Notícias de Última Hora

Rainha Elizabeth II se manifesta sobre entrevista de Meghan e Harry
Meghan e HarryKaty PerryGrammysBeleza GGKardashiansVideosFotos

A lista completa de indicados ao BAFTA 2021

Nomadland e Rocks lideram as indicações concorrendo em sete categorias!

por Jess Cohen, Elyse Dupre | Traduzido Por Miriam Kaibara | 09 mar, 2021 21:45Tags
MoviesBafta AwardsInstanoticias
BAFTA TrophyRay Tang/Shutterstock

A temporada de premiações está com tudo! E nesta terça-feira, 9, acabam de ser revelados os indicados ao BAFTA 2021 em anúncio da Academia Britânica de Cinema e Televisão. 

Nomadland lidera a lista com sete indicações. As estrelas Frances McDormand e Bukky Bakray concorrem ao prêmio de Melhor Atriz e as cineastas Chloé Zhao e Sarah Gavron estão entre as quatro mulheres indicadas na categoria de Melhor Direção.

Meu PaiMankMinari and Promising Young Woman siga de perto com seis indicações cada. Já The Dig e The Mauritanian também disputam em cinco categorias e Another RoundCalm With HorsesJudas e o Messias NegroNews of the World e Sound of Metal estão indicados em 4 categorias. 

No ano passado, o BAFTA foi criticado por sua falta de diversidade nas indicações. A hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite (BAFTA é tão branca) se tornou um dos assuntos mais comentados no Twitter após ser revelado que todos os indicados de 2020 nas categorias de Melhor ator e atriz principal e coadjuvante eram brancos. Os fãs também chamaram a atenção da Academia Britânica depois de perceber que todos os indicados na categoria de diretor daquele ano eram homens. Uma revisão de sete meses foi lançada e 120 mudanças—incluindo modificações nos processos de votação, associação e campanha—foram implementadas.

leia também
A lista completa de vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2021

O BAFTA 2021 será transmitido virtualmente do Royal Albert Hall de Londres no dia 11 de abril. Confira abaixo a lista dos indicados:

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Melhor Filme

Meu Pai
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Os 7 de Chicago

Melhor atriz

Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodward, Clemency

Melhor ator

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, A voz suprema do Blues
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, Meu Pai
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses
Kosar Ali - Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas e o Messias Negro
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas e o Messias Negro
Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, Uma Noite em Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Trending Histórias

1

Rainha Elizabeth II se manifesta sobre entrevista de Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry

2

Ex-secretário de Diana fala sobre entrevista de Meghan e Harry à Oprah

3

Meghan Markle diz que Kate Middleton a fez chorar antes de seu casamento

Melhor filme britânico

Calm with Horses
The Dig
Meu Pai
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud

Melhor estreia de roteirista, diretor ou produtor britânico

His House, Remi Weekes
Limbo, Irune Gurtubai, Ben Sharrock
Moffie, Jack Sidey
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
Saint Maud, Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman

Melhor filme de língua não-inglesa

Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Melhor documentário

Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma

Melhor animação

Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Melhor direção

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Melhor roteiro original

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
Os 7 de Chicago, Aaron Sorkin

Melhor roteiro adaptado

The Dig
Meu Pai
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger

Melhor trilha sonora

Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul

Fable Pictures

Melhor elenco

Shaheen Baig, Calm With Horses
Alexa L. Fogel, Judas e o Messias Negro
Julia Kim, Minari
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu, Promising Young Woman
Lucy Pardee, Rocks

Melhor fotografia

Judas e o Messias Negro, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

Melhor edição

Meu Pai, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Os 7 de Chicago, Alan Baumgarten

Melhor direção de arte

The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
Meu Pai, Cathy Featherstone, Peter Francis
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Melhor figurino

Ammonite, Michael O'Connor
The Dig, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
A Voz Suprema do Blues, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville

Melhor cabelo e maquiagem

The Dig, Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
A Voz Suprema do Blues, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier

Melhor edição de som

Greyhound, TBC
News of the World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Melhores efeitos especiais

Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight SkyMatt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Melhor curta de animação britânico

The Fire Next Time
The Owl and The Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy

Melhor curta-metragem britânico

Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present

Astro em ascensão

Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan

Trending Histórias

1

Rainha Elizabeth II se manifesta sobre entrevista de Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry

2

Ex-secretário de Diana fala sobre entrevista de Meghan e Harry à Oprah

3

Meghan Markle diz que Kate Middleton a fez chorar antes de seu casamento

4

Príncipe Harry abre o jogo sobre atual relacionamento com Príncipe William

5

Dulce Maria mostra o rosto da filha Maria Paula pela primeira vez