Os vencedores do Billboard Music Awards 2021

O Billboard Music Awards 2021 está bombando neste domingo, 23! Além de apresentação de Nick Jonas, a grande noite ainda reserva shows de grandes estrelas como BTS, The Weeknd e Pink.
Confira abaixo a lista completa de artistas que levaram o troféu para casa:
Artista do ano
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Artista revelação
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Artista masculino
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Artista feminina
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Melhor Duo/Grupo
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Melhor artista do Top Hot 100
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Melhor artista do Top Billboard 200
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Melhor artista de streaming de músicas
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Artista com mais vendas de música
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Melhor artista de músicas de rádio
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Artista de R&B
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Artista masculino de R&B
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Artista feminina de R&B
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Artista de Rap
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Artista masculino de Rap
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Artista feminina de Rap
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Artista Country
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Artista masculino Country
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Artista feminina Country
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Melhor Duo/Grupo Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Melhor artista de Rock
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Artista Latino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Artista masculino Latino
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin
Artista feminina Latina
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Duo/Grupo Latino
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Artista de Dance/Eletrônico
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Artista cristão
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Artista Gospel
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Artista da rede social (Votação dos fãs)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
ÁLBUM
Álbum do Top Billboard 200
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Álbum de R&B
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't
The Weeknd, After Hours
Álbum de Rap
DaBaby, BLAME IT ON BABY
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Álbum de Country
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, SOUTHSIDE
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Álbum de Rock
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Álbum Latino
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores
Álbum de Dance/Eletrônico
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Álbum cristão
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Álbum Gospel
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
CANÇÃO
Canção do Top Hot 100
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"
Canção de Streaming
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Future ft. Drake — "Life Is Good"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"
Canção mais vendida
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
BTS — "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
Megan Thee Stallion — "Savage"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"
Canção de Rádio
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
Dua Lipa — "Don't Start Now"
Harry Styles — "Adore You"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"
Melhor parceria (Votação dos fãs)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"
Canção de R&B
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. — "B.S."
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — "Intentions"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat — "Say So"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"
Canção de Rap
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"
Megan Thee Stallion — "Savage"
Canção Country
Jason Aldean — "Got What I Got"
Gabby Barrett — "I Hope"
Lee Brice — "One of Them Girls"
Morgan Wallen — "Chasin' You"
Morgan Wallen — "More Than My Hometown"
Canção de Rock
AJR — "Bang!"
All Time Low ft. blackbear — "Monsters"
Glass Animals — "Heat Waves"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — "my ex's best friend"
twenty one pilots — "Level of Concern"
Canção Latina
Bad Bunny — "Yo Perreo Sola"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — "Dákiti"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Maluma & The Weeknd — "Hawái"
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — "Caramelo"
Canção de Dance/Eletrônico
Lady Gaga — "Stupid Love"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — "Rain on Me"
SAINt JHN — "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee — "ily (i love you baby)"
Topic & A7S — "Breaking Me"
Canção Cristã
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake — "Graves Into Gardens"
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — "TOGETHER"
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — "The Blessing (Live)"
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson — "Famous For (I Believe)"
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — "There Was Jesus"
Canção Gospel
Koryn Hawthorne — "Speak To Me"
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — "Movin' On"
Marvin Sapp — "Thank You For It All"
Tye Tribbett — "We Gon' Be Alright"
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott — "Wash Us In The Blood"