quarta-feira, 11. Sucesso!
Justin Bieber lidera as nomeações com sete acenos, seguido por Megan Thee Stallion, que vem com seis. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo estão logo atrás com nada menos que cinco indicações cada.
Os fãs, claro, terão que esperar até a grande noite para ver quem leva o famoso astronauta pra casa! A premiação será realizada em 12 de setembro no Barclays Center, Nova York.
Veja a lista de indicados abaixo:
Clipe do Ano
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears"
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Canção do Ano
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"
BTS - "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Dua Lipa - "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"
Artista Revelação
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
Melhor Performance do Ano
September 2020: Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"
October 2020: Ashnikko - "Daisy"
November 2020: SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous"
December 2020: 24kGoldn - "Coco"
January 2021: JC Stewart - "Break My Heart"
February 2021: Latto - "Sex Lies"
March 2021: Madison Beer - "Selfish"
April 2021: The Kid LAROI - "WITHOUT YOU"
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"
June 2021: girl in red - "Serotonin"
July 2021: Fousheé - "my slime"
August 2021: jxdn - "Think About Me"
Melhor Colaboração
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"
Melhor Canção Pop
Ariana Grande - "positions"
Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am"
BTS - "Butter"
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"
Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"
Shawn Mendes - "Wonder"
Taylor Swift - "willow"
Melhor Canção Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)"
Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum"
Polo G - "RAPSTAR"
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "FRANCHISE"
Melhor Canção de Rock
Evanescence - "Use My Voice"
Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame"
John Mayer - "Last Train Home"
The Killers - "My Own Soul's Warning"
Kings Of Leon - "The Bandit"
Lenny Kravitz - "Raise Vibration"
Melhor Canção Alternativa
Bleachers - "Stop Making This Hurt"
Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"
Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - "my ex's best friend"
twenty one pilots - "Shy Away"
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"
Melhor Canção Latina
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - "Dákiti"
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - "Lo Vas A Olvidar"
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - "GIRL LIKE ME"
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - "UN DIA (ONE DAY)"
Karol G - "Bichota"
Maluma - "Hawái"
Melhor Canção R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
Giveon - "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY"
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - "Come Through"
SZA - "Good Days"
Melhor Canção K-Pop
(G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi"
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream"
BTS - "Butter"
SEVENTEEN - "Ready to love"
TWICE - "Alcohol-Free"
Melhor Clipe para uma Causa
Billie Eilish - "Your Power"
Demi Lovato - "Dancing With The Devil"
H.E.R. - "Fight For You"
Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful"
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - "Entrepreneur"
Melhor Direção
Billie Eilish - "Your Power," dirigido por Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber), dirigido por Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," dirigido por Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift - "willow," dirigido por Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - "Franchise," dirigido por Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator - "LUMBERJACK," dirigido por Wolf Haley
Melhor Fotografia
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL," por Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am," por Rob Witt
Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame," por Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - "Holy," por Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga - "911," por Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde - "Solar Power," por Andrew Stroud
Melhor Direção de Arte
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - "ALREADY," por Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits," por Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga - "911," por Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," por John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - "Best Friend," por Art Haynes
Taylor Swift - "willow," por Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Bella Poarch - "Build A Bitch," por Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay - "Higher Power," por Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right," por La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals - "Tangerine," por Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," por Mathematic
P!NK - "All I Know So Far," por Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
Melhor Coreografia
Ariana Grande - "34+35," por Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS - "Butter," por SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits," por Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame," por Nina McNeely
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness," por Paul Roberts
Marshmello & Halsey - "Be Kind," por Dani Vitale
Melhor Edição
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open," editado por Troy Charbonnet
BTS - "Butter," editado por Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake - "What's Next," editado por Noah Kendal
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness," editado por Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches," editado por Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"