A lista completa de indicados ao BAFTA 2021

A temporada de premiações está com tudo! E nesta terça-feira, 9, acabam de ser revelados os indicados ao BAFTA 2021 em anúncio da Academia Britânica de Cinema e Televisão.
Nomadland lidera a lista com sete indicações. As estrelas Frances McDormand e Bukky Bakray concorrem ao prêmio de Melhor Atriz e as cineastas Chloé Zhao e Sarah Gavron estão entre as quatro mulheres indicadas na categoria de Melhor Direção.
Meu Pai, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman siga de perto com seis indicações cada. Já The Dig e The Mauritanian também disputam em cinco categorias e Another Round, Calm With Horses, Judas e o Messias Negro, News of the World e Sound of Metal estão indicados em 4 categorias.
No ano passado, o BAFTA foi criticado por sua falta de diversidade nas indicações. A hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite (BAFTA é tão branca) se tornou um dos assuntos mais comentados no Twitter após ser revelado que todos os indicados de 2020 nas categorias de Melhor ator e atriz principal e coadjuvante eram brancos. Os fãs também chamaram a atenção da Academia Britânica depois de perceber que todos os indicados na categoria de diretor daquele ano eram homens. Uma revisão de sete meses foi lançada e 120 mudanças—incluindo modificações nos processos de votação, associação e campanha—foram implementadas.
O BAFTA 2021 será transmitido virtualmente do Royal Albert Hall de Londres no dia 11 de abril. Confira abaixo a lista dos indicados:
Melhor Filme
Meu Pai
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Os 7 de Chicago
Melhor atriz
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodward, Clemency
Melhor ator
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, A voz suprema do Blues
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, Meu Pai
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses
Kosar Ali - Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas e o Messias Negro
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas e o Messias Negro
Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, Uma Noite em Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Melhor filme britânico
Calm with Horses
The Dig
Meu Pai
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Melhor estreia de roteirista, diretor ou produtor britânico
His House, Remi Weekes
Limbo, Irune Gurtubai, Ben Sharrock
Moffie, Jack Sidey
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
Saint Maud, Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman
Melhor filme de língua não-inglesa
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Melhor documentário
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Melhor animação
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Melhor direção
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Melhor roteiro original
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
Os 7 de Chicago, Aaron Sorkin
Melhor roteiro adaptado
The Dig
Meu Pai
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
Melhor trilha sonora
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Melhor elenco
Shaheen Baig, Calm With Horses
Alexa L. Fogel, Judas e o Messias Negro
Julia Kim, Minari
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu, Promising Young Woman
Lucy Pardee, Rocks
Melhor fotografia
Judas e o Messias Negro, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
Melhor edição
Meu Pai, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Os 7 de Chicago, Alan Baumgarten
Melhor direção de arte
The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
Meu Pai, Cathy Featherstone, Peter Francis
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Melhor figurino
Ammonite, Michael O'Connor
The Dig, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
A Voz Suprema do Blues, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Melhor cabelo e maquiagem
The Dig, Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
A Voz Suprema do Blues, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier
Melhor edição de som
Greyhound, TBC
News of the World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Melhores efeitos especiais
Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Melhor curta de animação britânico
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and The Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy
Melhor curta-metragem britânico
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
Astro em ascensão
Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan