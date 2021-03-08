A lista completa de vencedores do Critics' Choice Awards 2021

A American-Canadian Critics' Choice Association finalmente revelou os grandes vencedores do 26º Critics' Choice Awards, que homenageia a excelência na TV e no Cinema. A premiação foi ao ar no domingo, 7, pela The CW, e foi apresentada por Taye Diggs, pelo terceiro ano consecutivo.
Na categoria TV, Ozark e The Crown receberam seis acenos cada neste ano, com What We Do In The Shadows, Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America e Schitt's Creek ganhando cinco indicações cada.
Já os filmes indicados em 2021 incluem Promising Young Woman, Nomadland e A Voz Suprema dos Blues, estrelando o falecido Chadwick Boseman.
Embora seja uma honra ser indicado, nem todos os longas, programas e estrelas da lista puderam levar troféus para casa.
Que teve uma ótima noite no Critics' Choice Awards 2021? Confira!
Melhor Filme
Destacamento Blood (Netflix)
A Voz Suprema dos Blues (Netflix)
Mank (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Relatos do Mundo (Universal Pictures)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Os 7 de Chicago (Netflix)
Melhor Ator
Ben Affleck, The Way Back (Warner Bros.)
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Chadwick Boseman, A Voz Suprema dos Blues (Netflix)
Tom Hanks, Relatos do Mundo (Universal Pictures)
Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Delroy Lindo, Destacamento Blood (Netflix)
Gary Oldman, Mank (Netflix)
Steven Yeun, Minari (A24)
Melhor Atriz
Viola Davis, A Voz Suprema dos Blues (Netflix)
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Sidney Flanigan, Nunca, Raramente, Às Vezes, Sempre (Focus Features)
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas e o Messias Negro (Warner Bros.)
Chadwick Boseman, Destacamento Blood (Netflix)
Sacha Baron Cohen, Os 7 de Chicago (Netflix)
Bill Murray, On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Maria Bakalova, Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte (Amazon Studios)
Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Glenn Close, Era Uma Vez Um Sonho (Netflix)
Olivia Colman, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Amanda Seyfried, Mank (Netflix)
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (A24)
Melhor Diretor
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari (A24)
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
David Fincher, Mank (Netflix)
Spike Lee, Destacamento Blood (Netflix)
Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin, Os 7 de Chicago (Netflix)
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Melhor Roteiro Original
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari (A24)
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Jack Fincher, Mank (Netflix)
Eliza Hittman, Nunca, Raramente, Às Vezes, Sempre (Focus Features)
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin, Os 7 de Chicago (Netflix)
Melhor Roteiro Adaptado
Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, Relatos do Mundo (Universal Pictures)
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt, First Cow (A24)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, A Voz Suprema dos Blues (Netflix)
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Melhor Fotografia
Christopher Blauvelt, First Cow (A24)
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank (Netflix)
Lachlan Milne, Minari (A24)
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Newton Thomas Sigel, Destacamento Blood (Netflix)
Hoyte Van Hoytema, Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Dariusz Wolski, Relatos do Mundo (Universal Pictures)
Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem
Emma (Focus Features)
Era Uma Vez Um Sonho (Netflix)
A Voz Suprema dos Blues (Netflix)
Mank (Netflix)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Melhor Canção Original
"Everybody Cries," The Outpost (Screen Media Films)
"Fight for You," Judas e o Messias Negro (Warner Bros.)
"Husavik (My Home Town)," Festival Eurovision da Canção: A Saga de Sigrit e Lars (Netflix)
"Io sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead (Netflix)
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original
Alexandre Desplat, O Céu da Meia-Noite (Netflix)
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet (Warner Bros.)
James Newton Howard, Relatos do Mundo (Universal Pictures)
Emile Mosseri, Minari (A24)
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank (Netflix)
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul (Disney)
Melhor Direção de Arte
Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx, A Vida Extraordinária de David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan, Relatos do Mundo (Universal Pictures)
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas, Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale, Mank (Netflix)
Kave Quinn, Stella Fox, Emma (Focus Features)
Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton, A Vida Suprema dos Blues (Netflix)
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Greyhound (Apple TV+)
The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
Mank (Netflix)
O Céu da Meia-Noite (Netflix)
Mulan (Disney)
Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Mulher-Maravilha 1984 (Warner Bros.)
Melhor Filme de Língua Estrangeira
Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
Collective (Magnolia Pictures)
La Llorona (Shudder)
The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)
Melhor Jovem Ator ou Atriz
Alan Kim, Minari (A24)
Ryder Allen, Palmer (Apple TV+)
Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Talia Ryder, Nunca, Raramente, Às Vezes, Sempre (Focus Features)
Caoilinn Springall, O Céu da Meia-Noite (Netflix)
Helena Zengel, Relatos do Mundo (Universal Pictures)
Melhor Elenco
Os 7 de Chicago (Netflix)
Destacamento Blood (Netflix)
Judas e o Messias Negro (Warner Bros.)
A Voz Suprema dos Blues (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Melhor Comédia
Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)
O Rei de Staten Island (Universal Pictures)
On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)
A Festa de Formatura (Netflix)
Melhor Série Dramática
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)
John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)
Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark (Netflix)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider (HBO)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Janet McTeer, Ozark (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Melhor Série de Comédia
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Hank Azaria, Brockmire (IFC)
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
William Fichtner, Mom (CBS)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Alex Newell, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Mark Proksch, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Andrew Rannells, Black Monday (Showtime)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Lecy Goranson, The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Pop)
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ashley Park, Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly, Mom (CBS)
Melhor Série Limitada
O Gambito da Rainha (Netflix)
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Melhor Filme para TV
Bad Education (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Hamilton (Disney+)
Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Filme para TV
John Boyega, Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Hugh Grant, The Undoing (HBO)
Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)
Chris Rock, Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True (HBO)
Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada ou Filme para TV
Anya Taylor-Joy, O Gambito da Rainha (Netflix)
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX)
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People (Hulu)
Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson, Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Filme para TV
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing (HBO)
Daveed Diggs, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Glynn Turman, Fargo (FX)
John Turturro, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Filme para TV
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)
Betsy Brandt, Soulmates (AMC)
Marielle Heller, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX)
Winona Ryder, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX)
Melhor Talk Show
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Melhor Comédia Especial
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) - EMPATE
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix) - EMPATE
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Melhor Curta de Séries
The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)