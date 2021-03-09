A lista completa de indicados ao BAFTA 2021

Melhor edição de som

Greyhound, TBC

News of the World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Melhores efeitos especiais

Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Melhor curta de animação britânico



The Fire Next Time

The Owl and The Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

Melhor curta-metragem britânico

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

Astro em ascensão

Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan