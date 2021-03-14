A lista completa de vencedores do Grammy Awards 2021

Melhor álbum vocal de Jazz:



Ona, Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper,Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington

Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo:



Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Melhor solo improvisado de Jazz:

"Guinevere," Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist, Track from: Axiom

"Pachamama," Regina Carter, soloist, Track from: Ona (Thana Alexa)

"Tomorrow Is the Question," Julian Lage, soloist

"Celia," Gerald Clayton, soloist

"All Blues," Chick Corea, soloist, Track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)

"Moe Honk," Joshua Redman, soloist, Track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)

Melhor álbum de Jazz Instrumental:

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton

Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Melhor álbum de grande conjunto de jazz:

Dialogues on Race, Gregg August

Monk'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra

Melhor álbum de jazz latino:

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams,Chico Pinheiro

Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez

Melhor álbum de blues tradicional

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush