A lista completa de vencedores do Critics' Choice Awards 2021

ABC

Melhor Série Dramática

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark (Netflix)